Justice & Journalism Speakers Series: NPR's Asma Khalid

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Cahill
Published May 1, 2024 at 4:24 PM EDT
NPR's Asma Khalid talks with NHPR's Casey McDermott on 4/18/24
Zoey Knox
/
NHPR
NPR's Asma Khalid talks with NHPR's Casey McDermott on April 18, 2024.

Justice & Journalism is a series that brings nationally renowned journalists to the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law in Concord for engaging conversations on public affairs and the public servants who create, implement, and influence public policy. The series is a joint initiative of NHPR and the Warren B. Rudman Center at UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law.

On this episode, NHPR’s Senior News Editor, Casey McDermott sits down with NPR White House correspondent and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast Asma Khalid, to talk about the upcoming presidential election, and discuss what’s potentially on the horizon.

This conversation was recorded live on April 18, 2024.
Dan Cahill
Dan Cahill is the Production Manager for NHPR, starting in 2024.
