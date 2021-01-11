 Northern Forest Center Receives Federal Grant For Workforce Housing Initatives | New Hampshire Public Radio

Northern Forest Center Receives Federal Grant For Workforce Housing Initatives

The Northern Forest Center received a $1 million federal grant to support workforce housing initiatives in four northern border towns, including Lancaster.

Rob Riley is the Center’s president. He says part of the grant will go towards a fund that’s used to buy and redevelop properties, such as the historic Parker J. Noyes building in downtown Lancaster.

The Center is currently redeveloping the 11,000 square foot building, which will include a commercial space and six two-bedroom apartments.

Riley says that there aren’t many of those kinds of apartments available in downtown Lancaster.  

“We’re filling a niche that really goes to the quality, market-rate housing that employers are finding are not available and are necessary to attract the type of workforce for managerial positions and other professional positions,” Riley said.

Some of the grant will go toward supporting Northern Forest staff as they manage these redevelopment projects.

Construction on the Parker J. Noyes building is expected to wrap up later this fall.

Lancaster
Housing
North Country

