Related Program: 
The Exchange

In Depth: COVID-19 and Telemedicine in N.H.

By The Exchange 34 minutes ago

Credit Joint Base Andrews

This week, The Exchange goes in-depth with a special series on the impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare system. On Tuesday, we discuss telemedicine.

In-person visits to doctors, dentists, and other providers are not permitted for most of the population, so providers are turning to telemedicine to treat patients via computers, mobile devices, and other technologies.

What has your experience been like? We explore the pros and cons of telemedicine and its potential lasting impact on patient care.

Air date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020. 

GUESTS:

Tags: 
Telemedicine
The Exchange In Depth
Coronavirus Coverage - Health and Healthcare
Coronavirus Coverage

Related Content

In Depth: Rural Healthcare and COVID-19

By The Exchange May 15, 2020

This week, The Exchange goes in-depth with a special series on the impact of COVID-19 on our  healthcare system, beginning with a look at rural healthcare.  As a largely rural state, New Hampshire already had service challenges prior to the crisis in providing health care options for rural and underserved communities. Many rural hospitals were already struggling financially, and the coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll. We discuss precautions taken in anticipation of the pandemic, how non-COVID-19 patient needs are being handled, and ideas for improving the strength of the rural health system. If you live in a rural community, how has health care in your town been affected?  

Airdate: Monday, May 18, 2020