In Depth: COVID-19 and Telemedicine in N.H.

This week, The Exchange goes in-depth with a special series on the impact of COVID-19 on our healthcare system. On Tuesday, we discuss telemedicine.

In-person visits to doctors, dentists, and other providers are not permitted for most of the population, so providers are turning to telemedicine to treat patients via computers, mobile devices, and other technologies.

What has your experience been like? We explore the pros and cons of telemedicine and its potential lasting impact on patient care.

Air date: Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

GUESTS: