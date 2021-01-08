 A Legislative Preview: Statehouse Debates Will Address Taxes, The Environment, Education & Much More | New Hampshire Public Radio

By The Exchange 12 minutes ago

The New Hampshire State House
With the pandemic still surging, state lawmakers have had to figure out new ways to meet and vote, let alone how to vote on the substance of particular bills. Last week, about 400 House members met in a UNH parking lot, voting from their cars. The state senate met remotely.There are hundreds of bills to consider -- addressing education funding, taxes, voting issues, energy and the environment, and more. Also on the agenda: crafting a new two-year budget, which could prove especially difficult, given the impact of COVID-19.


Air date: Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

GUESTS:

Anna Brown -  Director of Research and Analysis for Citizens Count, a non-partisan, non-profit organization promoting civic engagement.  Read her recent preview of the upcoming legislative session here

Ethan DeWitt - Statehouse and politics reporter for The Concord Monitor. Find his reporting here.

Annie Ropeik -  NHPR reporter covering energy, environment, climate change, and the seacoast. Read NHPR's By Degrees stories, a reporting project dedicated to covering climate change.

Renewable Energy Proposals Could Get Cold Reception In 2021 N.H. Legislature

By Dec 25, 2020
Renewable energy advocates say they expect to be playing defense on perennial policy debates in next year’s Republican state Legislature.

N.H. Would Spur Major Offshore Wind Development, Under Planned Bill

By Jan 1, 2021
State senators are working on a bill that would have New Hampshire spur the development of major offshore wind projects and other renewable energy in the region.

The bill comes from state Sen. David Watters, a Dover Democrat. He previewed it at a late-December meeting of a bipartisan Senate wind commission, and said the aim is to create new zero-carbon energy and bring jobs to the state.

Under Open Skies And At A Distance, Newly Elected State Lawmakers Meet For First Time

By Dec 2, 2020
photo of men not wearing masks
Gone were the chandeliers and oil portraits, the upholstered seats and carpeted floors of Representatives Hall in Concord.

A Roll Call Of Car Horns: N.H. House Elects New Speaker At 'Drive-in' Meeting

By & Jan 6, 2021
New Hampshire lawmakers sat in their cars on a cold January day and listened to the first legislative session of the year - by tuning into a radio frequency. Even their vehicles were socially distanced, each separated by a parking space, in Wednesday’s "drive-in" style meeting of the New Hampshire House in a UNH parking lot intended to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

N.H. House Prepares To Meet 'Drive-In' Style, But Democrats Question Safety

By Dec 29, 2020
N.H. House members meeting outside in December, 2020.
Republican leaders in the New Hampshire House say they're confident that a drive-in style meeting at the University of New Hampshire will provide a safe place for lawmakers to gather next week. But the proposal has elicited criticism from Democrats, who say it doesn’t provide for the health needs of lawmakers with disabilities or underlying health problems that make then susceptible to COVID-19 infection.