A Wider Lens on Women's Suffrage and the Centennial of the 19th Amendment

One hundred years ago, American women won the right to vote, with passage of the nineteenth Amendment. We look back at this milestone, how it was achieved, and who it left out. Despite the work and activism of black women for the cause, their voting rights – and those of other minority women – were set aside for many more decades.

Airdate: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

GUESTS:

Martha Jones - is a historian and the Society of Black Alumni Presidential Professor and Professor of History at Johns Hopkins University. She is the author of the upcoming book "Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote, and Insisted on Equality for All."

Susan Ware - Honorary Women's Suffrage Centennial Historian at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study, and author of "Why They Marched: Untold Stories of the Women Who Fought for the Right to Vote."

The Monadnock Lyceum is hosting a virtual three-day commemoration of the suffrage centennial, including a presentation by Susan Ware and events hosted by the Amos Fortune Forum, Electric Earth Concerts, and the Monadnock Summer Lyceum.

In the Washington Post, Susan Ware argues that black women, long sidelined and forgotten, must be returned to the center of the history of American women’s suffrage.

Martha Jones discusses how for two centuries, black women have linked their ballot access to the human rights of all, in an essay for PBS American Experience.