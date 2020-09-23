N.H. Veterans' Groups Split $3 Million in CARES Act Funding

New Hampshire Veterans Service Organizations and other agencies that serve veterans are splitting $3 million dollars in CARES Act funding.

Many of the state's VFW and American Legion Posts have lost money during coronavirus-related shutdowns. Posts often rely on drink sales and event hosting fees.

(See the full list of awards)

Robert Washburn is the finance officer for American Legion Post 21 in Concord, which received more than a quarter million dollars. He says this money will enable the Post's regular charity work.

"We give out for Thanksgiving and Christmas food cards to the various schools around town. We're always assisting veterans in need," says Washburn.

Washburn says the CARES Act funding makes up a little more than half of the losses the post incurred. Overall the state's VSOs requested more than $5.1 million dollars to cover COVID-19 related losses.