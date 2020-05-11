Related Program: 
New Hampshire Calling

New Hampshire Calling: Are You Ready To Reopen?

By , & 34 minutes ago

Credit Sara Plourde | NHPR

Are you ready for New Hampshire to reopen right now? Whether you're gung-ho about newly reopened businesses or feeling like it's too soon, we want to hear from you. 

Give us a call during the show or leave us a voice message at (603) 513-7700 - or email nhcalling@nhpr.org.

This program airs on Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m.

Listen:

Audio will be posted shortly after the program. 

About the show:  

New Hampshire Calling is NHPR's pop-up call-in show designed to connect you with us - and with each other - in the time of coronavirus. We invite you to call in to talk about how your life and family are being affected right now....and how you're holding up. And yes, feel free to share what's bringing you joy in this unprecedented time.

The show airs Monday-Thursday at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Jack Rodolico and other members of NHPR's newsroom.

CALL IN DURING THE SHOW OR LEAVE A MESSAGE: (603) 513-7700

EMAIL US: NHCALLING@NHPR.ORG

Tags: 
New Hampshire Calling

New Hampshire Calling: What Music Are You Loving Right Now?

By , & May 7, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Our music shows have been so popular we've decided to make it a regular Thursday thing. 

If you have a song request, get in touch! Leave us a voice message at (603) 513-7700, or email nhcalling@nhpr.org - just make sure to give us your name, your song request, and why you'd like us to play it.

This program aired on Thursday, May 7, and featured Jeff Stern, of Portsmouth-- creator of Brockets.

New Hampshire Calling: Are You A Sports Fan With No Sports To Watch?

By , & May 6, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Are you a sports fan with no games or matches or scrums to watch right now? We want to hear from you.

This program aired on Wednesday, May 6th at 7 p.m.

Listen:

New Hampshire Calling: How Are You Coping With Grief And Loss?

By , & May 4, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Are you hoping with grief or loss? Are you worried about how you'll cope? We want to hear from you.

This program aired on Monday, May 4th at 7 p.m.

Listen:

  

New Hampshire Calling: The Pandemic Playlist Music Request Show

By , , & Apr 30, 2020
Sara Plourde | NHPR

Our music shows have been so popular we've decided to make it a regular Thursday thing. 

If you have a song request, get in touch! Leave us a voice message at (603) 513-7700, or email nhcalling@nhpr.org - just make sure to give us your name, your song request, and why you'd like us to play it.

This program aired on Thursday, April 30.