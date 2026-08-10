SPONSORED CONTENT: Cristina Bernich Calls Being a CASA Volunteer “Powerful and Meaningful”

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By: Katie Pelczar, Community Outreach Coordinator – CASA of NH

For thirty years, Cristina Bernich has made it her mission to help children find their voice. Her work in early intervention as a speech language pathologist and feeding and lactation consultant focuses on establishing the building blocks that will allow children to thrive.

And for many years, before having their own children, Cristina and her husband provided emergency foster care for children in their then-home state of Massachusetts. They stepped away from fostering when the commitments of caring for their three sons and aging relatives grew, but helping similar children in need was something Cristina always hoped to return to.

Cristina had met Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers in the course of her work and through her role as a foster parent. Then one day she saw an ad on social media for CASA.

"I just thought, what a great marriage of my public speaking skills, writing skills, and my kid-friendly skills,” she said. “I was hooked."

CASA volunteers advocate in court for abused and neglected children. They talk with the child, parents, foster parents, educators, and other people that shape that child’s world. Based on this in-depth knowledge, they provide insights to help a judge make decisions about what’s in the child’s best interests.

Cristina’s first case as a CASA advocate involved a young boy who was removed from his home because his mother struggled with substance use disorder.

“The mother felt like she had been lost since she was 12 and had never been able to get ahead of her struggles,” Cristina said. While no family wants to get to the point where the Division of Children and Youth Families (DCYF) becomes involved, in the end the mother welcomed it as a positive.

“The family worked so hard and were appreciative in the end, which I thought they might not be,” Cristina said. “They said they would never have known of all the available resources had they not had the misfortune of having their son removed. Mom was really struggling, and she didn’t know where to go to get help. Now she knows exactly who she can call, and she and the child both have amazing therapists.” Happily, the case ended in reunification.

By: Casa of NH

Along the way, Cristina was able to connect with the child and form a strong bond. A special moment happened when the boy presented Cristina and the social worker with a drawing. It showed the three of them eating dinner at a restaurant.

“Like we were his little interim family,” Cristina described. “I feel like, for a kid who was cranky and disgruntled when we started, and angry with everybody and who didn’t want to talk, what a full circle we made when he was in a better place. And I just think, whether he remembers it or not, I will remember that.

What Cristina finds most rewarding isn't just the final outcomes—it's the sense that her work matters in the room where decisions are made.

"I feel that my words mean something, and therefore that child’s interests are meaningful in the court proceedings,” she said. “I can’t think of a better thing to do with one’s pathway, short of becoming a lawyer, or short of becoming a pediatrician in my late life. I feel like this is such a powerful and meaningful thing to do for a child."

Children across New Hampshire are waiting for someone to gather their story, understand their needs, and speak up for them in court. You don't need a background in education, social work or law—just the willingness to show up, listen, and advocate. As Cristina’s story shows, CASA has a place for whatever skills and life experience you bring with you.

To learn more about volunteering with CASA of NH, sign up for a virtual information session at www.casanh.org/infosessions.