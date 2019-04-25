N.H. Senate Passes Bill to Restrict Access to Vaping Devices for Minors

By 5 minutes ago

Credit Allegra Boverman for NHPR

The state Senate Thursday passed a bill restricting access to vaping devices for minors in New Hampshire.

The bill would add vaping devices like e-cigarettes and e-liquid to the existing law that makes it illegal for people under the age of 18 to buy cigarettes.

It also makes it illegal to vape on school grounds and it would include vaping in existing laws against indoor smoking.

Senator Kevin Cavanaugh, a Democrat from Manchester, spoke in support of the bill on the Senate floor.

“Between 2017 and 2018, there has been a 78 % increase in e-cigarette usage by teens. Nicotine is very addictive and these products contain high doses of it,” said Cavanaugh.

The bill does include an exception for minors who have been prescribed medicinal marijuana.

The bill has already passed the New Hampshire House, and now heads to the governor.

Tags: 
Vaping
NH Politics

Related Content

Marijuana Critics Seek to Derail Legalization Bill As N.H. Senate Takes It Up

By Apr 23, 2019
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

 

Critics of marijuana are trying to derail a legalization bill in New Hampshire by questioning the costs of legalization in other states.

 

They spoke out today as a Senate committee held its first hearing on the bill. Sen. Bob Giuda, a Warren Republican, rallied opponents before promising he would lead the opposition in the Senate.

Senate Takes Up Bill To Expand Absentee Voting in N.H.

By 20 hours ago
Allegra Boverman for NHPR

A measure that would expand the availability of absentee voting hit the state Senate Wednesday.

 

Currently voters who want to cast an absentee ballot have to meet certain criteria, like having a disability or an employment obligation.