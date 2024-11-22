Live from the Word Barn: King Kyote

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch NHPR's Live from the Word Barn on-air each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Hailing from the coast of Maine, King Kyote has shared the stage with some big names- like Taj Mahal and Molly Tuttle- and made national television appearances; now he returns to the Word Barn for a blazing show of roots-rock and blues with his band.

The Word Barn in Exeter, NH, was created to promote the sharing and cultivation of the arts in an open and welcoming setting, and contribute to an already existing and thriving arts community. NHPR and The Word Barn have teamed up to record live music each week, so we can bring this art directly into your car, kitchen, or headphones on a weekly basis. No cover charge.