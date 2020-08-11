 A Wider Lens on Women's Suffrage and the Centennial of the 19th Amendment | New Hampshire Public Radio
The Exchange

A Wider Lens on Women's Suffrage and the Centennial of the 19th Amendment

One hundred years ago, American women won the right to vote, with passage of the nineteenth Amendment. We look back at this milestone, how it was achieved, and who it left out. Despite the work and activism of black women for the cause, their voting rights – and those of other minority women – were set aside for many more decades. 

Airdate: Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020

GUESTS:

The Monadnock Lyceum is hosting a virtual three-day commemoration of the suffrage centennial, including a presentation by Susan Ware and events hosted by the Amos Fortune Forum, Electric Earth Concerts, and the Monadnock Summer Lyceum.

  • In the Washington Post, Susan Ware argues that black women, long sidelined and forgotten, must be returned to the center of the history of American women’s suffrage.
  • NHPR's Civics 101 podcast explores the myths and unveil the realities in a two-part episode on the Nineteenth Amendment, featuring Martha Jones and other historians. Listen here.

 

