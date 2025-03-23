NHPR's Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 3.23.25
Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.
Monday, March 24, 2025
Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Jeremy Bradley Earle and Daniel Higgsat The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Reverie Road with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/
Willy Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/willy-porter-and-tom-pirozzoli/
Bread and Puppet Theatre at the Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Jill Sobule at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Friday, March 28, 2025
Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Alice Howe and Freebo at The Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/
Mutlu with Mike Maurice upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Donna the Buffalo at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/
Willy Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/03/28/2025/willy-porter-tom-pirozzoli
Modern Fools at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Bread and Puppet Theatre at the Old Labor Hall, 48 Granite Street, Barre VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Saturday, March 29, 2025
Willy Porter, Follansbee Inn, kendallperkins88@gmail.com. https://follansbeeinn.com/willy-porter-to-perform-at-follansbee-inn-march-29-2025/ or (603) 443-7538
Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra and ECD Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ music Pegasus Collective caller Imogen Mills
Dance! Contradance at Whipple Hall, 25 Seamans Road, New London NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ (802) 785-4039 https://nlrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=902 ~ This is the second annual spring dance sponsored by the recreation department of New London NH Music by Blind Squirrel
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring John Papp
Betsy Heron, Dan Africa, and Tim Fitzpatricl at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/
Alice Howe and Freebo at Roots and Wings Coffeehouse, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/
Tom Dimenna and Friends “Story Songs of the ‘70s” upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Jake Klar at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/455193657666102/
Altan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Old Hat String Band and Micah John and Lillian Chase at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Tricky Britches at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Darlin’ Corey with HighRange at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Arts Riot, 400 Pine Street, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Mutlu at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Reverie Road at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
AZDC: Annie Lynch, Zacharaih Hickman, and Dinty Child at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Monday, March 31, 2025
Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.
Lonesome Ace String Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Fireside on the Mountain with Fireside Collective at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Ari Hest and Nini Camps at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Greenwall Auditorium, Bennington College, Bennington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Lucy Wainwright Roche at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Friday, April 4, 2025
Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Mike Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Gordon Peery and Eve Pierce at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49 High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ a monthly event beginning this month
Griffin William Sherry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Jon Rudnitsky at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Max Wareham and the National Bluegrass Team with HighRange at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Seth Glier at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Chris Janson at The Historic Theatrre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Saturday, April 5, 2025
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Tom Smith Featured https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56
New England Roots and Branches: “Transatlantic Tunes: Celtic & British Isles Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/ ~ celebrating music from across the pond that has made its way into the New England folk repertoire.
Scott Kirby at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Boys and Girld Club, 56 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 9am to 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1028197172402231/ ~ in past years this festival has included live music throughout the day. Music by : Justin Cohn, Ben Erdody, No Planet B .
Lori McKenna at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
LeFever at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Soggy Po’ Boys at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Melancholy Honey and Eyes of Age at Hancock Depot Cabaret, 27 Depot Road, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3807314282852886/
Sunday, April 6, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/
Showman and Coole with Evie Ladin and Keith Terrry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Cold Chocolate at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3:00-4:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Revels North Spring Chorale Day with Andy Davis and Alex Cumming ~ 10am to 5pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events
Revels North Spring Sing featuring Andy Davis at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events
Bethanie Yeakle, Marty Royle, and Trevor Robinson at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/04/yeakle-royle-robinson/
Alice diMicele at Cherry Hill Co-Housing, Amherst MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/ https://events.humanitix.com/alice-di-micele-in-amherst-mass
Andrea Pacquin at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Monday, April 7, 2025
Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Tuesday, April 8, 2025
The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Queer Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Alice diMicele at the Community Church, 1125 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/ https://events.humanitix.com/alice-di-micele-in-dublin-nh
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/Secret-Sisters.html
Clem Snide and Abe Partridge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Väsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Gareth Pearson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Alice diMicele at Burlington Friends Meeting, 173 North ProspectBurlington VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/
Friday, April 11, 2025
Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/
Anonymous Coffee House, First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-9:45pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1218905873151042/ ~ Bread and Bones, Tommy Crawford, and The Honey Badgers
Robert Cray Band (Blues) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Rise Up Singing Community Song Night at the UU Church, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Call Amy Conley for details or just show up! 603-249-9560. ~ We use the Rise Again songbook (www.riseupandsing.org), or bring 15 copies of your favorite lyrics and chords.
Brooks Williams at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Alana MacDonald at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Lucy Kaplansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Alice diMicele at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, Poultney VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/
Vasen at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
The Hazel Project with The Mountain at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ
Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/
Lonesome Ace String Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy at Wachusett Brew Yard, 175 State Rd E, Westminster, MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/601063912671427/
Becca Stevens at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Billy Wylder at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
The Senie Hunt Project at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.
Goodnight Moonshine at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Monday, April 14, 2025
Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Old Time Jam at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Friday, April 18, 2025
Dance! Third Friday Dancify Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Temple Mountain with Kat Ivy at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1317541839435500/
Ward Hayden and the Outliers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Dance! Second Saturday Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/
Alison Brown at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Bennett and Perkins with Whiteside at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ doors 6pm , show 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/
Lookie Lookie at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
The Ballroom Thieves at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5 and 8 pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sunday, April 20, 2025Jazzputin at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Vance Gilbert at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Ben Solee at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Matthew and the Atlas at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/
Maya de Vitry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Friday, April 25, 2025
Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Ayla Brown and Bob Bellamy at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/allmanbettsband/
GoldenOak at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025
Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Walter Crockett
David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/
Old Crow Medicine Show at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Laurie MacAllister (of Red Molly) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Christine Lavin at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/
Caroline Cotter at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/carolinecotter2504/
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Mayo Street Arts, Portland ME ~ 3:30 and 7:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Old Crow Medicine Show at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldcrowmedicineshow2504/
Twisted Pine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
John Stowell and Draa Hobbs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/04/stowell-and-hobbs-2025/
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Mayo Street Arts, Portland ME ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Monday, April 28, 2025
Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Lyle Lovett Acoustic Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Kyran Daniel at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
May Erlewine at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Thursday, May 1, 2025
The Avett Brothers at Whittemore Center Arena, University of New Hampshire, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/
May Erlewine at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Marc Erelli and his String Quartet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Friday, May 2, 2025
Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Low Lily Duo at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/
Kris Delmhorst and Jeffrey Foucault at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Missy Raines and Allegheny at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar
Ifrah Mansour at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Nefesh Mountain Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Jason Anick Trio at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Harold Goodell at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Jake Swamp and The Pine with Kali Stoddard Imari at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/
The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/
Mark Erelli and His String Quartet at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/mark-erelli-his-string-quintet-050325
Resonant Rogues with Dan Blakeslee at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/
Antje Duvekot at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Festival! New England Ukulele Festival at Sons of the American Legion Post 440, Newton MA ~ 12 noon to 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1895452687647248/
Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Monday, May 5, 2025
Matt Andersen and Julian Taylor at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Rickie Lee Jones at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Valerie June at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Darrell Scott at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Friday, May 9, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/
Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
The Steel Wheels at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Rise Up Singing Community Song Night at the UU Church, 29 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Call Amy Conley for details or just show up! 603-249-9560. ~ Spring Potluck, outdoors if weather permits (Shelley Garden) or in Barnham Hall. Bring a lawn chair, covered dish or something to share, and your own drink/water bottle! All instruments, voices welcome. We use the Rise Again songbook (www.riseupandsing.org), or bring 15 copies of your favorite lyrics and chords.
Olive Klug at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Foxglove and Cilla Bonnie at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Barnstar! at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, May 10, 2025
Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Chris Delmhorst with Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Ricky Lee Jones at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Griffin House at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Connor Garvey and Grace Pettis at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/carolinecotter2504/
GoldenOak at the Waldo, Waldoboro ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-waldo-theatre/67b8b394eacf3d0f6e1d3e14/tickets
Sunday, May 11, 2025
Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.
Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connction at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sara Bareilles at the Historic Theatre, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://www.themusichall.org/emerging-artist-benefit-concert/
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Martyn Joseph at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events
Steve Poltz at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Friday, May 16, 2025
Mary Frances Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Kat Wallace with High Horse at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Liz Frame and Todd Hearon at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025
Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/
Stephen Kellogg at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Cantrip at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Vance Gilbert at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Jackson Greene at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Revels North May Celebration [location TBA[~ afternoon ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events
Friday, May 23, 2025
Jen Kearney upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Squeezebox Stompers at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/andrew-duhon-052425
Rafa Moreno and Vibra Tropical at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
The Massacoustics at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/amythyst-kiah/
Neil Pearlman at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Monday, May 26, 2025
Melissa Carper and Todd Day Wait at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, May 30, 2025
BriezyJane and the Hurricane at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1142267103960972/
Truffle at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar
Dwayne Haggins with Skye Darling at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Glenn and Polly
Arabic Music Community Ensemble at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events
GoldenOak at the Spillover Inn, Eustis ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/
Joan Osborne – Dylanology - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.luicollins.net/ https://www.luicollins.net/event/monadnock-folklore-society-w-anand-nayak/
Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo at Chubb Theatre, 41 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts https://www.ccanh.com/show/25000333
Thursday, June 5, 2025Espiral 7 (Colombian music) at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events
Melissa Ferrick at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Friday, June 6, 2025
High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/
Susan Werner at the BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/show/24000274
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/
Eliane Elias at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Sunday, June 8, 2025
Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.
Thursday, June 12, 2025
Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/
Alison Brown at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, 2025
Festival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival at Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/ ~ Nick Chandler and Delivered , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Louie Setzer The Appalachian Mt Boys, Jesse Alexander, Cedar Ridge, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City
Friday, June 13, 2025
Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/
New England Roots and Branches: “Music From North & South: Canadian & Appalachian Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/
Abigail Lapell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025
Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Jerry Short at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/
The Weight Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, June 19, 2025
Jorma Kaukonen at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/
Shawn Colvin and Rodney Crowell at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Friday, June 20, 2025
Soggy Po’ Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025
Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ Mount Joy, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, MJ Lendrman and the Wind, Julian Baker and Torres, La Lom, Kabaka Pyramid, Dalthvs, Ocie Elliott, Kathleen Edwards, Futurebirds, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, Chaparelle, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Olive Klug, Merce Lemon, and more…
[June 19-23] Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (June), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june
Festival! Mountain Jam Festival at Highmount NY ~ ~ https://www.jambase.com/festival/mountain-jam-2025 ~ Khruangbin, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Karina Rykman, Kitchen Dwellers, Upstate, Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Julien Baker, TORRES, Grace Bowers, Shane Guerrette, Goose moe. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs In A Pile, Mikaela Davis
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Patty Larkin at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/
Decatur Creek at Deering Concert Series, Town Bandstand, Deering NH ~6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Chris Trapper at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
The Allman Betts Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/allmanbettsband/
Los Lobos at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park
Antje Duvekot at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025
Festival! Acadia Trad Festival at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/
Tuesday, June 24, 2025
The Green Sisters at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571490562440625/
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Songwriter Festival at the Gardner Museum, 28 Pearl Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1154629536026280/
Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025
Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at Tunbridge VT ~ ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Malpass Brothers, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amanda Cook Band, Kody Norris Show, Kevin Prater Band, Appalachian Express, Clements Brothers, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Hazel Project, Hemingway Brothers, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy
Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, 2025
Festival! Old Songs Festival at Altamont Fairgrounds, NY ~ 45th year details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Tom Horsky
Catie Curtis with Connor Garvey at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Decatur Creek at First Congregational Church, Wolfboro NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Town Meeting at the Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm show 5:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/
Friday, July 4, 2025
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ tentative, check back closer to date
Saturday, July 5,, 2025
Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html
Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/
The Kruger Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Tuesday, July 8, 2025
Decatur Creek at Frost Free Library, Marlborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Thursday, July 10, 2025
The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/
Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025
Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/BasinBluegrassFestival ~ The Roll On Buddies (NH), Corner Junction Bluegrass (VT), Canaan's Land Bluegrass (PA), Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Wood Flower (PA), Carolina Bluegrass Style (NC), Cedar Ridge (NY), Blistered Fingers (ME), Cannonball Express (NY), Greene Brothers (NY)
Friday, July 11, 2025
Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/
The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, July 12, 2025
Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Goodnight Monshine (Molly Venter of Red Molly and Eben Pariser of Roosevelt Dime) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/goodnight-moonshine-molly-venter-red-molly-and-eben-pariser-roosevelt-dime-071225
Alisa Amidor at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 https://alisaamador.com/
Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 19, 2025
Festival! Festival on the Green at Middlebury VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~
Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025
Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Tickets available, Lineup: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Woody Platt, Del McCoury Band, California Honeydrops, Sam Bush Band, I’m With Her, Della Mae, Laurie Lewis and Alice Gerrard,, Sierra Hull, Steep Canyon Rangers, Henhouse Prowlers, Lindsay Lou, Noam Pikelny & Friends, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Cris Jacobs, Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen, JigJam, Mr Sun, Happy Traum Tribute, The Special Consensus, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, New Dangerfield, Campbell / Jensen, Larry & Joe, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, Lonesome Ace Stringband, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, The Mammals, Tanasi, Compton & Newberry, Cécilia, Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals), Tony Furtado Trio, Le Winston Band, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish & Quickstep, Johnny & The Yooahoos, The Wilder Flower, The Jean-Baptiste Cardineau Show, Catfish in the Sky, The Litch Brothers, Pythagoras, High Horse, Rakish, I’m With Her
[July 17-20] Festival! Finger Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Trumansburg NY ~ details TBA ~ ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/
Saturday, July 19, 2025
I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows
Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/
Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/drew-ellie-holcomb/
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 190 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
AJ Lee and Blue Summit at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Sunday, July 20, 2025
Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events
I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at the Green at Shelburne Museum, Shelburn VT ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows
Monday, July 21, 2025
I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at The Pines Theatre at Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows
Tuesday, July 23, 2025
Jakes Xerxes Fussell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, 2025
Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, 4015 Fish Farm Road, Sods NY ~ ~ http://brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Mountain Highway (Appeared 2021), The Atkinson Family Band (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (Appeared 2022, 2023), The New Snip City (Appeared 2021), Lehigh Station (Appeared 2024), Dave Adkins and Mountain Soul (2025 will be their first appearance), Stone House Breakdown (2025 will be their first appearance)
Festival! Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival, Hiram ME ~ details TBA ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ The California Honeydrops, Sierra Hull, Shadowgrass, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tommy Emmanuel, Fabio Mendez, Rob Ickes and Trey Henseley, Samuel Nalangira, Lone Pinon,Twisted Pine, Thompson the Fox, Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, Farayi Malek, Cold Chocolate, Springtide, Spencer and the Walrus, The Hazel Project, Breaking Strings, The Bagboys, Tricky Britches, and more...
Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, [July 25-27 2025] Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org
Festival! Newport Folk Festival [ July 25-27] (SOLD OUT as o Feb 13, 2025) at Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ sign up on website to get on waiting list. ~
Saturday, July 26, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Kota
Karen Mueller with Geoff Goodhue at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727
Saturday, July 26 through Monday, July 28, 2025
Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Adam Ezra Group Sun , Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S , Amilia K Spicer F/S/S , Annie & the Hedonists S/S , Annie Wenz F/S/S , The Black Feathers F/S/S, , Bog Hollow S/S , The Bunkhouse Boys Sat , Contrabhanna FrI , Craig Harris Fri , David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S , The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S , Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun , The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S , Fern Bradley F/S/S , The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S , George Marshall F/S/S , The Honeybadgers S/S , Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S , Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S , Katie Dahl S/S , Kemp Harris S/S , Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri , Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S , Richie Furay Sat , The Russet Trio F/S/S , Santos De Palo S/S , Sam Robbins F/S/S , The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S , South For Winter F/S , Steve Postell F/S/S , The Storycrafters F/S/S , Tret Fure F/S/S , Vance Gilbert F/S/S
Friday, August 1, 2025
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/
Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/
Sunday, August 3, 2025
Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Waylon Payne at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Friday, August 8, 2025
Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Saturday, August 9, 2025
Wayne Long and Aretha Faye at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727
Decatur Creek at Old Home Days, New Hampton NH ~ 11:30am to 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows
Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Community Open Mic with Bruce Marshall at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 https://brucemarshall.com/
Thursday, August 14, 2025
King Saison Band at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1138055581357405/
Saturday, August 16, 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
The Steel Drivers with Charlie Chronopoulos at the Range, Mason NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/
Thursday, August 21, 2025
Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/
Kissing Other PPL, featuring Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
August 21 through August 24, 2025
Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)
SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)
Saturday, August 23, 2025
Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Beg, Steal or Borrow at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 http://www.begstealorborrowvt.com/
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025
Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast
Saturday, August 30, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet
Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Saturday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31, 2025
Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)
Friday, September 1, 2025
The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/
Saturday, September 6, 2025
Rani and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Sunday, September 7, 2025
Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour
Friday, September 12, 2025
Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Friday, September 19, 2025
Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/
Saturday, September 20, 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom
Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Thursday, October 9, 2025
Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925
Friday, October 10, 2025
Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Monday, October 13, 2025
Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/
Saturday, October 18. 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Sunday, October 19, 2025
Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/
Saturday, October 26, 2025
Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis
Sunday, November 9, 2025
Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/
Thursday, November 13, 2025
David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events
Saturday, November 15, 2025
The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.
Friday, November 21, 2025
The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/
Saturday, November 22, 2025
Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html
Sunday, December 6, 2025
Michael Tarbox with Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/
Saturday, December 20, 2025
Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.