In Depth: COVID-19 and Telemedicine in N.H.

This week, The Exchange goes in-depth with a special series on the impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare system. On Tuesday, we discuss telemedicine.
In-person visits to doctors, dentists, and other providers are not permitted for most of the population, so providers are turning to telemedicine to treat patients via computers, mobile devices, and other technologies.
What has your experience been like? We explore the pros and cons of telemedicine and its potential lasting impact on patient care.
Air date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Dr. Jonathan Ballard - Chief Medical Officer at the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services and a family medicine physician.
- Dr. Douglas Phelan - Attending Family and Preventive Medicine Physician at Elliot Family Medicine in Bedford.
- Alex Riccio - APRN at Equality Health Center in Concord.
- Dr. Joseph Insler - psychiatrist who works at the Counseling Center in Nashua.