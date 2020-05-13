NHPR Wants To Hear From You: What Has Your Remote Learning Experience Been Like?

By 25 minutes ago

All N.H. schools are closed for the rest of the academic year, with districts shifting to remote instruction due to the coronavirus.
Credit Dan Tuohy / NHPR

On March 15, Gov. Chris Sununu announced K-12 school closures across New Hampshire and a transition to remote learning. 

Just over a month later, he extended his order through the end of the school year.

As this unprecedented school year draws to a close, New Hampshire Public Radio wants to share first-person accounts of what it has been like for teachers, parents and students. 

Along with reading your responses to the survey, we would also love to hear these narratives from you. Email us voice memos at coronavirus@nhpr.org, or call and leave us a voicemail at (603) 513-7799. 

If you can't see the embedded survey below, click here for a better experience.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: 9 Additional Deaths Bring New Hampshire's Total To 142

By 15 hours ago
CDC

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.