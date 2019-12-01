New Hampshire Winters Are Among The Fastest-Warming In The Country

By 10 hours ago
  • Climate Central

A new analysis finds that winter temperatures have risen more in New Hampshire and Northern New England than anywhere else in the country since 1970.

The analysis from the nonprofit Climate Central looked at average winter temperatures in cities across the U.S. over the past 50 years.

It found that nationwide, winters have warmed an average of nearly 3 degrees Fahrenheit in that period.

But the trend is nearly double that in the Northeast. Concord has warmed 5.6 degrees, and Burlington, Vt. nearly 7.

Climate Central says winters in the Northeast are warming three times as quickly as summers, despite occasional record lows or periods of very cold weather in the region.

Scientists warn this trend is exacerbated by continued carbon emissions and will affect agriculture, infrastructure and winter tourism.

The Gulf of Maine and its high-value fisheries are also experiencing faster warming than any other waters in the country.

Related Content

Franklin Pierce University Creates Institute Focused On Combating Climate Change

By Nov 18, 2019
courtesy of Franklin Pierce University

Franklin Pierce University is creating a new institute that’ll focus on combating climate change.

The Institute for Climate Action will focus on community outreach, education on campus, finding ways to make campus operations more sustainable and partnering with local organizations.

Last year’s report on climate change from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change spurred the creation of the institute. The report said that significant actions need to be taken in the next decade to curb the effects of climate change.

First Public Meeting For Offshore Wind Task Force Will Take Place In N.H.

By Nov 18, 2019
WPS Geography

New Hampshire will host the kick-off meeting of a federal offshore wind task force for the Gulf of Maine. The meeting is set for Dec. 12 at the University of New Hampshire.

It will be open to the public, with time for public input.

As Dartmouth Tries To Move Away From Fossil Fuels, What Role Will Biomass Play?

By Oct 29, 2019
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Dartmouth College had a plan to build a wood chip burning plant to heat its campus. This would have added a new biomass market for landowners and foresters within a 50 mile radius of Hanover.  

But, after months of local pressure the College said it would reconsider building the plant. Dartmouth’s decision speaks to the complexity of using wood biomass to transition away from burning fossil fuels.


Historical Markers 'Remember' Durham's Climate Future

By & Nov 6, 2019
Peter Biello/NHPR

Earlier this week, Thomas Starr took a walk along Route 108 in Durham, looking for a path to town landing, by the Oyster River. The path veers away from the bridge and drops down closer to the water.

"You see how the road dips down here? That's a concern, where that could flood," says Starr.

 

Starr is professor of graphic and information design at Northeastern University, and he thinks a lot about flooding, especially the kind attributed to climate change. 