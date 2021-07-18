2018 midterms

-
The so-called "blue wave" flipped the New Hampshire legislature and Executive Council to Democrat - we look at what's ahead after Tuesday's midterm…
-
Democrats flipped the New Hampshire Legislature and Executive Council in this week's elections. But they also took control of two lower-profile offices…
-
The mid-term elections are over, and New Hampshire Republicans will hold onto the corner office, with Governor Sununu's victory. Meanwhile, Democrats…
-
Tuesday is midterm day, and there is still a lot of confusion surrounding who can vote, what you need to bring to the polls, and whether voting…
-
Some big-name supporters joined Congressional District 1 candidates Chris Pappas and Eddie Edwards on their final full day of campaigning. Former New…
-
We sit down with NHPR's Civics 101, our podcast refresher course on the basics of our democracy. The team has dug into how midterm elections impact us,…
-
Gov. Chris Sununu (R) and former state Sen. Molly Kelly (D) faced off before a live audience at Manchester Community College to discuss a range of issues…