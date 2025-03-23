NHPR's Folk Show Music and Dance Calendar 3.23.25

Many event announcements have short lead-times. Check the NHPR Folk Show Facebook page for timely announcements.

Monday, March 24, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Jeremy Bradley Earle and Daniel Higgsat The Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reverie Road with Alice Howe and Freebo at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Willy Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/willy-porter-and-tom-pirozzoli/

Bread and Puppet Theatre at the Highland Center for the Arts, Greensboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Jill Sobule at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, March 28, 2025

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Alice Howe and Freebo at The Lounge at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Mutlu with Mike Maurice upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Donna the Buffalo at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Willy Porter and Tom Pirozzoli at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events https://www.thewordbarn.com/events/03/28/2025/willy-porter-tom-pirozzoli

Modern Fools at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Bread and Puppet Theatre at the Old Labor Hall, 48 Granite Street, Barre VT ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Willy Porter, Follansbee Inn, kendallperkins88@gmail.com. https://follansbeeinn.com/willy-porter-to-perform-at-follansbee-inn-march-29-2025/ or (603) 443-7538

Dance! Fifth Saturday Contra and ECD Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html ~ music Pegasus Collective caller Imogen Mills

Dance! Contradance at Whipple Hall, 25 Seamans Road, New London NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ (802) 785-4039 https://nlrec.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=902 ~ This is the second annual spring dance sponsored by the recreation department of New London NH Music by Blind Squirrel

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring John Papp

Betsy Heron, Dan Africa, and Tim Fitzpatricl at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Alice Howe and Freebo at Roots and Wings Coffeehouse, UU Church, Norwich VT ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.alicehowe.com/

Tom Dimenna and Friends “Story Songs of the ‘70s” upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 2pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Jake Klar at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/455193657666102/

Altan at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Old Hat String Band and Micah John and Lillian Chase at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tricky Britches at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Darlin’ Corey with HighRange at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Arts Riot, 400 Pine Street, VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Sunday, March 30, 2025

Altan with The Starlight Honeys at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Mutlu at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Reverie Road at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

AZDC: Annie Lynch, Zacharaih Hickman, and Dinty Child at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, March 31, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Thursday, April 3, 2025

Dance! Plymouth Square Dance at The Barn On The Pemi 341 Daniel Webster Hwy, Plymouth, NH ~ 7:30 – 10:00pm ET doors open at 7:15 ~ Contact Genevieve Howe howe.gen@gmail.com Facebook Group: Plymouth Square Dance https://www.facebook.com/groups/585375086652571/ ~ David Millstone calls traditional squares and more to the lively fiddle tunes of Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and pianist Sue Hunt. No experience necessary. All dances taught.

Lonesome Ace String Band at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Fireside on the Mountain with Fireside Collective at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Ari Hest and Nini Camps at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Greenwall Auditorium, Bennington College, Bennington VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Lucy Wainwright Roche at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, April 4, 2025

Dance! First Friday Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Mike Block Trio at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Gordon Peery and Eve Pierce at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49 High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ a monthly event beginning this month

Griffin William Sherry at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Rachel Sumner and Traveling Light at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Jon Rudnitsky at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Max Wareham and the National Bluegrass Team with HighRange at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Seth Glier at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Chris Janson at The Historic Theatrre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, April 5, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/ ~ Tom Smith Featured https://www.tomsmithmusic.com/?page_id=56

New England Roots and Branches: “Transatlantic Tunes: Celtic & British Isles Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/ ~ celebrating music from across the pond that has made its way into the New England folk repertoire.

Scott Kirby at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Souhegan Sustainability Fair at Boys and Girld Club, 56 Mont Vernon Street, Milford NH ~ 9am to 4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1028197172402231/ ~ in past years this festival has included live music throughout the day. Music by : Justin Cohn, Ben Erdody, No Planet B .

Lori McKenna at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

LeFever at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Melancholy Honey and Eyes of Age at Hancock Depot Cabaret, 27 Depot Road, Hancock NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/3807314282852886/

Sunday, April 6, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Showman and Coole with Evie Ladin and Keith Terrry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Cold Chocolate at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3:00-4:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Revels North Spring Chorale Day with Andy Davis and Alex Cumming ~ 10am to 5pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Revels North Spring Sing featuring Andy Davis at First Congregational Church, Lebanon NH~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Bethanie Yeakle, Marty Royle, and Trevor Robinson at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/04/yeakle-royle-robinson/

Alice diMicele at Cherry Hill Co-Housing, Amherst MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/ https://events.humanitix.com/alice-di-micele-in-amherst-mass

Andrea Pacquin at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Monday, April 7, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, April 8, 2025

The Robert Cray Band at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~! 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Queer Open Mic at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Alice diMicele at the Community Church, 1125 Main Street, Dublin NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/ https://events.humanitix.com/alice-di-micele-in-dublin-nh

Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Secret Sisters at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/Secret-Sisters.html

Clem Snide and Abe Partridge at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 10, 2025

Väsen at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sam Robbins at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Gareth Pearson at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Alice diMicele at Burlington Friends Meeting, 173 North ProspectBurlington VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/

Friday, April 11, 2025

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Anonymous Coffee House, First Congregational Church, 10 South Park Street, Lebanon NH ~ 7:30-9:45pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1218905873151042/ ~ Bread and Bones, Tommy Crawford, and The Honey Badgers

Robert Cray Band (Blues) at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Rise Up Singing Community Song Night at the UU Church, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Call Amy Conley for details or just show up! 603-249-9560. ~ We use the Rise Again songbook (www.riseupandsing.org), or bring 15 copies of your favorite lyrics and chords.

Brooks Williams at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Alana MacDonald at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Lucy Kaplansky at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Alice diMicele at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, Poultney VT ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.alicedimicele.com/

Vasen at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

The Hazel Project with The Mountain at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, April 12, 2025

Dance! Tophill Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Hiroya Tsukamoto at Franklin Public Library, Franklin NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ info@FranklinOperaHouse.org (603) 934-1901 https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=foh&fbclid=IwY2xjawFjsMpleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHVXJl3HcbcT4tJLGNLLrQ5Q6WROaXkKFl5W1M4xuTVtuy2XmB_UODhN3zg_aem_R9NL1kkDouCyIuS0r-5qJQ

Jim Coyle and Joe Kessler at The Peddler’s Daughter, 45 Wingate Street, Haverhill MA ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1001748438655680/1001748465322344/

Lonesome Ace String Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Cheryl Wheeler with Kenny White at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Ayla Brown and Rob Bellamy at Wachusett Brew Yard, 175 State Rd E, Westminster, MA ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/601063912671427/

Becca Stevens at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Billy Wylder at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

The Senie Hunt Project at BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts

Sunday, April 13, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Goodnight Moonshine at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Monday, April 14, 2025

Dance! Nelson Monday Night Contra Dance, Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Old Time Jam at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Friday, April 18, 2025

Dance! Third Friday Dancify Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Garrison Keillor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Jim Lauderdale and the Game Changers at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Temple Mountain with Kat Ivy at Prayers of Nature, 33 Howard Street, Wilton NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1317541839435500/

Ward Hayden and the Outliers at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, April 19, 2025

Dance! Second Saturday Scandia Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 1:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Third Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Tret Fure at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Alison Brown at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Lucy Kaplansky at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Bennett and Perkins with Whiteside at The Majestic Cafe, Conway NH ~ doors 6pm , show 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.conwaymajestic.com/cafe/

Lookie Lookie at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

The Ballroom Thieves at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ two shows: 5 and 8 pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, April 20, 2025Jazzputin at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Vance Gilbert at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Ben Solee at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

David Wilcox at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Matthew and the Atlas at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, April 24, 2025

Garnet Rogers at The Flying Goose, 40 Andover Road, New London NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.flyinggoose.com/events/

Maya de Vitry at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Friday, April 25, 2025

Dance! Fourth Friday Experienced Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Ayla Brown and Bob Bellamy at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/allmanbettsband/

GoldenOak at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, April 25 through Sunday, April 27, 2025

Festival! NEFFA (New England Folk Festival Association) at Best Western Royal Plaza Hotel & Trade Center, 181 Boston Post Road West, Marlborough MA ~ ~ https://www.neffa.org/festival-home/ P.O. Box 2789, Acton MA 01720 https://neffa.org/ to apply to perform: https://www.neffa.org/apply-as-a-festival-performer/

Saturday, April 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Walter Crockett

David Wilcox at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://theparlorroom.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Liz and Dan Faiella at Oyster River Folk Concerts, Durham UU Fellowship, 20 Madbury Road, Durham NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/OysterRiverFolk/ https://uudurhamnh.org/calendar/

Old Crow Medicine Show at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Laurie MacAllister (of Red Molly) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Mary Fahl at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Christine Lavin at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/

Caroline Cotter at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/carolinecotter2504/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Mayo Street Arts, Portland ME ~ 3:30 and 7:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Sunday, April 27, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Old Crow Medicine Show at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/oldcrowmedicineshow2504/

Twisted Pine at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

John Stowell and Draa Hobbs at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/04/stowell-and-hobbs-2025/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Mayo Street Arts, Portland ME ~ 3:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Monday, April 28, 2025

Folk Music Open Mic at Chelmsford Center for the Arts, 1A North Road, Chelmsford MA ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1773323570124504/1773323583457836/

Tuesday, April 29, 2025

Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Lyle Lovett Acoustic Group at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Kyran Daniel at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

May Erlewine at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, May 1, 2025

The Avett Brothers at Whittemore Center Arena, University of New Hampshire, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

May Erlewine at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Marc Erelli and his String Quartet at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, May 2, 2025

Dance! Mostly Waltz Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Low Lily Duo at Wilton Folk Cafe, Wilto Collaborative Space, Second Congregational Church, 21 Gregg Street, Wilton NH ~ ~ Reservations Strongly Suggested 603-654-1245 strumma@aol.com https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057350473340

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Kris Delmhorst and Jeffrey Foucault at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Missy Raines and Allegheny at The Parlor Room, Northampton MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://parlorroom.org/calendar

Ifrah Mansour at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Nefesh Mountain Band at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Jason Anick Trio at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Harold Goodell at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Jake Swamp and The Pine with Kali Stoddard Imari at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, May 3, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

The Avett Brothers at the Whittemore Center, UNH, Durham NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/theavettbrothers/

Mark Erelli and His String Quartet at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/mark-erelli-his-string-quintet-050325

Resonant Rogues with Dan Blakeslee at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, May 4, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Antje Duvekot at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Festival! New England Ukulele Festival at Sons of the American Legion Post 440, Newton MA ~ 12 noon to 5pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1895452687647248/

Catie Curtis at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Monday, May 5, 2025

Matt Andersen and Julian Taylor at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Dance! Wednesday English Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Rickie Lee Jones at Nashua Center for the Arts ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/

Thursday, May 8, 2025

Valerie June at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Mallett Brothers Band at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Darrell Scott at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, May 9, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

Dance! Second Friday Fusion Dance at Guiding Star Grange, Greenfield MA ~ 7-9:30pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

The Steel Wheels at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Rise Up Singing Community Song Night at the UU Church, 29 Elm Street, Milford NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Call Amy Conley for details or just show up! 603-249-9560. ~ Spring Potluck, outdoors if weather permits (Shelley Garden) or in Barnham Hall. Bring a lawn chair, covered dish or something to share, and your own drink/water bottle! All instruments, voices welcome. We use the Rise Again songbook (www.riseupandsing.org), or bring 15 copies of your favorite lyrics and chords.

Olive Klug at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Foxglove and Cilla Bonnie at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Barnstar! at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, May 10, 2025

Al Stewart and Livingston Taylor at Nashua Center for theArts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Chris Delmhorst with Rose Cousins at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

The Steel Wheels at The Park Theatre, Jaffrey NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Ricky Lee Jones at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Griffin House at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Connor Garvey and Grace Pettis at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/carolinecotter2504/

GoldenOak at the Waldo, Waldoboro ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/the-waldo-theatre/67b8b394eacf3d0f6e1d3e14/tickets

Sunday, May 11, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Erica Brown and The Bluegrass Connction at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sara Bareilles at the Historic Theatre, The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ ~ https://www.themusichall.org/emerging-artist-benefit-concert/

Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Martyn Joseph at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Thursday, May 15, 2025

Carsie Blanton at The Stone Church, Brattleboro VT ~ 7pm ET ~ https://stonechurchvt.com/#/events

Steve Poltz at the Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Friday, May 16, 2025

Mary Frances Leahy at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Duke Robillard at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Kat Wallace with High Horse at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Liz Frame and Todd Hearon at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, May 16 through Monday, May 19, 2025

Festival! The Thing in the Spring at Nova Arts, Keene NH ~ ~ https://www.novaarts.org/thething ~ check back later for details.

Saturday, May 17, 2025

Crys Matthews at New Moon Coffee House, Haverhill MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newmooncoffeehouse.org/shows/

Stephen Kellogg at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Cantrip at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Vance Gilbert at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/

Sunday, May 18, 2025

Jackson Greene at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Revels North May Celebration [location TBA[~ afternoon ~ https://www.revelsnorth.org/programs-events

Friday, May 23, 2025

Jen Kearney upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Squeezebox Stompers at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Old Hat String Band at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Saturday, May 24, 2025

Andrew Duhon at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/andrew-duhon-052425

Rafa Moreno and Vibra Tropical at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Massacoustics at The Music Hall Lounge, 131 Congress Street, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/amythyst-kiah/

Neil Pearlman at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 5pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Monday, May 26, 2025

Melissa Carper and Todd Day Wait at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, May 30, 2025

BriezyJane and the Hurricane at the Brew Barn, 455 Highland Avenue, Phillipston MA ~ 5-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1142267103960972/

Truffle at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30-9:00pm ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/calendar

Dwayne Haggins with Skye Darling at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events

Saturday, May 31, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Glenn and Polly

Arabic Music Community Ensemble at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

GoldenOak at the Spillover Inn, Eustis ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Dance! Concord English Country Dance at Hugh Gallen State Office Building, Cor. Brown and Kent Rds., Concord NH ~ 3-6pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/nhecds/

Joan Osborne – Dylanology - at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Lui Collins with Anand Nayak at Town Hall, Nelson NH ~ 3pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/ https://www.luicollins.net/ https://www.luicollins.net/event/monadnock-folklore-society-w-anand-nayak/

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo at Chubb Theatre, 41 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/shows-and-concerts https://www.ccanh.com/show/25000333

Thursday, June 5, 2025Espiral 7 (Colombian music) at The Chocolate Church, 804 Washington Street, Bath, ME~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.chocolatechurcharts.org/events

Melissa Ferrick at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, June 6, 2025

High Street Coffee House at Boscawen Congregational Church, 12 High Street, Boscawen NH ~ doors 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.boscawencongregationalchurch.com/high-street-coffee-house.html ~ Tom Smith featured

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Susan Werner at the BNH Stage, 16 South Main Street, Concord NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.ccanh.com/show/24000274

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

Francestown Academy Coffeehouse (first Saturday) at Town Hall, Francestown NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.francestowncoffeehouse.org/

Eliane Elias at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Temple Mountain Music Jam at Town Hall, Temple NH ~ 1-4pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1285955222620470/1285955225953803/ ~ Temple Mountain Music spreads the magic of old-time acoustic bluegrass music throughout the area and holds a get together session at the Temple Town Hall on the second Sunday of each month. All players/pickers are welcome to join in on all the songs, and get tips and coaching from any of the players/vocalists there. It’s a great way to improve instrumental skills, learn new tunes, make new friends, and have fun making music together. Folks are welcome to drop in and enjoy listening to the music for a fun and relaxing afternoon of light music entertainment.

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Eilen Jewell at One Longfellow Square, Portland ME ~ doors 7pm show 8pm ET ~ https://onelongfellowsquare.com/upcoming-shows-events/

Alison Brown at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Thursday, June 12 through Saturday, June 14, 2025

Festival! Thousand Islands Bluegrass Festival at Coyote Moon Vineyards, Clayton NY ~ ~ https://www.thousandislandsbluegrass.com/festival-2025/ ~ Nick Chandler and Delivered , Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Louie Setzer The Appalachian Mt Boys, Jesse Alexander, Cedar Ridge, Atkinson Family Band, Plexigrass, New Snip City

Friday, June 13, 2025

Dance! Dover Second Friday Dance at St John's United Methodist Church, 20 Cataract Ave, Dover, NH ~ 7:30-10:30pm ET ~ https://manylives-oneworld.com/dave-bateman/dover-dance/

New England Roots and Branches: “Music From North & South: Canadian & Appalachian Folk Tunes” at Concord Community Music School, Concord NH ~ 6pm ET ~ https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

Abigail Lapell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Friday, June 13 through Sunday, June 15, 2025

Festival! Northlands Festival, Swanzey NH ~ details TBA ~ https://northlandslive.com/ ~ multi-genre festival ~ The String Cheese Incident, Cory Wong, Umphreys McGee, moe., Lettuce,, ,Lotus, Soulive, Andy Frasco and the U.N., Eggy, , Eggy, Lespecial,, Kitchen Dwellers,, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country,, Dirtwire, Neighbor,LaMP, Mountain Grass Unit, Karina Rykman, Super Sonic Shorties, Holly Bowling, Kanika Moore, Sneezy, Tand, Squeaky Feet, Brass Queens

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Jerry Short at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

The Weight Band at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Jorma Kaukonen at Bellows Falls Opera House, Bellows Falls VT ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com/special-events/

Shawn Colvin and Rodney Crowell at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, June 20, 2025

Soggy Po’ Boys at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Heather Maloney at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22, 2025

Festival! Green River Festival, Franklin County Fairgrounds, Greenfield MA ~ ~ https://greenriverfestival.com/ ~ Mount Joy, Courtney Barnett, Waxahatchee, MJ Lendrman and the Wind, Julian Baker and Torres, La Lom, Kabaka Pyramid, Dalthvs, Ocie Elliott, Kathleen Edwards, Futurebirds, Mo Lowda and the Humble, Grace Bowers and the Hodge Podge, Chaparelle, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Olive Klug, Merce Lemon, and more…

[June 19-23] Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (June), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/june

Festival! Mountain Jam Festival at Highmount NY ~ ~ https://www.jambase.com/festival/mountain-jam-2025 ~ Khruangbin, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Karina Rykman, Kitchen Dwellers, Upstate, Mt. Joy, Trampled by Turtles, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Julien Baker, TORRES, Grace Bowers, Shane Guerrette, Goose moe. Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Dogs In A Pile, Mikaela Davis

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Patty Larkin at New Song at Bedford Town Hall, 10 Mudge Way, Bedford MA ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://newsongbedford.org/concerts/

Decatur Creek at Deering Concert Series, Town Bandstand, Deering NH ~6:30-8pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Chris Trapper at The Lounge at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Shape Note Sing (Fourth Sundays), Public Library , Nelson NH ~ 2-4pm ET ~ 603.762.0235 https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Allman Betts Band at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/allmanbettsband/

Los Lobos at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/ https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/15840/lowell-summer-music-series-at-boarding-house-park

Antje Duvekot at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, June 22 through Saturday, June 28, 2025

Festival! Acadia Trad Festival at College of the Atlantic, Bar Harbor ME ~ details TBA ~ https://acadiatradfestival.org/

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The Green Sisters at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/571490562440625/

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Songwriter Festival at the Gardner Museum, 28 Pearl Street, Gardner MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1154629536026280/

Thursday, June 26 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival at Tunbridge VT ~ ~ https://jennybrookbluegrass.com/ ~ Dailey & Vincent, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Gibson Brothers, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, Malpass Brothers, Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amanda Cook Band, Kody Norris Show, Kevin Prater Band, Appalachian Express, Clements Brothers, Rock Hearts, Feinberg Brothers, Kelley John Gibson, Greene Brothers, Hazel Project, Hemingway Brothers, Cedar Mountain Bluegrass, Seth Sawyer Band, Frosty’s Kids Academy

Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29, 2025

Festival! Old Songs Festival at Altamont Fairgrounds, NY ~ 45th year details TBA ~ https://festival.oldsongs.org/

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Tom Horsky

Catie Curtis with Connor Garvey at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 3pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Decatur Creek at First Congregational Church, Wolfboro NH ~ 4-6pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Town Meeting at the Range, Mason NH ~ gates 4pm show 5:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Friday, July 4, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/ ~ tentative, check back closer to date

Saturday, July 5,, 2025

Dance! First Saturday Contra Dance at Guiding Star Grange, 201 Chapman Street, Greenfield MA ~ 8pm ET ~ https://guidingstargrange.org/events.html

Dance! Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance at the Town House, Grove and Main Streets, Peterborough NH ~ Open music jam 6-7:30 in the lobby., Workshop for dance basics at 7:30 PM., The dancing begins at 8:00 PM until 11 PM. ~ https://www.monadnockfolk.org/

The Kruger Brothers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Decatur Creek at Frost Free Library, Marlborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Thursday, July 10, 2025

The High Kings at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Thursday, July 10 through Sunday, July 13, 2025

Festival! Basin Bluegrass Festival, Brandon VT ~ ~ https://www.facebook.com/BasinBluegrassFestival ~ The Roll On Buddies (NH), Corner Junction Bluegrass (VT), Canaan's Land Bluegrass (PA), Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Wood Flower (PA), Carolina Bluegrass Style (NC), Cedar Ridge (NY), Blistered Fingers (ME), Cannonball Express (NY), Greene Brothers (NY)

Friday, July 11, 2025

Carol Coronis at Seacoast Artist Association 130 Water Street Exeter NH ~ 5-7pm ET ~ http://seacoastartist.org/events/

The Wolff Sisters at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Heather Masse and Jed Wilson at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Goodnight Monshine (Molly Venter of Red Molly and Eben Pariser of Roosevelt Dime) at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/goodnight-moonshine-molly-venter-red-molly-and-eben-pariser-roosevelt-dime-071225

Alisa Amidor at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 https://alisaamador.com/

Sunday, July 13 through Saturday, July 19, 2025

Festival! Festival on the Green at Middlebury VT ~ details TBA ~ https://www.festivalonthegreen.org/ ~

Wednesday, July 16 through Sunday, July 20, 2025

Festival! Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, Walsh Farm, Oak Hill NY ~ ~ https://greyfoxbluegrass.com/ ~ Tickets available, Lineup: Dry Branch Fire Squad, Woody Platt, Del McCoury Band, California Honeydrops, Sam Bush Band, I’m With Her, Della Mae, Laurie Lewis and Alice Gerrard,, Sierra Hull, Steep Canyon Rangers, Henhouse Prowlers, Lindsay Lou, Noam Pikelny & Friends, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Cris Jacobs, Woody Platt & The Bluegrass Gentlemen, JigJam, Mr Sun, Happy Traum Tribute, The Special Consensus, Danny Paisley & Southern Grass, New Dangerfield, Campbell / Jensen, Larry & Joe, Casey Driessen’s Red Shoe Stringjam, Lonesome Ace Stringband, Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys, The Mammals, Tanasi, Compton & Newberry, Cécilia, Mike + Ruthy (of the Mammals), Tony Furtado Trio, Le Winston Band, Mark Gamsjager & The Lustre Kings, Jim Gaudet & The Railroad Boys, Unspoken Tradition, John, Trish & Quickstep, Johnny & The Yooahoos, The Wilder Flower, The Jean-Baptiste Cardineau Show, Catfish in the Sky, The Litch Brothers, Pythagoras, High Horse, Rakish, I’m With Her

[July 17-20] Festival! Finger Lakes Bluegrass Festival, Trumansburg NY ~ details TBA ~ ~ http://grassrootsfest.org/

Saturday, July 19, 2025

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at Thompson’s Point, Portland ME ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Samantha Crain upstairs at the Press Room, Portsmouth NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pressroomnh.com/live-music-portsmouth-nh-events/

Steep Canyon Rangers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Drew and Ellie Holcomb at the Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 9pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/drew-ellie-holcomb/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Decatur Creek at Camp Calumet, 190 Ossipee Lake Road, Freedom NH ~ 7-8:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

AJ Lee and Blue Summit at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Little Wings at The Dance Hall, 7 Walker Street, Kittery ME ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.thedancehallkittery.org/events

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at the Green at Shelburne Museum, Shelburn VT ~ doors 5:30pm show 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Monday, July 21, 2025

I’m With Her with Iron and Wine at The Pines Theatre at Look Park, Northampton MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://imwithherband.com/#shows

Tuesday, July 23, 2025

Jakes Xerxes Fussell at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27, 2025

Festival! Brantling Bluegrass Festival, 4015 Fish Farm Road, Sods NY ~ ~ http://brantlingbluegrass.com/ ~ Mountain Highway (Appeared 2021), The Atkinson Family Band (Appeared 2021), Group Therapy (Appeared 2022, 2023), The New Snip City (Appeared 2021), Lehigh Station (Appeared 2024), Dave Adkins and Mountain Soul (2025 will be their first appearance), Stone House Breakdown (2025 will be their first appearance)

Festival! Ossipee Valley Bluegrass Festival, Hiram ME ~ details TBA ~ https://ossipeevalley.com/ ~ The California Honeydrops, Sierra Hull, Shadowgrass, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Tommy Emmanuel, Fabio Mendez, Rob Ickes and Trey Henseley, Samuel Nalangira, Lone Pinon,Twisted Pine, Thompson the Fox, Alum Ridge Boys and Ashlee, Farayi Malek, Cold Chocolate, Springtide, Spencer and the Walrus, The Hazel Project, Breaking Strings, The Bagboys, Tricky Britches, and more...

Festival! Lowell Folk Festival, [July 25-27 2025] Lowell MA ~ details TBA ~ http://www.lowellfolkfestival.org

Festival! Newport Folk Festival [ July 25-27] (SOLD OUT as o Feb 13, 2025) at Newport RI ~ ~ https://newportfolk.org/ ~ sign up on website to get on waiting list. ~

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Kota

Karen Mueller with Geoff Goodhue at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Saturday, July 26 through Monday, July 28, 2025

Festival! Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, Goshen CT ~ ~ https://falconridgefolk.com/ ~ Adam Ezra Group Sun , Alice Howe & Freebo F/S/S , Amilia K Spicer F/S/S , Annie & the Hedonists S/S , Annie Wenz F/S/S , The Black Feathers F/S/S, , Bog Hollow S/S , The Bunkhouse Boys Sat , Contrabhanna FrI , Craig Harris Fri , David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach F/S/S , The Ebony Hillbillies F/S/S , Eileen Ivers & the Brigideens Sun , The Falcon Ridge House Band F/S/S , Fern Bradley F/S/S , The Gaslight Tinkers F/S/S , George Marshall F/S/S , The Honeybadgers S/S , Jim Christensen & Tricia Wurts F/S , Kathryn Wedderburn F/S/S , Katie Dahl S/S , Kemp Harris S/S , Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Fri , Nerissa & Katryna Nields F/S/S , Richie Furay Sat , The Russet Trio F/S/S , Santos De Palo S/S , Sam Robbins F/S/S , The Slambovian Circus of Dreams F/S/S , South For Winter F/S , Steve Postell F/S/S , The Storycrafters F/S/S , Tret Fure F/S/S , Vance Gilbert F/S/S

Friday, August 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Tom Rush at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Mary Chapin Carpenter with Brandy Clark at Colonial Theatre, Laconia NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://coloniallaconia.com/

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Wilco, Lucinda Williams, and Waylon Payne at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ time TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Mary Chapin Carpenter and Brandy Clark at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Friday, August 8, 2025

Patchouli and Terra Guitarra at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 8pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Wayne Long and Aretha Faye at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727

Decatur Creek at Old Home Days, New Hampton NH ~ 11:30am to 1:30pm ET ~ https://www.decaturcreek.com/shows

Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Community Open Mic with Bruce Marshall at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 https://brucemarshall.com/

Thursday, August 14, 2025

King Saison Band at Fitzwilliam’s Summer Concerts on the Common, Fitzwilliam NH ~ 6-8pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/1138055581357405/

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

The Steel Drivers with Charlie Chronopoulos at the Range, Mason NH ~ 7:00pm ET ~ https://www.therangemason.com/

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Jake Shimabukuro at Nashua Center for the Arts, Nashua NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://nashuacenterforthearts.com/tickets-events/

Kissing Other PPL, featuring Rachel Baiman and Viv & Riley at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

August 21 through August 24, 2025

Festival! Blistered Fingers Family Bluegrass Festival (August), Fairgrounds, Litchfield ME ~ details TBA ~ https://www.blisteredfingers.com/index.php/festivals/august ~ Thursday: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME) , The Kody Norris Show (TN). Blistered Fingers (ME), Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), The Kody Norris Show (TN), Friday: Beartracks (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Beartracks (NY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul (KY), Nothin' Fancy (VA), Rhonda Vincent & The Rage (MO), SATURDAY: Katahdin Valley Boys (ME), Back Woods Road (ME), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Back Woods Road (ME), The Gibson Brothers (NY), The Seth Sawyer Band (VT), Nothin' Fancy (VA), The Gibson Brothers (NY)

SUNDAY: Gospel Sing & Jam With Mike & Mary (MA)

Saturday, August 23, 2025

Antje Duvekot and Goodnight Moonshine at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Beg, Steal or Borrow at the AMC Highland Center, Crawford Notch, US-302, Bretton Woods, NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ https://outdoors.org/concerts 603-466-2727 http://www.begstealorborrowvt.com/

Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

The Temptations at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Friday, August 29 through Saturday, August 30, 2025

Festival! Under the Oaks, Farmington ME ~ ~ https://www.goldenoakband.com/ ~ Tall Heights, Goldenoak, Lizzie No, Splendid Torch, Ben Cosgrove, Louisa Stancioff, Cilla Bonnie, Midnight Breakfast

Saturday, August 30, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Not Dead Yet

Bonnie Raitt with Jimmie Vaughn and the Tilt-A-Whirl Band at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Saturday, August 28 through Sunday, August 31, 2025

Festival! County Bluegrass Festival at Fort Fairfield ME ~ ~ http://countybluegrass.com/ ~ Carson Petrs and Iron Mountain (TN), Nick Chandler and Delivered (NC), Seerene Green (PA), The Grass Messengers (NY), Mike Mitchell (VA), The Ruta Beggars (MA), High River, Blistered Fingers (ME), Dirigo Strings (ME)

Friday, September 1, 2025

The Troubador Revue (First Friday) Open Mic at Monadnock Country Club, 49High Street, Peterborough NH ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://www.facebook.com/events/2505412666318866/

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Rani and Daisy Mayhem at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Banjo and Fiddle Contest at Lowell Summer Music Series, Boarding House Park, Lowell MA ~ 6:30pm ET ~ https://lowellsummermusic.org/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Bread and Puppet Farm, Glover VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Sunday, September 7, 2025

Phil Henry and Erin Ash Sullivan at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Bread and Pupppet Theatre at Addison County Fairgrounds, Middlebury VT ~ 4:30pm ET ~ https://breadandpuppet.org/tour

Friday, September 12, 2025

Le Vent du Nord at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Friday, September 19, 2025

Alison Krauss and Union Station, and Jerry Douglas at BankNH Pavillion, Gilford NH ~ toime TBA ~ https://www.banknhpavilion.com/

Saturday, September 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Garnet Rogers at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/garnet-rogers-092025

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Historical Society Museum (Outdoors), 24 School Street, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Rick Ekstrom

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards with Luminous Crush at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Darrell Scott at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Pierre Bensusan at Unitarian Church, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/index.php/ https://pfmsconcerts.org/concert/pierre-bensusan-100925

Friday, October 10, 2025

Tannahill Weavers at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Monday, October 13, 2025

Johnnyswim at The Historic Theatre at The Music Hall, Portsmouth NH ~ 7:30pm ET ~ https://www.themusichall.org/events/

Saturday, October 18. 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Draa Hobbs CD Release Show at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 3pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/

Saturday, October 26, 2025

Open Mic sponsored by Rindge Historical Society at Rindge Meeting House, Payson Rd, Rindge NH ~ 1-5pm ET ~ Contact: Ray Siekierski nooniekirk52@gmail.com ~ featuring Andrew Lewis

Sunday, November 9, 2025

Heather Mae + Olivia Nied at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

Thursday, November 13, 2025

David Francey at The Word Barn, Exeter NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://www.thewordbarn.com/events

Saturday, November 15, 2025

The Nields at Bass Hall, Peterborough NH ~ 7pm ET ~ https://pfmsconcerts.org/

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.

Friday, November 21, 2025

The Wailin’ Jennys at Groton Hill Music Center, Groton MA ~ two shows: 3pm and 8pm ET ~ https://grotonhill.org/tickets/

Saturday, November 22, 2025

Susan Werner at Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield ME ~ 8pm ET ~ https://stonemountainartscenter.com/event-calendar.html

Sunday, December 6, 2025

Michael Tarbox with Wojcicki (solo) at Stage 33 Live, Bellows Falls VT ~ 6pm ET ~ https://stage33live.com/2025/11/heather-mae-olivia-nied/

Saturday, December 20, 2025

Come "Sing Your Heart Out" at Quaker Meetinghouse, 11 Oxbow Pond Rd. (near Exit 17), Canterbury NH ~ 7-9pm ET ~ Contact Ruth Heath ruthmheath@comcast.net or 603-724-4343 ~ Everyone gets a chance to choose a song, and we'll all leave with lifted hearts. Bring a friend, it's open to all. You can bring an instrument and accompany songs.