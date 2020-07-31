Re-Assessing the Legend of Hannah Duston

Just as the Black Lives Matter movement inspired a re-consideration of Confederate statues, Native Americans are now calling for a closer look at the history of Hannah Duston’s statue in Boscawen. Her tale of native slaughter made her a colonial era heroine, but controversial in our time. Now there are efforts underway to expand the story to include Abenaki history.

Airdate: Monday, August 3, 2020

GUESTS:

Christine DeLucia - Assistant Professor of History at Williams College. Her book “Memory Lands: King Philip’s War and the Place of Violence in the Northeast,” revisits the pivotal Indigenous resistance movement and colonial crisis known as King Philip's War.

- Chair and Professor of Anthropology at UNH. Denise Pouliot - of the Cowasuck Band of the Pennacook Abenaki People; she also goes by the title Sag8moskwa, which translates to mean “lead female speaker.”

