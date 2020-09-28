Two Hikers Die From Falls In N.H.'s White Mountains Over The Weekend

Two people died while out on trails in the White Mountains this weekend.

A man from Massachusetts was climbing at Rumney Rocks when his equipment malfunctioned during a descent and he fell more than 50 feet to the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man died Saturday evening after falling from Arethusa Falls in Livermore, near Crawford Notch.

New Hampshire Fish & Game says the average height of the falls is about 70 feet. At its tallest, it’s double that height – the state’s second highest waterfall.

Neither man’s name had been released as of Sunday evening.

