Mandatory COVID-19 Testing At Strafford County Jail

By 1 hour ago

Credit File

Inmates and staff at the Strafford County Jail in Dover are undergoing mandatory COVID-19 testing, after cases were identified there late last week.

Three staff members at the jail are confirmed positive with COVID-19.

Two inmates have tested positive with the PCR test, while 17 more are presumed positive after rapid antigen tests. The jail is awaiting results from the more reliable PCR test to confirm these numbers.

Officials say six of the inmates are symptomic, and everyone who tested positive is under quarantine either in a cell by themselves or an isolated housing unit.

Officials say they expect to have a better sense of the outbreak as they begin widespread testing and work with the state to conduct contact tracing this week.

