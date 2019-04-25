N.H. Senate Passes Bill to Restrict Access to Vaping Devices for Minors

The state Senate Thursday passed a bill restricting access to vaping devices for minors in New Hampshire.

The bill would add vaping devices like e-cigarettes and e-liquid to the existing law that makes it illegal for people under the age of 18 to buy cigarettes.

It also makes it illegal to vape on school grounds and it would include vaping in existing laws against indoor smoking.

Senator Kevin Cavanaugh, a Democrat from Manchester, spoke in support of the bill on the Senate floor.

“Between 2017 and 2018, there has been a 78 % increase in e-cigarette usage by teens. Nicotine is very addictive and these products contain high doses of it,” said Cavanaugh.

The bill does include an exception for minors who have been prescribed medicinal marijuana.

The bill has already passed the New Hampshire House, and now heads to the governor.