Political Godmother: Nackey Scripps Loeb and the Newspaper That Shook the Republican Party

All this week on The Exchange, it's another opportunity to hear someof our most interesting discussions of the year. NHPR's Peter Biello talked with the author of a biography of Nackey Scripps Loeb. She headed the Union Leader Corporation in the 1980s and 1990s, one of the most unusual and influential local newspapers in the U.S. Her unapologetic conservatism and position in the first-in-the-nation primary state gave her an outsized and now largely forgotten role in American politics. Although she initially had no interest in the newspaper business, she wrote more than a thousand front-page editorials, drew political cartoons, and became a regular on C-SPAN. We discussed her legacy in Granite State politics and women's roles in shaping the modern conservative movement.

Airing Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Originally aired July 16, 2020

Meg Heckman - author and assistant professor of journalism at Northeastern University. She worked as a reporter and editor for the Concord Monitor newspaper for more than a decade.

Lou D'Allesandro - Democratic New Hampshire Senator, representing the 20th district since 1998. He ran for Governor twice in over two decades in NH politics.

Gregory V. Sullivan - served as General Counsel for the Union Leader Corporation for the past 43 years. He is also an instructor at the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and a faculty member of Suffolk University Law School where he teaches First Amendment and media law.

