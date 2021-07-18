350 New Hampshire

-
'It's My Future': A New Generation Of Young Climate Activists Takes The Helm In New HampshireBy the time today's teenagers turn 50, New England's climate will feel very different. Under current warming trends, states like New Hampshire will have…
A small group of young activists protested this weekend outside the Amazon distribution hub in Hooksett, calling for the company’s workers to get time off…
The conversation on climate change has a new vigor in recent months, thanks in part to the Green New Deal. Though it was voted down in a procedural vote…
Democratic voters packed a bar in Newmarket last night to see former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper make his case to be the next president.Hickenlooper…
New Hampshire's members of Congress say they support the call for a select House committee on a "Green New Deal."The campaign is being led by the group…
Offshore wind supporters will mark Earth Day with a rally outside the Statehouse Sunday.They want Gov. Chris Sununu to request a federal study of the…