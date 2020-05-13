NHPR Wants To Hear From You: What Has Your Remote Learning Experience Been Like?

On March 15, Gov. Chris Sununu announced K-12 school closures across New Hampshire and a transition to remote learning.

Just over a month later, he extended his order through the end of the school year.

As this unprecedented school year draws to a close, New Hampshire Public Radio wants to share first-person accounts of what it has been like for teachers, parents and students.

Along with reading your responses to the survey, we would also love to hear these narratives from you. Email us voice memos at coronavirus@nhpr.org, or call and leave us a voicemail at (603) 513-7799.

