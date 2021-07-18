2016 Candidate Profiles

-
As his son Chris is running for governor, John H. Sununu, isn’t just playing the role of supportive father. He’s also one of his son’s most powerful…
-
In his campaign to become New Hampshire’s next governor, Democrat Colin Van Ostern often talks about his business experience and his votes on the…
-
The New Hampshire Bureau of Securities Regulation is not your typical layover on the road to the Democratic nomination for governor. But if anyone can…
-
As part of our primary coverage, we’re looking at some of the experiences that have shaped the candidates who are running for governor. NHPR’s Casey…
-
This year’s race for New Hampshire governor has a crowded and diverse field. There are legislators, mayors, executive councilors, and all with private…
-
Democratic candidate for governor Steve Marchand says he is the most liberal person in this year’s race. But he’s asking people to put aside some…
-
For Democratic gubernatorial candidate Colin Van Ostern, two New Hampshire employers – Stonyfield Farm and Southern New Hampshire University -- figure…
-
Republican Chris Sununu has made his experience as head of the Waterville Valley ski resort a big part of his campaign for governor. What does his time…
-
Ted Gatsas isn’t the first candidate for governor to take advantage of a gap in New Hampshire’s election law that allows wealthy donors to dodge limits on…
-
When Governor Maggie Hassan talks about why she got into politics her explanation tends to center on her son, Ben.“Right after he was born Tom and I…