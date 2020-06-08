NHPR Wants To Hear From You: How Has COVID-19 Changed Your Long Term Care Facility?

While life in New Hampshire starts readjusting to a new normal, the coronavirus is still ravaging long-term care facilities across the Granite State.

The most recent data show the toll COVID-19 has taken on New Hampshire's nursing homes, assisted living facilities and similar institutions, accounting for more than three-quarters of the state's COVID-19 deaths to-date.

At New Hampshire Public Radio, we recognize that what happens at New Hampshire's long-term care facilities impacts a wide range of people, from patients and medical staff to housekeepers, maintenance workers, security and loved ones of all those who work or live there.

If you’re connected to a local long-term care facility in these ways or any other, we want to know what your experience has been like.

If you can't see the embedded survey below, click here for a better experience.