Something Wild

Something Wild: Celebrating 25 years of celebrating nature

By Chris Martin,
Dave Anderson, Jessica Hunt
Published March 10, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST
We celebrate a collaboration - over 900 episodes long - that explores nature in the Granite State. And one of the longest-running features on NHPR’s Morning Edition!

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Something Wild on NHPR, and we are celebrating over 900 episodes!

Dave Anderson started hosting the show 15 years ago, in 2008, and Chris Martin started in 2009.

The show’s original hosts in 1998 were Rosemary Conroy, of the Forest Society, and Iain Macleod, for the Audubon Society of New Hampshire. Over the years, Something Wild has had five different Forest Society and Audubon co-hosts.

Not long after Dave and Chris came on board, we changed the format from two minute individual essays to five minute conversations and interviews. That small tweak let us explore Chris and Dave’s differing insights on New Hampshire’s incredible natural beauty.

The change also allowed the Something Wild hosts to leave the studio and get outside to natural wonders all over the state. In just the last ten years, we’ve had at least 63 guests on the show, including artists, authors, educators, foresters, hikers, and all kinds of wildlife biologists.

To celebrate 25 years of Something Wild, each month we will revisit favorite episodes that highlight the beauty and complexity of nature in the Granite State.

The Something Wild team
Sophie Oehler
/
Forest Society
Jessica Hunt interviews Dave Anderson and Chris Martin.

Something Wild is a joint production of New Hampshire Audubon, the Forest Society and NHPR and is produced by the Team at Outside/In.

Chris Martin
Chris Martin has worked for New Hampshire Audubon for over 31 years as a Conservation Biologist, specializing in birds of prey such as Bald Eagles, Ospreys, and Peregrine Falcons.
Dave Anderson
Naturalist Dave Anderson is Senior Director of Education for The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, where he has worked for over 30 years. He is responsible for the design and delivery of conservation-related outreach education programs including field trips, tours and presentations to Forest Society members, conservation partners, and the general public.
Jessica Hunt
Jessica previously worked as a producer for NHPR's The Exchange, wedging in as many discussions as possible about the environment, wildlife, and the outdoors. You can hear her occasionally as a substitute host on NHPR's Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
