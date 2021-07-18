-
The 48-year-old judge solidifies the court's conservative majority, filling Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat just about a week before Election Day.
Thursday was the fourth and final day hearings for President Trump's nominee. Next up in the process is the committee vote on Oct. 22.
The New Jersey Democrat argued that Amy Coney Barrett's opinion in a 2019 work discrimination case did not square with her recognition of implicit bias in the justice system.
Gov. Chris Sununu has declined to join most other Republican governors in signing a letter in support of confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President…
The focus on the court could help energize conservatives in key states. Progressives are fired up, too — immediately after Saturday's announcement, Democrats tied Barrett to a fight for health care.