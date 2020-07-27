 What Will It Take to Restore the American Chestnut Tree? | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
The Exchange

What Will It Take to Restore the American Chestnut Tree?

By The Exchange 11 minutes ago
  • This picture, taken in the mid- to late 19th century, gives an idea of just how large and profuse the American chestnut tree was in Eastern U.S. forests. (Courtesy photo American Chestnut Foundation)
    This picture, taken in the mid- to late 19th century, gives an idea of just how large and profuse the American chestnut tree was in Eastern U.S. forests. (Courtesy photo American Chestnut Foundation)

The giant American chestnut tree all but disappeared 70 years ago, killed  by a blight that struck at the turn of the last century. By 1950, an estimated four billion of these magnificent trees were gone from our Eastern forests, and the tree, once dominant, is considered functionally extinct. We talk with researchers and volunteers who are working with promising new technologies to restore the American chestnut tree. There are still wild remnants of the tree in our forests - could you identify an American chestnut tree if you happened upon it? 

Airdate: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

 

GUESTS:

 

This Granite Geek article in the Concord Monitor inspired us to look into American chestnut tree restoration: Breeding isn't resurrecting the chestnut tree; genetic engineering might.

Here's information from The American Chestnut Foundation: Why Bring Back the American Chestnut?

American Chestnut leaf and nuts (credit American Chestnut Foundation).
 

Tags: 
trees
Chestnuts
reforestation

Related Content

Protecting New Hampshire's Trees: Elm, Ash, and Chestnut

By The Exchange Oct 4, 2017

The fall foliage season is sweeping through New Hampshire, causing residents and leaf-peepers to appreciate anew the forests in the state.  The colors of the season are a function of forest health, and we look closely at efforts to restore and protect three iconic tree species: elm, ash, and chestnut.  And a new report finds that New England is losing 65 acres of forestland per day