Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 4.28.24

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, April 29, 2024 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times.

Monday, April 29, 2024

Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Amythyst Kiah at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Barnstar! at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Irish Session at the Boulder Cafe (fist Wednesday of each month), 880 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655317365734/ ~ Feat: Jon Bonner, Matt McManamon, & Monica McNamara

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Sarah Jarosz at the State Theatre, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Susan Werner at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Barnstar! at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Amythyst Kiah at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt, and Emma's Revolution "EveryDay is Mother's Day" All Souls Unitarian Universalist 29 South St, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://emmasrevolution.com/every-day-is-mothers-day

Milan McAlevey & the Rear Defrosters with High Tea at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Friday, May 3, 2023

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

David Surette Mandolin Festival at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ Featuring Carlo Aonzo, Dan Bui, Joe K. Walsh and Keith Murphy with special guests Susie and Julianna Burke. For tickets, call (207) 703-2083 or visit https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Note: this is a separate ticket from Saturday and Sunday events at CCMS.

Livingston Taylor at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Cosy Sheridan featured

Susan Werner at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Caroline Spence at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Seamus Eagan and Maeve Gilchrist at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Ellis Paul at the Showroom at Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Jenny Owen Youngs at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Darling Hill at The Tea Lounge, 20 Main Street, Keene NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1784480101963592/

Saturday, May 4, 2024

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ Wild Asparagus, caller: George Marshall

David Surette Mandolin Festival at the Concord Community Music School , ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/david-surette-mandolin-festival/ ~ Workshops and jams, 9:30 am-5:00pm

David Surette Mandolin Festival Concert, 7:30pm

Featuring Carlo Aonzo, Dan Bui, Joe K. Walsh and Keith Murphy with special guests Susie and Julianna Burke.

This concert is included for all festival participants! For non-festival attendees hoping to go to the concert, visit: https://www.ccmusicschool.org/event/david-surette-mandolin-festival-concert-2024/

May 4 Cabaret with The Lied-to’s at Hancock Depot, Hancock NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/344252591516505/

Polky (Polish/Canadian Folk) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Sarah Jarosz at the Shea Theatre, Turner’s Falls MA ~ time TBA ~ http://www.sarahjarosz.com/#tour

Krueger Brothers at the Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://rextheatre.org

Tony Trischka’s Earljam at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Susan Werner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ Two shows 6pm and 8pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt, and Emma's Revolution “Every Day is Mother’s Day Tour” at First Unitarian Church, 19 Foster Street, Littleton MA ~ ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/792098542790664/ https://emmasrevolution.com/every-day-is-mothers-day ~ Also available via livestream

Livingston Taylor at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Darling Hill at Mystic Marketplace, 188 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/406972822075202/

Aleksi Campagne in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

California Guitar Trio at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

David Surette Mandolin Festival at the Concord Community Music School , ~ 9:30am to 1pm ET ~ ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/david-surette-mandolin-festival/ ~ Workshops throughut the day

Barnstar! at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/location/8

California Guitar Trio at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Ellis Paul at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~time TBA ~ https://ellispaul.com/calendar/ https://groundfloorfreeport.com/

Carbon Leaf at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Rodrigo y Gabriela at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

John McCutcheon Livestream from Georgia “Tom Paxton & John McCutcheon LIVE!” ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.folkmusic.com/shows.html

Mike Block at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sally Rogers, Claudia Schmidt, and Emma's Revolution “Every Day is Mother’s Day Tour” Livestream from Schenectady NY ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/792098542790664/ https://emmasrevolution.com/every-day-is-mothers-day

Take 6 at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Meg Duffy and Greg Uhlmann (guitar duo) at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St, Brattleboro, VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.epsilonspires.org/event-info/duffy-x-uhlmann

Tony Trischka tribute to Earl Scruggs at Groton Hill, Grotin MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/concerts/tony-trischka-earljam/

Monday, May 6, 2024

Dance! Monday night Contra Dance at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Lyle Lovett and Lisa Loeb at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Sofia Talvik at Forbush Memorial Library, Main Street. Westminster MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://sofiatalvik.com/

The Wood Brothers at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Flock of Dimes at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Dance! Second/Fourth Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ music: Carol Micah and Thal callers: Brad, Imogen

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Minor Moon at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Martyn Joseph in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Onebeat (multi-genre multi-cultural collaboration) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Carsie Blanton with Milton at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/ https://www.flipcause.com/secure/event_step2/MTk2Mzcz/235672

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Louise Bichan at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wailin’ Jennys at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Wood Brothers at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Lucy Wainwright Roche and Suzzy Roche at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Friday, May 10, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Dance! Second Friday Bread and Roses Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Anonymous Coffee House, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-11:00pm ET ~ https://www.anoncoffee.org/ ~ Effy Marella — Hiroya Tsukamoto — The Hot Skillet Club

Gaby Moreno at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

One Beat at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Zac Francis in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ ~ also featuring Green Heron https://greenheronmusic.com/shows

Damn Tall Buildings at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Dance! Tophill Music Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Round Room Coffee House Open Mic at Congregational Church, Mont Vernon NH ~ 6:30-10:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100092554116843

Carsie Blanton at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events https://www.facebook.com/events/1317786002277328/

Sofia Talvik at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023 https://sofiatalvik.com/

Russell Brooks and Tony Silva at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Martin Barre (of Jethro Tull) at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Murphy’s Blues at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Prydein and the Catamount Pipe Band at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Bandits on the Run at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Ricky Lee Jones at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Carsie Blanton at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/

Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Golden Shoals and Palmyra at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, May 16, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Open Mic at Stage 32, Veterans’ Hall, Richmond NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1207388160623780/1207388167290446/ ~

Hanneke Cassell Band at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

May Erlewine at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

House of Hamil at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Chris Trapper in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, May 16 through Sunday, May 19, 2024

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ Multi-genre festival ; performers include Earth, Buck Meek, The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis, Wadada Leo Smith, J. Pavone String Ensemble, Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog, Prefuse 73, Nina Nastasia, Bright Boy, Pink Navel, Steve Cady Trio, The Leafies You Gave Me, Wheatie Mattiasich, Thor & Friends, Bonnie, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Jake McKelvie, Hour, Nathaniel Russell, Sunburned Hand of the Man, Felecia Cruz, Strawberry Runners, Esther Blue, Grazen, Modern Fools

Friday, May 17, 2024

Antje Duvekot and Connor Garvey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

David, Luke & Will Mallett (Country, Roots Rock, Americana) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Kaia Kater at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

David Mallett and the Mallett Brothers at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Erin McKeown and SPOUSE at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Gary Hoey at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Haley Heynderickx at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Frank Vignola and Tessa Lark at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Mari Black Trio at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Atwater Donnelly at New Moon Coffee House, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Spireside Open Mic, First Congegational Church UCC, Dunbarton NH ~ 5-10pm ET ~ https://www.dunbartonucc.org/event-list/

Low Lily at Saco River Theatre, Buxton ME ~ ~ https://www.lowlily.com/calendar

Joni Mitchell Tribute at Shea Theatre Arts Center, Turner’s Falls MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/328156516242334/

Bella’s Bartok at the Showroom at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Stephen Kellogg at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Michael Tarbox (of the Tarbox Ramblers) at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

May Erlewine at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Green Heron at Ripton Coffeehouse, Ripton VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows https://www.rcch.org/

Mehrnam Rastegari and Habbina Habbina at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/ ~ Persian and Mediterraeian

The Bluest Sky with Them Dewlap Boys at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, May 19, 2024

House of Hamill at Shalin Liu Auditorium, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Honeysuckle with Emily Haviland at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Chris Smither and Peter Mulvey at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Vienna Teng at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Griffin William Sherry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jake Kohn at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, May 20, 2024

Herb Alpert and Lani Hall at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Vienna Tang withg Amber Rubarth at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Vienna Tang withg Amber Rubarth at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, May 23, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Louisiana Calling with Sonny Landreth and the Iguanas at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Session American with Eleanor Buckland at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Rufus Wainwright at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Friday, May 24, 2024

Della Mae at Portland House of Music and Events, Portland ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.dellamae.com/tour

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Miner and Ryan at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1246051029705027/

Antje Duvekot at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/concert/debs/antje-duvekot-052424

Kat Wright at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Jake Blount, Nic Gareiss and Sammy Wetstein Trio at Epsilon Spires, 190 Main St, Brattleboro, VT ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.epsilonspires.org/event-info/jake-blount-nic-gareiss-and-sammy-wetstein-trio

Friday, May 24 through Monday, May 27, 2024

Festival! Strange Creek Campout 2024 at Camp Keewanee, Greenfield MA ~ multi-genre festival ~ https://strangecreekcampout.com/2024-strangecreek-lineup/ https://www.facebook.com/events/3313550332121742/ ~ Rubblebucket, Max Creek, Too Many Zooz, Pink Talking Fish, Badfish, Ryan Montbleau Band, Start Making Sense, Southern Avenue X 2, Dirtwire X 2, Bella’s Bartok X 2, Consider the Source, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Hot Buttered Rum, Creamery Station, Sneezy X 2, Hayley Jane Band, Grateful Dub, The Englishtown Project, A Band of Brothers, Bearly Dead, Playing Dead, Leon Trout, Jabbawaukee, Woody & the Rebel Alliance, Desert Rain, The Alchemystics, Crooked Coast, The Trichomes, Sicard Hollow, Slambovian Circus of Dreams, Dead Man’s Waltz, Peter Prince & Moon Boot Lover, The Z3, The ABombs, Bean, Bombtrack, Caylin Costello X 2, Decker Bandits, Gary Backstrom of Jiggle the Handle , Guess Method, The Humans Being, Jelly the Band, Jeremiah Hazed, John Spignesi Band, King Saison, Llama Lasagna, Lox & Keyes Theory, The Marks Brothers, Mono Means One, Outer Stylie, Phil Adams and the Oblivious Fools, Rice, Rev Tor Band, Ruby Mac, Secret Sage, Something is Forming, Spirit Elevators X 3, The Stupid Robots, TapRoots, Terrafunk, Whalom Park

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Mtali Banda with Kimaya Diggs at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

April Cushman at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/ https://www.aprilcushman.com 603-532-9300.

Hunter Root in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Swing Dance: Annie and the Fur Trappers at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, May 25, 2024 through Sunday, May 26, 2024

Festival! Sandy River Festival, Farmington ME ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.whistlestopconcertseries.com/sandy-river-music-festival-2024 https://www.dellamae.com/tour ~ Lady Lamb, Della Mae, Session Americana, The Wolff Sisters, The Court Jesters, Griffin William Sherry, Ballroom Thieves, IMY2, Rigometrics, The Chicken Street Band

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Mister G at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Bitter Pill in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, May 25, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Carl Ahlborn-Hsu and Laurie Sharipiro

Hunter Root in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reed-foehl/

Thursday, May 30, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

The Incidentals at The Range, Mason NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1150091976174574/

Ryan Montbleau at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 31, 2024

Paula Cole at the Flying Monkey Performance Center, Plymouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-flying-monkey-tickets/venue

Abigail Lapell at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Ryan Montbleau at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Paolo Angeli (Sardinian Guitar) at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, June 1, 2023

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~ http://www.facebook.com/peterboroughcontra http://www.monadnockfolk.org/ ~ Contra Dance in Peterborough NH, mask optional, gender-neutral calling with "Larks and Robins". New dancers intro 7:30pm

Yellowhouse Blues Band at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Winterpills at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

440 Jazz Quartet at Music 4UU, Unitarian Church, 25 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.uupeterborough.org/calendar ~ Manouche jazz Djangp Rhinehart style

Reed Foehl in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.themusichall.org/events/reed-foehl/

Green Heron at Del Rossi’s Trattoria, Dublin NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/shows

Midwood (Klezmer) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

John Hiatt at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

The Ballroom Thieves at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Abigail Lapell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Open Mic at Medallion Opera House, 20 Park Street, Gorham NH ~ 6pm (doors 5:3p0m) ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1096546068446842 https://www.medallionoperahouse.org/upcoming-events https://www.facebook.com/MedallionOperaHouse ~ First Wednesday each Month

Irish Session at the Boulder Cafe (fist Wednesday of each month), 880 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655317365734/

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8. 2024

Festival! Thousand Island Bluegrass Festival, Coyote Moon Vineyards 17371 East Line Rd (County Route 3) Clayton, NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2023.html ~ Little Roy and Lizzy , Dave Adkins Band, Beartracks, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City, Mark Miklos, and More

Friday, June 7, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

JOHN HIATT at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua, NH ~ 7:30PM ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/75170927/john-hiatt-solo-acoustic-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Dreamers featured

Roseanne Cash at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Appalachian Still with Louie Phipps at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Muse – A Salute to the Divas of the Bus in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Max Wareham with Green Heron at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Saturday, June 8, 2024

Kenny White at Bass Hall at Monadnock Center, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sawyer Augur with Jake Swamp at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Patty Keough at The Bennington Community Market, Bennington VT ~ 10am – 2pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/940082650919349/

Roseanne Cash at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

The Suitcase Junket at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, June 9. 2024

Ellis Paul in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Monday, June 10, 2024

Kathy Mattea at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Keb’ Mo’ at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Gaelic Storm at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Donna the Buffalo at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, June 13, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

As We Speak: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, featuring Rakesh Chaurasia at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

The Second Thursday Community Singalong at Unitarian Universalist Church, 20 Elm St, Milford NH ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://www.amyconleymusic.com/

Donna the Buffalo at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Sam Grisman at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, June 14, 2024

Dance! 2nd Friday Dover dance at St Johns United Methodist church 28 Cataract Ave Dover NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/groups/1003765254297548 603 397 0042

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Jeff Beam at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/event/ricky-skaggs/

The Wolff Sisters at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Between the Jigs and the Reels at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/400068846068601/?ref=newsfeed

Acoustic Nomads at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, June 14 through Saturday, June 15, 2024

Festival! Northlands Music Festival (multi-genre festival) at Cheshire County Fairgrounds, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ Goose, Greensky Bluegrass, moe., Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Eric Krasno & Friends, Mihali, sierra hull, Dopapod, Spafford, Big Something, Tauk, super sonic shorties, cool cool cool, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Kanika Moore | Artist at Large, Magic Beans, The Psycodelics, Jennifer Hartswick, Natalie Cressman, Nikki Glaspie, Annie in the Water, Bearly Dead, Brass Queens, coyote island, Dizgo, Doey Joey, Hayley Jane, Jatoba, Jelly, kendall street company, Leon Trout, Space Bacon, Tand, Escaper, More artists coming soon!!

Saturday, June 15, 2024

Spireside Open Mic, First Congegational Church UCC, Dunbarton NH ~ 5-10pm ET ~ https://www.dunbartonucc.org/event-list/

Combo Daguerre at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/ ~ psychedelic chanson

Festival! Vermont Highland Games at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 10am-5pm ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ The Vermont Institute of Celtic Arts (VICA) is proud to present the Vermont Highland Games at the Highland Center for the Arts. Superb musical performances, Celtic cultural demonstrations and seminars will take place throughout the day. Come and see wonderful vendors selling Celtic goods, explore your heritage in the Clan tent village and learn the Gaelic language. We’ll have bagpipes, Highland dancing, and much more! Featuring Stravaigin (Vermont Scottish Folkgroup), Prydein (Celtic Rock), Catamount Pipe Band, Andersons (Scottish Fiddle and Cello)

GoldenOak at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Russell Watts and The Atlantic Avenue Band at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Gaelic Storm at The Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Monday, June 17, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Tuesday, June 18, 2024

Kathleen Edwards at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Dead Tongues at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, June 19, 2024

Gaelic Storm at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Open Mic at Stage 32, Veterans’ Hall, Richmond NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1207388160623780/1207388167290446/ ~

Friday, June 21, 2024

Dakha Brakha at 3S Arts Space, 319 Vaughan Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.3sarts.org/events#music

Paula Cole at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Haley Heynderickx at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23, 2024

Festival! Green River Festival at The Franklin County Fairgrounds at 89 Wisdom Way, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ CAKE, Fleet Foxes, Gregory Alan Isakov, Lawrence, Joy Oladokun, flipturn, Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Bonny Light Horseman, DakhaBrakha, Cimafunk, Mdou Moctar, Joseph, S.G. Goodman, The Nude Party, Son Rompe Pera, Trousdale, Speedy Ortiz, Willi Carlisle, Dobet Gnahoré, Pachyman, Twisted Pine, Combo Chimbita, Snacktime, Katy Kirby, Margo Cilker, Oh He Dead, Kelly Willis, Brennen Leigh, and Melissa Carper, Lola Kirke, Tommy Prine, Mon Rovîa, Bermuda Search Party, Izzy Heltai, Fantastic Cat, Naia Kete, Julia Pratt, Prewn, Dari Bay, Cloudbelly, Kalliope Jones, Clover County

Saturday, June 22, 2024

Catie Curtis at the Colonial Theatre, Keene NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecolonial.org/events/

Glen David Andrews at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Shape Note Sing at the public library, Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Hiroya Tsukumoto at Mariposa Museum, 26 Main Street, Peterborough NH ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://www.mariposamuseum.org/whats-on-2023

Sunday, June 23 through Saturday, June 29, 2024

Festival! Acadia Festival of Traditional Music and Dance at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/ ~ 2024 Faculty: Frank Ferrel, Maritime Fiddle, Troy MacGillivray, Cape Breton Fiddle, Mari Black, Scottish Fiddle, Caitlin Warbelow, Irish Fiddle, Anastasia DesRoches, Acadian Fiddle, Laurel Martin, Novice Fiddle, Lissa Schneckenburger, Novice Fiddle; Guitar, Keith Murphy, Matt Heaton, Dan Faiella, Novice Guitar, Dance; Armand Aromin, Appalachian Old-Time & Sean-nós Dance, Pierre Chartrand, Québécois Step Dance, Sabra MacGillivray, Cape Breton Step Dance, Kieran Jordan, Novice Dance, Piano, Neil Pearlman, Susan MacLean, Flute, Hanz Araki, Shannon Heaton, Community Singing, Liz Hanley, Accordion, Emily Troll, Bouzouki, Frances Cunningham, Harp, Màiri Chaimbeul ~ artists in residence: Vincent Crotty, Jacob Brillhart

Thursday, June 27, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

The Black Feathers at Medallion Opera House, Gorham NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Ward Hyden and the Outliers with Mikey Sweet at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, June 27 through Sunday, June 30, 2024

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival, Tunbridge VT ~ details TBA ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/

Festival! [June 28-30] Old Songs Festival, Altamont Fairgrounds, Altamont NY ~ ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/ ~ details TBA performers will include John McCutcheon

Friday, June 28, 2024

Eavesdrop and Grayson Ty at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

The Black Feathers at Town Hall, Plainfield VT ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Iris DeMent with Anna Egge at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Saturday, June 29, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Jerry Wile

Buffalo Tom at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/buffalo-tom

Iris Dement with Anna Egge at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/concert/debs/iris-dement-062924

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Grace Pettis and Henry Honkonen at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/pettis-honkonen/

Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Jason Mraz at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://themusichall.org/ ~ benefit to raise funds for the Emerging Artists Program.

The Black Feathers at Taylor Community Inc, Laconia NH ~ doors 5pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Irish Session at the Boulder Cafe (fist Wednesday of each month), 880 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655317365734/

Thursday, July 4, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Road, Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/24865960019669204/24865960153002524/

Friday, July 5, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Saturday, July 6, 2024

Volkert Volkerz Songs and Stories at 1114 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 10:30am ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1047828399630129/1047840762962226/

Bondeko (Roma music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Thursday, July 11 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival in Brandon VT ~ ~ https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/ ~ for lineup see: https://basinbluegrassfestival.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/2024-Flyer-Basin-Bluegrass-for-Website.pdf

Friday, July 12, 2024

Sophia and Kate at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

The Wailers at The Range, Mason NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Friday, July 12 through Sunday, July 14, 2024

Festival! DAWNLAND FESTIVAL OF ARTS & IDEAS (Native American cultural festival including music performances) at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ ~ https://www.abbemuseum.org/dawnland-festival/

Saturday, July 13, 2024

The Black Feathers at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ doors 7:30pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Villalobos Brothers (Mexican music) at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Sunday, July 14, 2024

The Black Feathers at House Concert, Rockport MA ~ doors 3pm ET ~ https://theblackfeathers.com/tour

Monday, July 15, 2024

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Aoife O'Donovan & Hawktail at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, July 17, 2024

Duane Betts at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, July 19, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Aoife O’Donovan & Hawktail: All My Friends Tour at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28, 2024

Festival! Ossipee Valley Music Festival at Fairgrounds, Hiram, ME ~ details TBA~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ Molly Tuttle, Watchhouse, Maya De Vitry and lots more..

Festival! [July 26-28] Lowell Folk Festival, Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ https://lowellfolkfestival.org/

Friday, July 26, 2024

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, July 27, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Steve Rapson

Wednesday, July 31, 2024

John Cruz at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Sonny Landreth with Cindy Cashdollar at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 2, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, August 3, 2024

High Street Coffee House outdoor event at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ 4-7pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Bow Junction, Country Comfort, Second Wind. Featured; no open mic

Marc Cohn at Lowell Summer Music Series, Lowell MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://lowellsummermusic.org/pages/marc-cohn

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Eileen Ivers at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, August 9, 2024

Jess Cornelius at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Slavic Soul Party at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

É.T.É Québecois at Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://highlandartsvt.org/ ~ With lovely vocal harmonies, deep groove, stepdancing, and rich instrumentation, É.T.É are an explosive trio on stage, transforming the nostalgia of a kitchen party into an unforgettable show experience that celebrates the joie de vivre of Québecois culture.

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Garrison Keillor Tonight at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parktheatre.org/

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Friday, August 16, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Saturday August 17, 2024

Myra Flynn at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Indigo Girls at Snow Pond Center for the Arts, Sidney ME ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.indigogirls.com/

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Monday, August 19, 2024

Jorma Kaukonen at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Dave Alvin and Jimmy Dale Gilmore at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, August 23, 2024

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Tuba Skinny at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Soles of Duende at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Thursday, August 29, 2024

Stone & Snow at Shelburne Memorial Library, Killington VT ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Rachel Davis and Darren McMullen (of Coig) at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, August 30, 2024

Stone & Snow at The Ground Floor, Freeport ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1, 2024

Festival! Rhythm & Roots Festival, Ninigret Park, Charlestown RI ~ details TBA ~ https://rhythmandroots.com/

[Aug 30-31[ Festival! Under the Oaks Festival, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.simpletix.com/e/under-the-oaks-music-festival-tickets-155987 ~ GoldenOak , Oshima Brothers , Max Garcia Conover, Louisa Stancioff, Connor Garvey, South For Winter, Dead Gowns

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Tom Smith

Stone & Snow at The Hayloft at Dragonfly, Bridgton ME ~ time TBA ~ https://www.stoneandsnow.com/

Thursday, September 5, 2024

Ari Hest in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, September 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ The Honey Bees featured

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Catie Curtis at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Open Mic at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=215607~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

Sam Shackelton at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Old 97s at the Drake, Amherst MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ticketsales.com/the-drake-amherst-tickets/venue

Friday, September 13, 2024

Sam Shackleton at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, September 14, 2024

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, September 15, 2024

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Thursday, September 19, 2024

Rodney Crowell w/ Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 20, 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Saturday, September 21, 2024

Jon McLaughlin at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, September 27, 2024

Seth Glier, Crys Matthews, Vance Gilbert (In The Round) at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Clem Snide at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Liz Longley at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Saturday, September 28, 2024

Daniel Champagne at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Rindge Open Mic at the Historical Society, 24 School Street, , Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Mark Frederick Fisher

Lucy Kaplansky in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, October 4, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Pirozzoli featured

Jacob Jolliff Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, October 5, 2024

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, October 6, 2024

Windborne at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Jacob Joliff Band at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.nextstagearts.org/

Suzanne Vega at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Friday, October 11, 2024

Ana Popovic at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Sunday, October 13, 2024

Alisdair Fraser and Natalie Haas at The Dance Hall, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/

Friday, October 18, 2024

Ryan Hood at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org https://prod5.agileticketing.net/websales/pages/info.aspx?evtinfo=267693~d9433c7f-6460-4bb3-8c24-1659bd316930&epguid=922a278b-e9de-4e07-accb-7462d846bc6e&

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Peter Mulvey w/ Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Saturday, October 19, 2024

Alasdair Fraser & Natalie Haas at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Sunday, October 20, 2024

Tom Paxton & The DonJuans (Don Henry & Jon Vezner) at Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org/ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Tom Rush at the Tupelo Music Hall, 10 A Street, Derry NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.tupelomusichall.com/

Friday, October 25, 2024

Dar Williams at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/

Saturday, October 26, 2024

Rindge Open Mic at the Meeting House, Rindge NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61552680656320 ~ featuring Garrels and Anderson

Friday, November 1, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Wendy Keith featured

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Sunday, November 10, 2024

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Nelson Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://www.luicollins.net/

Monday, November 11, 2024

Adrienne Lenker with Suzanne Vallie at Academy of Music, Northampton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.aomtheatre.com/

Friday, November 15, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Eve Pierce at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Monday, November 18, 2024

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/

Tuesday, November 19. 2024

David Francey at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, November 22, 2024

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 23, 2024

Le Vent du Nord at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, November 30, 2024

Seth Glier at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Sunday, December 1, 2024

Jane Siberry at The Iron Horse, 18 Center Street, Northampton MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://ironhorse.org/

Friday, December 6, 2024

Dance! Newfields 1st Friday Contra Dance, Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St, Newfields NH ~ 8-10:30pm ET ~ https://seacoastcontra.com/ ~ The house band is Strange Charm (Brad Robinson & Jim DiCarlo) with various guest musicians . 7:30pm newcomer lesson

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Holiday themed Open Mic, no featured performer.

Sunday, December 8, 2024

Harvey Reid & Joyce Andersen at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 13, 2024

Tom Hsu at the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 14, 2024

Ellis Paul and Radoslov Lorkovic at Bass Hall. Peterborough, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.pfmsconcerts.org/

Friday, December 20. 2024

(Third Fridays) Bluegrasss Jam at Parish Center for the Arts, Westford MA ~ 7-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1368388680467250/1368388693800582/

Scarlett Castiglioni at the Lounge of the Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://theparktheatre.org

Saturday, December 21, 2024

Lunasa – Celtic Holiday - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/