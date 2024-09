NHPR's Live from the Word Barn airs each Friday at 8 p.m. and again Sunday at 6 p.m.

Connor Garvey is a talented singer-songwriter from Portland Maine. Superb song-craft meets catchy hooks as Connor Garvey and his crew play under the stars in the Word Barn meadow. It’s equal parts folk, rock, pop and jam band.

This set was recorded on July 26th, 2024.