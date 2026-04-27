SPONSORED CONTENT: The Clock is Ticking: Manufactured-Home Owners vs. Big Business

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Imagine receiving notice that the land underneath your home will be sold in just 60 days. It’s a situation that many manufactured-home owners face as out-of-state investors seek to take ownership and control of New Hampshire’s manufactured-home communities, eliminating the last affordable path to homeownership for many of our neighbors. But thanks to a four-decade-old state law, residents have a fighting chance.

On Friday, May 8, at noon, the New Hampshire Community Loan Fund will host a virtual presentation with live Q&A to take you through the experience of forming a resident-owned community (ROC).Spots are limited; register today .

On Notice: Inside the 60 Days of Forming a Resident-Owned Community will feature Community Loan Fund staff:



Abby Bronson, Director of Policy & Advocacy

Hannah Chisholm, Acquisitions Program Manager & Housing Cooperative Coach, ROC-NH

Tyler Labrie, Director of ROC Lending

Sarah Marchant, Chief Operating Officer & SVP of ROC-NH

About the Community Loan Fund

The Community Loan Fund is a nonprofit Community Development Financial Institution established in 1983 to provide people and communities with loans, coaching, and guidance that enable them to become economically secure.

Powered by a “neighbors-investing-in-neighbors” model, the Community Loan Fund’s impact investors and donors have helped 9,000 manufactured-home owners in 152 communities across New Hampshire cooperatively purchase and operate the land and infrastructure beneath their homes. Residents successfully work together to manage these multi-million-dollar businesses and protect their housing affordability.

Manufactured Homes vs. Site-built Homes

Manufactured homes are wealth-building assets that allow families to invest in home ownership and increase their financial security. In New Hampshire, manufactured home values appreciated more than 60 percent over the last five years, compared to 37 percent for traditional site-built homes.

One of the big differences between a manufactured home and site-built home is that most manufactured-home owners live in a community where they pay rent for the land and infrastructure underneath their homes in addition to their mortgage, taxes, and insurance.

Targeted by Out-of-State Private Equity

Because manufactured-home communities (formerly called “mobile home parks”) have low operating costs and lower resident turnover than multi-family rentals, out-of-state, private equity firms have increasingly targeted them for purchase. Investors in manufactured-home communities are now among the country’s largest landlords.

New Hampshire was the first state in the nation to pass the “opportunity to purchase” law in 1983. When a private owner of a manufactured-home community decides to sell the community, the residents have 60 days to come up with a matching offer.

This is when the Community Loan Fund steps in to give homeowners a choice.

Choices and Challenges

As the clock counts down, residents make difficult decisions about their future. During the presentation, you’ll experience some of the fears and challenges residents face during this intense period.

“As soon as we find out about these park sales, we’re in action immediately,” said Hannah Chisholm, one of the presenters who manages the acquisitions program for the Community Loan Fund and serves as a housing cooperative coach for resident-owned communities.

Join us to imagine what it’s like to be a resident of a fictitious manufactured-home community called Snowy Ridge where you and your neighbors face an $18 million bill and a ticking clock as you decide your future.

Here are three questions you’ll be able to answer after the presentation:



What makes a manufactured home different than one built on site?

Why is it hard for residents to move if an investor buys their community?

Why does it matter who owns the land and infrastructure under manufactured homes?

REGISTER NOW