An Update on NH's Bear Population

By The Exchange 30 minutes ago

After several years of abundant natural food, like acorns or beechnuts, bears in New Hampshire are emerging  from dens this Spring skinny, hungry, and forced to forage farther afield for food.  We'll look at the impact of the scarcity of fool over the fall and into this Spring, and the likelihood that it might increase human-bear interactions. Bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham of the Kilham Bear Center says he hastaken in an unprecedented number of orphaned cubs, now over 70 cubs.  And we discuss the incredible journey of Mink, the troublesome "Hanover Bear" who was relocated to the North Country, but has been tracked travelling south. 

This program will air on Wednesday, May 8, at 9 a.m., and will be rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. Audio of the discussion will be available after the show. 

GUESTS:

  • Glenn Normandeau - Executive Director of N.H. Fish & Game Department.
  • Kristine Rines - Wildlife Biologist, Moose Project Leader, N.H. Fish & Game Department.
  • Andrew Timmins - Wildlife Biologist, Bear Project Leader, N.H. Fish & Game Department.

We also hear from Ben Kilham, licensed bear rehabilitator for N.H. Fish & Game, and founder of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H. 

The map below shows 2018 incidents of nuisance and orphaned bears in New Hampshire. The green markers are rescued orphaned bear cubs, dark red are bears killed by Fish and Game, magenta markers are bears killed by other government agencies, light red are bears killed by the public. Yellow markers are bears that were captured and relocated. Click on any flag for additional information on each incident. The icon at the top left of the map opens controls that allow selection of particular sets. This map was published in the Union Leader in a December 2018 article on Bears In NH Are On The Move And Under The Gun.

Tags: 
Bears
Mink the Bear
Hanover Bear
Fish and Game Department
Fish & Game
Ben Kilham

Related Content

As N.H.'s Bear Challenges Persist, Officials Home In On A Different Target: Trash

By Apr 16, 2019
Britta Greene / New Hampshire Public Radio

New Hampshire wildlife officials have the same message every spring when it comes to bears.

Bring in bird feeders, they say, get chickens inside some kind of bear-proof enclosure and make sure trash is stored away.

But the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has been running into a very human problem: apathy. 

Mink, the Famous Hanover Bear, Has Returned to the Upper Valley

By Apr 12, 2019
Courtesy of Patricia Campbell

A black bear sow New Hampshire wildlife officials relocated to the North Country last year in an attempt to keep the animal out of trouble in Hanover has made her way back to the Upper Valley.

The bear is affectionately known as Mink, after the local Mink Brook natural area where she often spent her time.

Over the years, she and her offspring became accustomed to feeding on garbage and birdseed around Hanover, home to Dartmouth College.

New Hampshire Fish and Game planned to shoot her as a last resort after her yearling cubs found their way into a home in town.

Why Conflicts Between Humans And Bears Are Still On The Rise In N.H.

By & Jan 9, 2019
Jeannette S. / Flicker CC

Conflicts between bears and humans in New Hampshire almost doubled this past year with about 800 reported encounters.

Morning Edition Host Rick Ganley spoke with Andrew Timmins, a bear biologist for the N.H. Fish & Game Department, about this increase.