COVID-19's Toll on Women -- at Work and at Home

The economic downturn brought on by COVID=19 has hit women especially hard, in part because they often juggle employment with caring for family. At the start of the lockdown, women dropped from the workforce at a higher rate than men. As reopening takes hold, women are being re-employed at a slower rate than men.
Air date: June 23, 2020.
GUESTS:
- Ashton Lattimore - Managing editor at Prism, a nonprofit news outlet led by women of color that centers on the people, places, and issues currently underreported by national media.
- Anna North - Senior reporter for Vox, her beat includes gender and work discrimination. Read her piece on the unprecedented challenges women are facing as a result of COVID-19 here.
- Kristin Smith - Visiting research associate professor of sociology at Dartmouth. Her research focuses on gender inequality, labor markets and employment, and work and family policy. She is working with the New Hampshire Women's Foundation on a Gender Matters publiation examining the impact of COVID-19 on women in New Hampshire, to be published this summer.