© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news you rely on from NHPR and NPR with a gift today!

2022 June Fund Drive

  • March 2022 Fund Drive Image
    June 2022 Fund Drive
    NHPR's June Fund Drive is a wonderful way to support NPR and NHPR. Whether you listen to us on the radio, read our stories online, or listen to our podcasts, know that we are here for you 24/7. Take a moment right now and make a gift to NHPR today. As a way to say thanks, we've added some special thank-you gifts. Thank you for supporting NHPR!
  • socksdownload (9).jpg
    Fund Drives
    Minus33 Socks
    Beth Szelog
    Contribute $13 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $156 or more as a single gift) and you can request a pair of Minus33 Socks with the NHPR logo. Locally made in Ashland, NH, these merino wool socks will keep you feet warm and cozy during New England chilly winters.
  • enamelmug.png
    Fund Drives
    Enamel Camp Mug
    Contribute $8 or more per month as a sustaining member (or $100 or more as a single gift) and you can request the NHPR Camp Mug. At 16oz this mug is the perfect size and weight to take along on backpacking or camping trips.
  • 40th anniversary wevo t-shirt
    Fund Drives
    40th Anniversary T-Shirt
    Contribute $13 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the NHPR 40th Anniversary T-Shirt. Inspired by the 80's, this retro t-shirt comes in all adult sizes. Rumor has it that once you put on the 40th anniversary shirt you will spontaneously grow a mullet!
  • Retro Bluetooth Speaker
    Fund Drives
    NHPR Bluetooth Retro Speaker
    Contribute $18 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the NHPR Bluetooth Retro Speaker. Enjoy listening to NHPR with this adorable speaker. With it's retro design, it packs a powerful punch when it comes to sound quality.
  • ny_times.jpeg
    Fund Drives
    New York Times Digital Subscription
    Beth Szelog
    Contribute $23 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the New York Times digital subscription. Get unlimited access to NYT content (excludes the crossword and NYT Cooking). Your subscription can be accessed on any smartphone, tablet or web browser.
  • 40th anniversary wevo package
    Fund Drives
    40th Anniversary Package
    Beth Szelog
    Contribute $40 or more per month as a sustaining member and you can request the 40th Anniversary Package. The package consists of a t-shirt and retro Bluetooth speaker.
  • visa_gift_card.png
    Fund Drives
    $1,000 Visa Gift Card
    Beth Szelog
    Contribute to NHPR by Tuesday, December 7th at 7:00 p.m. and you will be automatically entered into a DOUBLE drawing for a $1,000 Visa Gift Card. Spend it on anything you want!
  • Southwest
    Fund Drives
    Double Drawing: $1k Southwest Airlines Gift Card
    Beth Szelog
    Contribute to NHPR by Thursday, December 9th at 7:00 p.m. and you will be automatically entered into a DOUBLE drawing for a $1,000 Southwest Airlines Gift Card. Spend it on your dream trip or give away as holiday presents (each winner will receive TEN $100 Southwest Airlines Gift Cards)!
  • PelotonChoice.png
    Fund Drives
    Choice of Peloton Bike or Treadmill
    Beth Szelog
    Contribute to NHPR by Saturday, December 11 at noon and you will be automatically entered into a drawing for a choice of a Peloton Bike or Peloton Treadmill, and Peloton all-access membership for one year.
Load More

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.