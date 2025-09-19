Something Wild: 'How to Love a Forest' with Ethan Tapper

Last year at this time, Something Wild host Dave Anderson spoke with forester and author Ethan Tapper about his newly-published book, "How to Love A Forest."

"How to Love A Forest" recently won the New England Book Award for non-fiction, so we're revisiting the conversation from November 2024.

Here's a transcript of their conversation, lightly edited for clarity:

Ethan Tapper: What I was trying to express in the book is that I feel like there's an idea that the only way that we can really care for forests or other ecosystems is to leave them alone, and that we mess them up.

And so it must be that the way we show compassion for them is to just be hands off, we're stepping away. But sometimes the most profound acts of compassion are actually to take action. And sometimes these forests, you know, are not going to be okay if we don't help them out.

Dave Anderson: And so, leaving it alone doesn't necessarily mean it's going to replicate what had been there originally.

Ethan Tapper: Right. I am also a tree farmer and a tree farm inspector. And I work on my own forest, Bear Island, which I talk a lot about in the book, which when I got to it, was like the most degraded forest I'd ever been in.

Dave Anderson: Degraded how?

Ethan Tapper: There were no healthy trees there at all. There was also evidence of deer overpopulation. A 30 acre pure infestation of Japanese barberry, a non-native invasive plant. Rutted, eroding skid trails. I mean, it just had every problem that a forest could have.

And I sort of had to ask myself, you know, if I was just going to leave it alone and hope that nature took its course and solve all those problems, which I don't believe that it would. Or if I was going to do everything in my power to try and make it healthy again.

Dave Anderson: Do you like that word stewardship?

Courtesy/Ethan Tapper

Ethan Tapper: Yes, I identify as a forest steward. I wish that people knew that we can manage these forests in a way that's completely compassionate and that our impact on them is not a negative thing. You know, there are things that we can do to help them. There are things that we have to do to help them survive this moment. And not all of them are as easy as planting a tree. Sometimes you have to cut trees to jump start those processes and to create the habitats that we have to and to make our forests resilient.

Dave Anderson: So empowering people to experience the forest in a personal way locally and help to take care of it and understand it's not a hands off, but it's a privilege. And to roll up your sleeves and get involved.

Ethan Tapper: And we don't have to wait for someone who's in a white lab coat somewhere to come along and invent a miracle cure that's going to solve all the problems that our ecosystems face. We can do most of these things with existing resources and existing technology. With the tools that we already have. We just have to be willing to use them. You know, we just have to be willing to walk up to that tree and start up that chainsaw and cut it down, because we know that this is how we actually move this forest, this entire ecosystem, to a better place.

Dave Anderson: And the good news is, we live in one of the best wood-growing regions in the entire country, and some say arguably in the world.

Ethan Tapper: Yes, in publicizing this book, it's been really, really neat to see who it resonates with. “How to Love a Forest” is it's really a land ethic book, and it's really about what does it actually mean to love a forest in this moment in time, and the idea that to love a forest doesn't just mean to leave it alone. There are things that we have to do, some even really bittersweet things, as bittersweet as cutting a tree.

And those can be these profound acts of compassion for these ecosystems and things that actually we’ve got to do. And one of the ideas I have in the book is that we can, and I believe, must, ourselves, become a keystone species, a species that can actually provide habitat for so many others by doing this important work and not by taking our hands off of forests, but by managing them.

You can follow Ethan Tapper on social media or check out his website at EthanTapper.com.

Something Wild is a joint production of the Forest Society, NH Audubon and NHPR.