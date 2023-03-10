Something Wild: Celebrating 25 years of celebrating nature

This week marks the 25th anniversary of Something Wild on NHPR, and we are celebrating over 900 episodes!

Dave Anderson started hosting the show 15 years ago, in 2008, and Chris Martin started in 2009.

The show’s original hosts in 1998 were Rosemary Conroy, of the Forest Society, and Iain Macleod, for the Audubon Society of New Hampshire. Over the years, Something Wild has had five different Forest Society and Audubon co-hosts.

Jessica Hunt / NHPR Another milestone five years ago, NHPR brought together Dave Anderson, Rosemary Conroy, Chris Martin and Something Wild producer Andrew Parrella.

Not long after Dave and Chris came on board, we changed the format from two minute individual essays to five minute conversations and interviews. That small tweak let us explore Chris and Dave’s differing insights on New Hampshire’s incredible natural beauty.

The change also allowed the Something Wild hosts to leave the studio and get outside to natural wonders all over the state. In just the last ten years, we’ve had at least 63 guests on the show, including artists, authors, educators, foresters, hikers, and all kinds of wildlife biologists.

To celebrate 25 years of Something Wild, each month we will revisit favorite episodes that highlight the beauty and complexity of nature in the Granite State.

Sophie Oehler / Forest Society Jessica Hunt interviews Dave Anderson and Chris Martin.

Something Wild is a joint production of New Hampshire Audubon, the Forest Society and NHPR and is produced by the Team at Outside/In.

