By Degrees: Energy Efficiency Efforts During the Pandemic

By The Exchange 1 hour ago
  • The state's utilities will encourage the installation of heat pumps to help meet new energy efficiency savings goals.
Energy efficiency upgrades can save money and cut back on carbon footprints. but how should much should we invest, especially during a pandemic? It’s been a big debate for N.H. utility regulators in recent weeks.  As part of  NHPR’s By Degrees climate reporting project, we unpack this issues and examine the pros and cons of greater efficiency. Should businesses and residents have to deal with up-front costs to create savings down the road? And what does this debate say about the state’s energy future? 
 

Airdate: Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020

GUESTS:

  • David J. Creer - Director of Public Policy for the Business & Industry Association of NH.
  • D. Maurice Kreis - New Hampshire's Consumer Advocate in the Office of the Consumer Advocate. He represents the interests of the Granite State's residential utility customers at the New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere.
  • Annie Ropeik - NHPR energy & environment reporter.
  • Heather Tebbetts - Manager, Rates & Regulatory Affairs at Liberty Utilities.
  • Michael Vose - Republican state representative from Epping; chairman of the House Science, Technology, & Energy Committee.
 
Read Annie Ropeik's reporting on this issue.
 
 
 
 
