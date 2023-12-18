Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 12/17/23

NHPR Folk Calendar of virtual and actual concerts, open mics, contradances, etc

Monday, December 18, 2023 edition

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, December 18, 2023

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Sing! It’s Christmas Free public singalong at the Chocolate Church, Bath ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Open Mic at Cara Irish Pub, Dover NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://carairishpub.com/events/

Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Notes Poetry and Music Coffee House at Optimist Cafe, 16 Coll’s Farm Road, Jaffrey NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ Call 603-593-5389 for information or reservations ~ 6pm food service, 7pm Wendy Keith, 7:30pm Christoper Class, 8:15pm Pat Kenneally (sold out)

Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Caroling on the Common (Music on Norway Pond), Hancock NH ~ 4pm ~ https://musiconnorwaypond.org/

Nefesh Mountain at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Candlelight Carol Sing at the Orchard Chapel,Hampton Falls NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sweetback Sisters Country Christmas Singalong Spectacular at The Stone Church, 210 Main Street, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://discovermonadnock.com/events/#event=sweetback-sisters-country-christmas-singalong-spectacular;instance=20231220190000?popup=1

Harvey Reid and Joyce Andersen Christmas Concert Livestream from The Puffin and Loon, York ME ~ 8pm ET ~ http://www.woodpecker.com/concert-schedule.html https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMjjSy_wT0Q

Thursday, December 21, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Sam Robbins and Halley Neal with The Rough and Tumble at Court Street Arts, Haverhill NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://courtstreetarts.org/events/

Green Heron at Currier Museum of Art, Manchester NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104861434

Low Lily with Katie McNally Neil Pearlman at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/event/low-lilys-winter-solstice-celebration-with-special-guests-katie-mcnally-and-neil-pearlman/

Jennifer Mitchell at The Village Trestle, Goffstown NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/126778653861879/

Cassie and Maggie (Nova Scotia Christmas) at the Orchard Chapel,Hampton Falls NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Songwriters Tom Pirozzoli, Phoebe Snow, A J Coletti, and Abby Primett at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events/decembersongwritersession

Friday, December 22, 2023

Dance! Milford Contra Dance, Milford Town Hall, Milford NH ~ 7:30pm, ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/861717075262395/861717105262392/

Dance! Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Inanna, Sisters in Rhythm Winter Solstice Concert at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Gabriela Martina & Maxim Lubarsky Duo with Miriam Sharrock at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

Green Heron with Little Wishbone at Book & Bar, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104861433

Saturday, December 23, 2023

The Nields Holiday Show at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Ishna at Coopershill Pub, Peterborough NH ~ 4-6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/910829943746249/

Thursday, December 28, 2023

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Seamus Conley and Vanessa Hale with Amy Conley at Unitarian Universalist Church, Milford NH ~7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/867462441509286

Friday, December 29, 2023

Melissa Ferrick at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Moon Hollow at Crotched Mountain Onset Pub, 601 Francestown Rd, Bennington, NH ~ 6-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1197759247850173/

Saturday, December 30, 2023

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Holiday Dance at Town Hall, Kingston NH ~ 7-10pm ET ~ For information call Glenn at 603-770-5355 or Gale at 603-715-6666 ~ Music by Black Cat Quadrille, Caller: Gale Wood

Darling Hill at The Bull Run, 215 Great Road, Shirley MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2305161656334022/

Sunday, December 31, 2023

Dance! New Year’s Eve Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Primo Cubano at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Roomful of Blues at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

Rockspring at the Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/rockspring-nye/

Hiroya Tsukumoto (and many more performers) at First Night North, St. Johnsbury VT ~ 3pm to midnight ET~ https://www.catamountarts.org/first-night-north/ https://hiroyatsukamoto.com/tour

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Thursday, January 4, 2024

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Plymouth Square Dance!

Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. Remaining dates this winter, Thursdays, Feb 1, Mar 7, and April 4, 2024. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571.

Friday, January 5, 2024

Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dub Apocalypse at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Scottish Fish at the Word Barn, Exater NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, January 7, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Green Heron at Nippo Lake Bluegrass Series, Barrington NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows

Wednesday, January 10, 2023

Dance! Second Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, January 11, 2024

Community Singalong (second Thursday of each month) at UU Church, 20 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7pm ET ~ All voices and acoustic instruments welcome (plus electric bass player wanted!). Call Amy for details, 603-249-9560, or come try it out!

Soks in the Frying Pan (Irish) in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, January 12, 2024

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Peter Mulvey and the Crumbling Beauties at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Saturday, January 13, 2024

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Mtali Banda at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Randy Armstrong at Franklin Public Library, Franklin HN ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.franklinoperahouse.org/

Matt White (songs and stories of Willie Nelson) at Bull Run, Shirley MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://tickets.bullrunrestaurant.com/

The Gibson Brothers at Rex Theatre, Manchester NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://palacetheatre.org/events/the-gibson-brothers-the-darkest-hour-tour/?occurrence=2024-01-13

Sunday, January 14, 2024

Jax Hollow at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Monday, January 17, 2024

The Brother Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, January 18, 2024

Emma Langford at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, January 19, 2023

Ali McGuirk at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Rd, Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, January 20, 2024

Dance! Peterborough Snowball at Town House, Peterborough NH ~ 12 noon to 12 midnight ET ~ http://www.monadnockfolk.org/?p=11577

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Gunning and Cormier at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Burns Night at Castleton, Windham NH ~ 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1035623064348536/

Joe Crookston at New Moon Coffee House at UU Church, Havehill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/

Castlebay (Celtic) at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington Street, Bath ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://chocolatechurcharts.org/

Kris Delmhorst at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Windborne at Mt. Toby Friends Meeting, Leverett MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.windbornesingers.com/

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Harpist Bill Tobin and the Islay Mist Ceilidh (tribute to Robert Burns) at Great North Woods Center for the Arts, 1993 US Rte. 3, Columbia, NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://www.gnwca.org/

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Drum Tao (Taiko Drum) at Chubb Theatre, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/

Alicia Casey (violin) and Chenyu Wang (piano) at Upper Valley Music Center, 3 South Park St, Lebanon NH ~ 12 noon ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, January 26, 2024

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Roomful of Blues at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Saturday, January 27, 2024

High Range with Hot Skillet Club at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Heather Maloney at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Harrison Goodell in the Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/harrison-goodell/

Saturday, January 27 through Sunday, January 28, 2024

Festival! Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival, Brattleboro Music Center, 72 Blanche Moyse Way Brattleboro, VT ~ ~ https://bmcvt.org/northern-roots-festival/ ~ 2024 will mark the 17th Northern Roots Festival, a perennially favorite showcase of the variety of northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, English, French Canadian, Shetland and more. Plans for the 2023-24 festival are well underway – and will include the usual varied schedule of Saturday afternoon workshops and a Saturday evening concert. Joining us this year are two Boston area groups – Eight Feet Tall, bringing us tunes and dancing, and Triga, bringing Scandinavian-influenced tunes on nyckelharpa, fiddle, and bouzouki. The evening concert will also feature Jake Grieco and Cedar Stanistreet’s Irish flute & fiddle playing and Amanda Witman’s singing. To round out the evening concert, the 2024 edition of Traddleboro will feature Laurel Swift, Lissa Schneckenburger, and Liana Moskowitz. Join us!

On Sunday NRF continues its traditional three session afternoon format, with a Pub Sing, French Canadian Session, and Irish Session, all hosted downtown at the River Garden Marketplace.

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connection at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ 4pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Brendan Abernathy at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Sweet Petunia at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 1, 2024

Plymouth Square Dance!

Come kick up your heels at the Plymouth Square Dance! David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught. Warm, friendly, joyous atmosphere and complimentary Common Man goodies and hot drinks while they last. Cash bar. Dance 7:30-10:00pm. Doors open 7:15pm. $15 suggested contribution for the band ($10 students and limited income). The Barn on the Pemi, 341 Daniel Webster Highway, Plymouth, NH. Remaining dates this winter, Thursdays Mar 7, and April 4, 2024. The second season has been a big hit thus far. Don’t miss the fun! Thanks to the Common Man for donating the beautiful Barn on the Pemi. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571.

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, February 2, 2024

Mallett Brothers at Camden Opera House, Camden ME ~ 7pm ET ~ https://mallettbrothersband.com/tour https://www.camdenoperahouse.com/

Ellis Paul and Jill Sobule at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Peter Mulvey with Liza Constable at NOVA Arts, Keene NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.novaarts.org/events

The Wolff Sisters upstairs at The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/

Saturday, February 3, 2024

Wallace Field at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Sunday, February 4, 2024

Dance! English Country Dances in the Auditorium at the Howard Recreation Center (HRC) on the campus of the Gallen State Office Park, 71 Londergan Rd, Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ 603-397-0042, nhecds@comcast.net , or https://www.NHECDS.ORG/

Dance! Brattleboro Area (first Sunday) Contra Dance at Broad Brook Community Center, Guilford VT ~ potluck 5:30pm; dance 6:30-9:00pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1475123733267110/

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Shalin Liu Auditoriom, Rockport MA ~ 5pm ET ~ https://tickets.rockportmusic.org/events

Dan Bern at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Irish Session (first Wednesday of each month) at Boulder Cafe, 866 Main Street, Fitchburg MA ~ 6-10pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1036653164032616/1036655310699068/

Thursday, February 8, 2024

Crys Matthews at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Rd, Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Caroline Cotter at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/carolinecotter/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, February 9, 2024

Anonymous Coffeehouse, Lebanon NH ~ 7pm ~ ~ Green Heron https://greenheronmusic.com/#shows https://www.bandsintown.com/e/104861436

Slow Jam at Upper Valley Community Music Center . Lebanon NH ~ 5:30pm ET ~ https://uvmusic.org/events

Mike Marshall and Darol Anger at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Genticorum at Bank of New Hampshire Stage, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/699226041835922/

The Incidentals at Riley’s Place, 29 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 8-11pm ET ~

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Jordan TW Trio “Celtic Love Songs” at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://facebook.com/1WordBarn https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Abbie Gardner at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 15, 2024

Hanneke Cassel at Groton Hill Performing Arts Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18, 2024

Festival! Flurry Festival (Dance and Music) at Saratoga Springs NY ~ ~ https://www.flurryfestival.org/ ~ The Flurry Festival is one of the largest traditional dance and music festivals in North America. It takes place over President’s Weekend in February in Saratoga Springs, NY, and typically draws roughly 4,500 attendees and 400 performers.

The 2024 Flurry will take place Feburary 16-18, 2024, and will feature swing, blues, contra, square dancing, Cajun, Zydeco, English country, Balkan, Scandinavian, Latin, tango, fusion, international, balfolk, instrument workshops, family programming, jams, storytelling, group singing, concerts and more to be announced!

Saturday, February 17, 2024

Dubhub [ Third Saturday] Open Mic and Coffeehouse at Dublin Community Center, Dublin NH ~ 7-10pm ~ Email info@dublincommunitycenter.org https://www.facebook.com/events/729386022576343/

Cowboy Junkies at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?partner_id=264&performance_id=45412879&method=restoreToken

Sunday, February 18, 2024

Cat Power Sings Dylan at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Matt Pond and Alexa Rose at The Word Barn, 66 Newfields Rd, Exeter, NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, February 22, 2024

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue at the Music Hall, Portmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/lylelovett-leokottke/

Robert Cray Band at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/31829066/the-robert-cray-band-50th-anniversary-tour-nashua-nashua-center-for-the-arts

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

Friday, February 23, 2024

Judy Collins Trio at The Cabot, Beverly MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://thecabot.org/events

Saturday, February 24, 2024

The Wicked Pickers at the Parish Center for the Arts, 10, Lincoln Street, Westford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/287667046982101/

Sunday, February 25, 2023

The Irish Tenors at Nashua Center for the Arts, 201 Main Street, Nashua NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Great Aunt at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Lonesome Brothers at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/

Open Mic at Over the Moon Farmstead, 1253 Upper City Rd., Pittsfield NH ~ 6-9pm ~

https://www.facebook.com/events/543096571267385/543096694600706/

