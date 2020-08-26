 Vermin Supreme Launches Mock Mass. Senate Bid | New Hampshire Public Radio

Vermin Supreme Launches Mock Mass. Senate Bid

Perennial fringe presidential hopeful Vermin Supreme at the N.H. State House in 2019.
Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The perennial presidential candidate from New Hampshire who wears a boot on his head and promises every American a free pony is mounting a write-in campaign for the U.S. Senate in Massachusetts.

In a video posted this week on YouTube, Vermin Supreme proclaims himself a Libertarian alternative to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III, the Democrats battling it out in next Tuesday's primary.

Two Republicans, Kevin O'Connor and Shiva Ayyadurai, also are running.

Supreme didn't address his lack of Massachusetts residency, which would disqualify him from holding the office.

The performance artist says he jumped into the race after learning some disaffected voters already were writing him in on mail and absentee ballots.

