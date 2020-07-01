 N.H. Gamblers Relish The Chance To Bet On Hot Dog Eating Contest | New Hampshire Public Radio

N.H. Gamblers Relish The Chance To Bet On Hot Dog Eating Contest

By 1 hour ago

Photo taken July 4, 2010 at the Nathan's Hot Dot Eating competition in N.Y.
Credit Michael, via Flickr

For the first time in New Hampshire history, gamblers will be able to legally wager on a competitive eating contest this weekend.

DraftKings, which was selected by the state last year to operate both online and in-person sports wagering, will take bets on the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest.

Considered by some to be the Superbowl of competitive eating, the annual July 4th competition pits some of the world’s finest appetites against each other in a contest to consume the most hot dogs in ten minutes. 

Online sports wagering launched in late December, when Gov. Chris Sununu bet, and quickly lost, $82 on his beloved Patriots. Gamblers must be at least 18 years old and physically located within the state’s boundaries to place bets. 

The N.H. Lottery Commission forecasted sports wagering would generate $10 million for the state in its first full year of operations, with DraftKings taking 50% of all profits. The cancellation of most sporting events due to the pandemic will likely push revenues much lower.

The Massachusetts-based company is an official sponsor of the Nathan’s Hot Dog eating contest, which will be held in a private location this year, rather than the traditional Coney Island spectacle. 

In the men’s division, 12-time winner Joey Chestnut is the odds-on favorite. Chestnut holds the Nathan’s record with 74 hot dogs consumed in 10 minutes in 2018. On the women’s side, the odds-on favorite is Miki Sudo, according to DraftKings.

In addition to picking the winner, an over-under wager can be placed on the number of hot dogs consumed. The over-under line currently stands at 72.5 hot dogs. 

Colorado and New Jersey are the only other states where DraftKings is offering wagering on the hot dog eating contest. The competition will air live at noon on ESPN.

Tags: 
hot dogs
sports wagering
Sports Betting

10 More Communities Approve Sports Betting Retail Locations

By Mar 11, 2020
CREDIT CREDIT BAISHAMPAYAN GHOSE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Voters in 10 communities gave in-person sports betting the green light during Town Meeting elections Tuesday.

Under a state law passed in 2019, up to 10 in-person gambling parlors can open statewide, but before a community can serve as a host, local voters first must give approval at the ballot box.

According to the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, which is regulating sports wagering, voters in Belmont, Derry, Hampton, Hinsdale, Hudson, Newmarket, Pelham, Rollinsford, Salem and Seabrook approved a ballot question Tuesday.

Thousands Register To Bet On Sports In New Hampshire

By Jan 2, 2020
Todd Bookman/NHPR

The New Hampshire Lottery says that more than 6,000 people registered to bet on sports in the state in the first day since the launch.

New Hampshire became the second New England state to offer sports betting on Monday. The state now offers sports betting online and on mobile devices.

Rhode Island launched sports betting a year ago.

With Contracts Approved, Sports Gambling Will Launch Soon in N.H.

By Nov 25, 2019
Baishampayan Ghose via Wikimedia Commons

Officials approved a contract with Boston-based Draft Kings on Monday to bring both in-person and online sports wagering to the state. 