 Outside/In Presents The Refuge | Episode 4: Path Dependence | New Hampshire Public Radio
Related Program: 
Outside/In

Outside/In Presents The Refuge | Episode 4: Path Dependence

By & Threshold 1 minute ago
  • Vebjørn in his boat
    Vebjørn in his boat
    Nick Mott

When the debate over drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge first emerged, most people had never heard of global warming. So over the last four decades, the controversies over oil in the Refuge and climate change evolved on different tracks.

Now, those tracks are intersecting. In the final episode of The Refuge miniseries -- a dive into the resulting tensions and contradictions around oil and climate.

For the month of August, Outside/In is featuring Refuge, a four-part Peabody award-winning documentary series from Threshold. This is part four.

  This is the fourth and final episode in the series. We recommend starting with the first episode. The text below was originally written for Threshold's website.

 

James Hansen Testimony

On a sweltering June day in 1988, scientist James Hansen testified before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. He told Congress that the planet is warming, and that humans are the cause. Much has been written reflecting on this massive moment in the history of understanding climate change. The New Yorker’s Elizabeth Kolbert reflects on his speech 30 years later here. Scientists discuss how his testimony stands up today in this video by Yale Climate Connections.

The coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
Credit Nick Mott

You can read the 1988 New York Times article about Hansen’s testimony here. The 1989 bill to allow drilling in the refuge, the one sponsored by Hansen, is here. 

Exxon Valdez

In 1989, the Exxon Valdez dumped about 11 million gallons of oil into the Prince William Sound. It remains the second largest oil spill of all time and the damage can still be seen today.

Learn more about the impacts and legacy of the spill on 60 Minutes, The Atlantic, and The New York Times’ Retro Report. Greenpeace also did a retrospective on some of the most iconic images from the crisis.

Ice Roads

Oil and gas exploration in the "1002 area" would take place during winter to minimize impact on the tundra. That means building ice roads for seismic testing and other activities. However, as the Arctic warms, ice roads are becoming harder to maintain and melting earlier, shortening the season. Listen to Elizabeth Harball’s story on how ice roads are built for Alaska Public Media.

Alaska Oil and Gas Association

The AOGA is a trade organization dedicated to promoting the interests of oil and gas companies at work in Alaska. Learn more about what they do on their website.

Oil Companies and Climate Lobbying

For more information on how oil companies influence and the spread of information about climate change, take a look at these stories in The Washington Post and The Intercept

You can also read more about banks backing away from financing drilling in the refuge in the Washington Post and Scientific American, among other places.

American Opinion

Here is a link to the poll we mentioned in this episode, showing Americans’ position on drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

Sacrifice Zones

To read more about the idea of “sacrifice zones,” areas that have been deemed environmentally “expendable” partly due to being inhabited by mostly poor and powerless people, we recommend Steve Lerner’s seminal book.

How To Be a Poet

To read (and reread) the Wendell Berry poem we read at the close of this episode, visit here.

Tags: 
Outside/In
Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
oil
Energy
Climate Change
Indigenous rights

Related Content

Outside/In Presents The Refuge | Episode 1: Sibling Rivalry

By & Threshold Aug 7, 2020
Nick Mott

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge began as a bold vision to preserve enough land to sustain a whole web of Arctic animals. Today, these 19 million roadless acres are home to moose and caribou, wolves and foxes, and birds that fly in from around the world to nest. Polar bears are using the coastal areas as a true refuge as the world warms and the sea ice retreats.

But shortly after ANWR was created, an enormous oil deposit was discovered nearby, and a different vision for the far north took hold.

For the month of August, Outside/In is featuring Refuge, a four-part Peabody award-winning documentary series from Threshold. This is part one.

Outside/In Presents The Refuge | Episode 2: Atauchikun

By & Threshold Aug 15, 2020
Nick Mott

The Threshold team visits Kaktovik, Alaska, the only town within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, to find out how the conflict over drilling for oil in the refuge feels to the people who live there. But the heart of the issue isn’t just over oil extraction and development, wilderness and wildlife. Whatever side people took, their focus is on their community, sovereignty, and survival.

For the month of August, Outside/In is featuring Refuge, a four-part Peabody award-winning documentary series from Threshold.

Outside/In Presents The Refuge | Episode 3: Do It in a Good Way

By & Threshold Aug 22, 2020
Amy Martin

The Gwich’in have lived and hunted in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge long before it was carved out as federal protected land. Their territory spans a huge swath of northeastern Alaska and northwestern Canada, and their health and culture depends on the Porcupine caribou herd—a group of animals 200,000 strong that calve on the area of the coastal plain slated for drilling.

The Refuge team spends this episode in Arctic Village, a community just over the southern border of the Refuge, and hear from the Gwich’in about what’s at stake for them as development looms in the 1002 area.

For the month of August, Outside/In is featuring Refuge, a four-part Peabody award-winning documentary series from Threshold. This is part three.