An Update on NH's Bear Population

After several years of abundant natural food, like acorns or beechnuts, bears in New Hampshire are emerging from dens this Spring skinny, hungry, and forced to forage farther afield for food. We'll look at the impact of the scarcity of fool over the fall and into this Spring, and the likelihood that it might increase human-bear interactions. Bear rehabilitator Ben Kilham of the Kilham Bear Center says he hastaken in an unprecedented number of orphaned cubs, now over 70 cubs. And we discuss the incredible journey of Mink, the troublesome "Hanover Bear" who was relocated to the North Country, but has been tracked travelling south.

This program will air on Wednesday, May 8, at 9 a.m., and will be rebroadcast again at 7 p.m. Audio of the discussion will be available after the show.

GUESTS:

Glenn Normandeau - Executive Director of N.H. Fish & Game Department.

Kristine Rines - Wildlife Biologist, Moose Project Leader, N.H. Fish & Game Department.

Andrew Timmins - Wildlife Biologist, Bear Project Leader, N.H. Fish & Game Department.

We also hear from Ben Kilham, licensed bear rehabilitator for N.H. Fish & Game, and founder of the Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, N.H.

The map below shows 2018 incidents of nuisance and orphaned bears in New Hampshire. The green markers are rescued orphaned bear cubs, dark red are bears killed by Fish and Game, magenta markers are bears killed by other government agencies, light red are bears killed by the public. Yellow markers are bears that were captured and relocated. Click on any flag for additional information on each incident. The icon at the top left of the map opens controls that allow selection of particular sets. This map was published in the Union Leader in a December 2018 article on Bears In NH Are On The Move And Under The Gun.