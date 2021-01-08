A Legislative Preview: Statehouse Debates Will Address Taxes, The Environment, Education & Much More

With the pandemic still surging, state lawmakers have had to figure out new ways to meet and vote, let alone how to vote on the substance of particular bills. Last week, about 400 House members met in a UNH parking lot, voting from their cars. The state senate met remotely.There are hundreds of bills to consider -- addressing education funding, taxes, voting issues, energy and the environment, and more. Also on the agenda: crafting a new two-year budget, which could prove especially difficult, given the impact of COVID-19.



Air date: Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

GUESTS:

Anna Brown - Director of Research and Analysis for Citizens Count, a non-partisan, non-profit organization promoting civic engagement. Read her recent preview of the upcoming legislative session here.

Ethan DeWitt - Statehouse and politics reporter for The Concord Monitor. Find his reporting here.

Annie Ropeik - NHPR reporter covering energy, environment, climate change, and the seacoast. Read NHPR's By Degrees stories, a reporting project dedicated to covering climate change.