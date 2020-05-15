Judge Says Immigrants Held at Dover Jail Entitled to Hearings If At Risk for COVID-19

By 1 minute ago

An ICE detainee in a cell at the Strafford County jail in Dover in this 2017 photo.
Credit Emily Corwin for NHPR

A federal judge says immigrants detained at the Strafford County jail in Dover are entitled to bail hearings if they’re especially vulnerable to COVID-19. The ruling comes amid news that a jail employee has tested positive for the virus.

No cases are reported among inmates.

Friday’s court order affirms that people in federal immigration detention at the Dover prison can seek release on bail if they’re at high risk of coronavirus infection.

Since the New Hampshire ACLU filed this class-action suit in April, the court has held 11 bail hearings for at-risk immigrant detainees and released seven of them. Another seven were voluntarily released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

[Lawsuit Challenging N.H. Stay-at-Home Order To Get Court Hearing]

The judge on the case has not yet decided if detainees who are at a lower risk of infection should also get bail hearings. She asks a series of questions in her order and will hold another hearing on May 29 to get answers on how the jail is assessing inmates’ risk and managing the virus overall.

The court order also refers to a van driver, under contract with the Strafford County facility, who tested positive for the virus several weeks ago and had contact with some inmates but does not appear to have infected them.

On Friday, the ACLU said it had confirmed that a jail employee had tested positive for the virus – but further details were not immediately available on whether another worker is infected in addition to the van driver. The Strafford County prison superintendent did not respond to a request for comment.

About 75 undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers are detained at the prison under an ICE contract that dates to 2008. Strafford County is the only jail in Northern New England with this kind of agreement.

For weeks, dozens of people have protested in their cars outside the jail on Saturdays, calling for the release of immigrants to protect them from COVID-19.

Tags: 
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

Coronavirus Update: Sununu Outlines $595 Million in COVID-19 Relief Grants in N.H.

By 2 hours ago
Josh Rogers / NHPR

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

Lawsuit Challenging N.H. Stay-at-Home Order to Get Court Hearing

By 1 hour ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

A new lawsuit seeking to end New Hampshire's stay-at-home order will get a hearing in Superior Court.

The suit comes from Mary Rivard, who owns a hair salon in New London. Her complaint is against Gov. Chris Sununu’s recent declaration extending the stay-at-home order while allowing some businesses to reopen under new parameters.

N.H. House to Meet at UNH's Whittemore Center to Maintain Social Distancing

By 4 hours ago
Dan Tuohy / NHPR

The New Hampshire legislature is planning to meet in full session for the first time since March. Legislative leaders say they are taking steps to keep lawmakers safe.

The 24-member Senate will be at the State House, meeting in the chambers of the 400-member House.

The House will meet at UNH's Whittemore Center in Durham on June 11.