What Will It Take to Restore the American Chestnut Tree?

The giant American chestnut tree all but disappeared 70 years ago, killed by a blight that struck at the turn of the last century. By 1950, an estimated four billion of these magnificent trees were gone from our Eastern forests, and the tree, once dominant, is considered functionally extinct. We talk with researchers and volunteers who are working with promising new technologies to restore the American chestnut tree. There are still wild remnants of the tree in our forests - could you identify an American chestnut tree if you happened upon it?

Airdate: Tuesday, July 28, 2020

GUESTS:

Kendra Collins - New England Regional Science Coordinator for The American Chestnut Foundation.

New England Regional Science Coordinator for The American Chestnut Foundation. Thomas Klak, Ph.D. - University of New England professor in the Department of Environmental Studies and V.P. of the Maine Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation.

University of New England professor in the Department of Environmental Studies and V.P. of the Maine Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation. Doug McLane - President of the VT/NH Chapter of The American Chestnut Foundation and actively involved in the pollination efforts in the state.

This Granite Geek article in the Concord Monitor inspired us to look into American chestnut tree restoration: Breeding isn't resurrecting the chestnut tree; genetic engineering might.

Here's information from The American Chestnut Foundation: Why Bring Back the American Chestnut?