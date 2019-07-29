Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Doctors In The U.S. Use CRISPR Technique To Treat A Genetic Disorder For The 1st Time

By 1 hour ago
Originally published on July 29, 2019 5:48 pm

For the first time, doctors have used the gene-editing technique CRISPR to treat a genetic disorder in the U.S. The patient, who has sickle cell disease, spoke with NPR about her treatment.