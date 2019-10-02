Hassan Backs Bipartisan Bill To Renew Home Energy Efficiency Tax Credit

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H.
Senator Maggie Hassan is co-sponsoring a bill to reinstate a homeowner tax credit for energy efficiency upgrades.

The bill would also increase and update the credit, which expired in 2017. It would give tax refunds to homeowners who invest in weatherization or efficient heating and cooling systems.

Hassan, a Democrat, has bipartisan co-sponsors on the bill, including Republican Susan Collins of Maine.

Hassan talked about the proposal during a recent visit to a Concord farm that will soon rent some of its land to a solar power developer.

“What goes hand-in-hand here is giving people alternatives either through efficiency or renewables to lower their overall costs while also lowering carbon emissions,” Hassan said.

New Hampshire has some of the oldest housing stock in the nation. Poor insulation and other issues can increase people’s electricity and heating consumption and costs.

Hassan’s bill would also give tax credits to builders who construct new, high-efficiency homes.

Energy

