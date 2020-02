On Saturday, Feb. 22, NHPR will carry NPR live special coverage of the Nevada Caucuses.

Coverage is expected to run from 5 to 7 p.m. NPR's Michel Martin and Susan Davis will co-host, and will be joined by members of the NPR Politics Team, newsmakers, and other guests.

This coverage will be in place of Weekend All Things Considered.

Programming note: NHPR will air a delayed feed of Live From Here from 7 to 9 p.m.