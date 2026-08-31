SPONSORED CONTENT: One Day, Hundreds of Resources: NH Veteran Stand Down

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By: Eversource

For many veterans, the challenge is not whether help exists—it's knowing where to begin.

Whether it's housing, healthcare, employment, VA benefits, food assistance, legal guidance, or financial support, veterans often find themselves navigating a maze of agencies and organizations.

The NH Veteran Stand Down exists to gather all those resources in one place.

The 22nd Annual NH Veteran Stand Down will bring together more than 50 organizations, creating a single destination where veterans can connect with the care and services available to them. Organized by Harbor Care in partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Eversource, a presenting sponsor, the free event welcomes all former service members, veterans, and military families. It takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at Eversource Energy Park in Manchester.

Matthew Chagnon Eversource

“Every veteran’s journey is different, but no one should have to navigate it alone,” said Henry Och, President and CEO of Harbor Care. “The NH Veteran Stand Down brings together the organizations, opportunities, and people who are here to help—all in one place.”

The event is modeled after the military tradition of a “stand down,” when troops could pause from duty to rest, receive supplies, and connect with essential support before returning to their mission. Today, the event carries that tradition forward by creating a welcoming environment where veterans can get answers, meet with providers, and reconnect with fellow service members.

“Military veterans have selflessly sacrificed on behalf of us all and are invaluable members of our communities. They make up a significant part of Eversource’s workforce, because the experience, dedication, and skills they bring to the job make our teams stronger—as they do for countless businesses and organizations across the state,” said Bob Coates, Eversource’s President of NH Electric Operations. “We’re thrilled to once again host Harbor Care’s Stand Down and welcome veterans to Energy Park to get the services and support they need—and have earned through their dedicated service—for their journey forward.”

New Hampshire's veteran population is also aging, and many are living on fixed incomes that haven't kept pace with the rising cost of living. For a veteran on a fixed income, even a modest increase in rent, heating costs, or medical expenses can be the difference between staying safely in their home and facing a housing emergency. The Stand Down is designed to help veterans get ahead of that risk—connecting them with resources that support aging in place, rather than waiting until a crisis forces the issue.

Matthew Chagnon Eversource

Although the event welcomes all veterans and their families, it continues its long-standing commitment to veterans experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness by offering housing assistance and emergency supplies, such as hygiene kits, canned goods, and free haircuts and health screenings.

One veteran last year said, “I came here last year for the first time. I wish I'd known about it when I was homeless. Now I tell other people about it because I know how valuable these resources are."

With more than 81,000 veterans calling New Hampshire home—one of the highest veteran populations per capita in the nation—the need for accessible, coordinated support remains significant.

This year's event will also highlight progress toward another important goal: ending veteran homelessness in Manchester. At the 2024 NH Veteran Stand Down, Mayor Jay Ruais announced the city's commitment to that effort. Two years later, he will return to report on efforts made by a broad partnership that includes Harbor Care, the City of Manchester, and numerous public and private organizations. In 2017, Harbor Care previously helped Nashua effectively end veteran homelessness.

Community members, businesses, and organizations interested in supporting the event as sponsors, donors, or service providers—or anyone seeking more information—can visit www.harborcarenh.org.