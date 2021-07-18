Archeology

-
On today's show:Producer Hannah McCarthy takes a drive up to Livermore to find out why a recent census listed the ghost town's population as "3". You can…
-
It’s not something you normally associate with New Hampshire. But for decades, archaeology has been quietly thriving here.This summer, the State…
-
Asked to imagine a "medieval city", you probably think of walled fiefdoms, bustling market stalls, maybe a castle, cathedral or dome of a mosque in Europe…
-
-
There are a lot of adjectives used to describe great white sharks: Giant. Fearsome. Deadly. But author and naturalist Sy Montgomery has seen sharks up…
-
It was 1623 when European settlers established their first fishing colony in the area around the Piscataqua River. That was nearly 400 years ago – and yet…
-
Ancient archaeology is the kind of thing that, with the right find, can quickly capture the public’s attention and fascination.And yet a New Hampshire…
-
While woolly mammoth specimens have been discovered in Vermont and Maine, there's never been a confirmed finding in New Hampshire. Until now. NHPR's Sean…
-
Since 1996, the State Archeologist Dick Boisvert has led excavations at sites in Jefferson, uncovering tools and stone shards that tell the story of the…
-
The Life Of Cavemen, Outside Of The CaveThroughout the world, hundreds of caves have been discovered containing artifacts and paintings from pre-historic times. The art work found in these caves…