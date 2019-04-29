N.H. Intervenes in Federal Lawsuit Over Medicaid Work Requirement

A federal judge has granted the state of New Hampshire's request to intervene in a lawsuit over a new Medicaid work requirement.

Last month, a group of low-income New Hampshire residents sued the Trump administration for granting New Hampshire a waiver that allowed the state to implement the work requirement. 

The requirement calls for certain people on expanded Medicaid to complete 100 hours of "community engagement" each month or risk losing their coverage.

Last Thursday, a judge granted a motion by the state Attorney General's office that argued New Hampshire is the "real target" of the lawsuit and therefore the state should be allowed to act as a defendant in the case.

Similar lawsuits in Kentucky and Arkansas have led to the suspension of work requirements in those states pending appeals.

