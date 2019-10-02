Gardner Sets N.H. Primary Candidate Filing Period Oct. 30 to Nov. 15

  • The filing period for presidential primary candidates is oct. 30 to Nov. 15. Secretary of State Bill Gardner will announce the date of the 2020 primary at a later time.
    Dan Tuohy / NHPR

New Hampshire Secretary of State Bill Gardner has set the filing period for the 2020 presidential primary. The sign-up window is Oct. 30 to Nov. 15. 

During that period, candidates or their representatives sign paperwork in Gardiner's office and pay $1,000 to get on the ballot. The office won’t be open on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

Gardner has not yet set a date for the primaries, but barring attempts by other states to leap ahead, he's expected to pick Feb. 11, eight days after the Iowa caucuses.

The office said as of Tuesday, New Hampshire has 978,564 registered voters: 410,314 undeclared, 291,991 Republican and 276,259 Democratic.

