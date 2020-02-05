Primary 2020: Comprehensive Coverage on NHPR

First in the Nation, First on the Story

New Hampshire Public Radio’s coverage of the New Hampshire primary will include field reporting from reporters across the state; in-studio analysis and commentary; a national program co-hosted with public media giant WNYC; and ongoing digital updates. Primary coverage on NHPR caps months of comprehensive reporting across NHPR’s on-air, digital and podcast properties – bringing Granite State voters unique stories, vital information, and live events with the major candidates.

“More than a year ago, NHPR began telling the story of the New Hampshire primary with a commitment to producing public service journalism that put voters’ needs front and center,” said Dan Barrick, NHPR’s news director. “As candidates came and went, we focused on discovering and sharing stories about issues and policies that impact people’s everyday lives. Our primary night and related coverage will give listeners and online readers a final, comprehensive look at the primary and all of its implications for New Hampshire voters and voters nationwide.”

Taking a broader look at the forces that shape politics in the Granite State is core to NHPR’s coverage. Reporters from throughout the NHPR newsroom have tracked changing voter demographics; the impact of money in politics; voter access concerns; election security; and questions of diversity on the campaign trail.

“We’ve held conversations with thousands of voters during the course of our reporting and through community engagement opportunities like forums with the presidential candidates, online polls, and social media interaction,” said Jim Schachter, president & CEO of NHPR. “These conversations have helped shape our coverage, putting concerns about climate change, health care, housing affordability and civility in public life at the center of our journalism.”

The lineup of primary-related news coverage on NHPR:

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7

The Takeaway; Politics with Amy Walter will be at NHPR for its weekly broadcast. Tune into NHPR at 8 p.m. Friday evening for this special New Hampshire edition, or listen for a repeat broadcast Sunday, February 9 at 11 a.m.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10

12 to 2 p.m. – Here & Now

WBUR’s Robin Young hosts the national news program Here & Now from the NHPR studios in Concord.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11 – PRIMARY DAY & NIGHT RUNDOWN

5 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

Primary coverage on NHPR kicks off during Morning Edition with early reporting from polling sites.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – The Exchange

Peter Biello hosts a primary day version of The Exchange.

12 to 2 p.m. – Here & Now

WBUR’s Robin Young hosts the national news program Here & Now from the NHPR studios in Concord.

4 to 6 p.m. – All Things Considered

Updates from the field and polling sites across the state, and national news from NPR.

7 p.m. – America Are We Ready?

The New Hampshire primary is the focus of this hour-long, nationally-broadcast co-production from NHPR and WNYC. State law requires that New Hampshire’s primary be ‘first in the nation’, but what does that mean for democracy and the overall presidential nominating process? Hosts Brian Lehrer of WNYC and Laura Knoy of NHPR will explore the question of how we pick our presidents, and engage with callers from around the country.

8 p.m. – 11 p.m./midnight (exact time TBD) – Ongoing coverage on NHPR

Primary night coverage will take place from the NHPR studios, featuring live calls and e-mails from listeners. NHPR reporters posted around the state will report in from candidates’ headquarters and polling sites. Laura Knoy will host coverage that evening; she’ll be joined in-studio for analysis from NHPR’s investigative & data reporter/editor Casey McDermott and Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire.

11 p.m. and beyond – National and international coverage

Into the late hours Tuesday and early hours Wednesday, NHPR will also provide continuing updates from NPR. Beginning at 11 p.m., the BBC World Service will offer a global perspective on the New Hampshire primary and its impact.

DIGITAL RESOURCES: On-air coverage will be extended through real-time, ongoing digital updates. NHPR’s in-studio program will be broadcast via Facebook Live. At nhpr.org and related social media properties, updates, a live blog and live tweeting will continue throughout the evening.

All of NHPR’s primary-related coverage is housed in a central location online. For the latest stories and resources – listeners and readers should click or bookmark here: nhpr.org/primary2020

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

5 a.m. to 9 a.m. – Morning Edition

The day after the primary, Morning Edition will offer recaps of the results, two-way conversations with NHPR reporters and analysts, and features from NHPR’s newsroom.

9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – The Exchange

Today’s broadcast of The Exchange will analyze primary results and assess what’s next for the presidential candidates and the road to The White House. Joining host Laura Knoy will be Boston Globe political reporter/WBUR political analyst James Pindell and Andy Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

STRANGLEHOLD PODCAST

NHPR’S podcast exploring the power, people and impact of the New Hampshire primary will produce two special episodes around the primary. Wherever you get your podcasts, download a special new episode on primary morning (Feb. 11) and then another on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

###

About NHPR

Since 1981, New Hampshire Public Radio has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission is “Expanding minds, sparking connections, building stronger communities.” NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it by far New Hampshire’s largest (and only) statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of more than 161,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth and intelligent news coverage, with thousands more viewing NHPR.org, following our social media sites or listening to our podcasts. Each day, New Hampshire Public Radio delivers several hours of local news reported by its award-winning news team. Locally produced programs and podcasts include The Exchange, The Folk Show, Outside/In, Bear Brook, and Civics 101, among others. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life. www.nhpr.org