Volinsky Presses for Details of COVID-19 Spending in N.H.

A week after a Superior Court judge rejected top Democratic lawmakers efforts to block Governor Sununu from spending COVID-19 aid without their approval, Democratic Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky is asking Sununu to share details of proposed coronavirus spending.

New Hampshire's $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus aid sits in the state treasury.

Per Part 2, Article 56 of the New Hampshire Constitution, for the Governor to get that money out, he will need the advice and consent of the Executive Council.

Volinsky, who is also running for governor, has written Sununu asking him to provide councilors with a description of how he plans to spend any money withdrawn from the treasury prior to next week’s council meeting.

“Some of the money would be, general fund money, in the normal course and some of the money would be CARES Act money. And I’ve asked for delineation between the two and then, at least a rough sense of where the money would go.”

A Sununu spokesman says the governor intends to provide as much information to the council in a timely manner as he can.