Coronavirus Update: Sununu Announces $19M to University System of N.H. for Student Safety

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on July 16:

27 new cases were reported. One additional death was reported.

So far, 395 people have died from COVID-19.

The state's overall case count is 6,139.

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

N.H. state university system gets another $19 million

Update: Thursday, July 16, 3:33 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state is giving a $19 million grant to the state university system to help respond to coronavirus concerns and keep students safe upon their return to campus. The state previously directed $10 million to the University System of New Hampshire from the federal CARES Act.

The latest grant will go toward what the respective universities and colleges need to support operations and public health, including testing and personal protective gear.

Sununu also said $6 million in new funding will go to the community college system of New Hampshire for tuition support - for existing students or new students.

The governor made the announcement during a news conference Thursday in Concord. Other news items addressed include:

The "Self-Employed Livelihood Fund" application period closes Friday, July 17. Sununu said the state has received nearly 7,000 applications so far.

1 additional resident has died from COVID-19. The state reported 27 new cases.

The state has closed two more outbreaks at long-term care facilities: Bedford Hills and Holly Cross; outbreaks at long-term care centers are down to three: Birch Hill, Greenbriar, and Hillsborough County nursing home.

- NHPR Staff

2 additional deaths, 24 new cases

Update: Wednesday, July 15 , 7:27 p.m.

Two more residents died from COVID-19 on Wednesday, state health officials announced.

There are now a total of 6,113 confirmed cases and 394 overall deaths, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 24 new positive test results July 15. Go Deeper: Explore interactive data graphics of COVID in New Hampshire.

There were three new hospitalizations, and the current hospitalizations are 22 residents, as of Wednesday.

The two latest deaths were two residents of Hillsborough County, both women 60 and older.

Four of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Most of the remaining cases had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, recently traveled, or are associated with a known outbreak. The state says community-based transmission continues to occur each of the state's 10 counties.

Of the new cases, two individuals are under 18. Eight cases were reported from Manchester, and two from Nashua, with four others from Hillsborough County.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu says N.H. wants to build its PPE wares

Update: Wednesday, July 15, 1:09 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says he wants the state to have a two-month stock pile of PPE on hand at any given time in the event of a surge of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire.

At a press conference Tuesday, Sununu said there are signs of improvement in the economy and in COVID-19 cases, but there’s still a long road ahead as New Hampshire continues to respond to the pandemic.

“This is not a mission accomplished moment, not by any means. We are right in the middle of a very long marathon.”

Sununu said state has that two-month stockpile of masks and gowns on hand, but is behind its target of having half a million gloves in stockpile.

- Daniela Allee

N.H. releases guidance for reopening schools this fall

Update: Tuesday, July 14, 3:45 p.m.

NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated shortly

Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled back-to-school guidance for New Hampshire schools to reopen this fall. (Click here or scroll down to read the guidance document.)

New N.H. School Reopening Guidelines Leave Major Decisions to Local Districts

Professional development, class size, classroom health screening, and mask guidance are part of what Sununu describes as a "flexible" and "dynamic" document that provides guidance for districts to reopen or operate under hybrid learning models.

"Schools can choose to be in a remote learning environment," the governor said.

"This entire document has to be practical. It has to be manageable," Sununu said at a news conference in Concord.

Face masks or cloth face coverings will not be mandated, but they will be encouraged, he said.

It spells out best practices for hygiene and facility cleaning or disinfection, and for use of common areas, including cafeterias, to limit crowding. Schools are advised to establish procedures to screen staff, students, and visitors for potential symptoms.

Onsite after-school day care for students of each school can be considered by school districts.

- NHPR Staff

Read the guidance here:

Portsmouth councilors back mask resolution

City councilors in Portsmouth passed a resolution Monday encouraging the use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The resolution doesn’t apply to anyone who can’t wear a face mask for health-related reasons. Children under the age of 6 aren't required to wear one either.

While there are no fines or penalties if you don’t wear a mask, the council hopes the resolution sends a message of support to protect the city’s health.

- Shehzil Zahid

Judge rules against man challenging Nashua's mask rules

Update: Monday, July 13, 5:45 p.m.

A judge says Nashua’s face-covering ordinance and the governor’s declaration of a state of emergency will stand while they’re being challenged in court.

Nashua resident Andrew Cooper had filed a request for a preliminary injunction as part of his lawsuit seeing to end Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency declaration and the city’s rules requiring members of the public to wear face masks when entering any business, work site or government building.

He argued that Sununu lacked the authority to make the declaration because “there is no ‘emergency’ in New Hampshire,” a claim that Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Jacalyn Colburn said Monday defied common sense.

- Associated Press

N.H. mayors make plans for next school year despite no official state announcement

Update: Monday, July 13, 5:10 p.m.

As New Hampshire parents and students wait for Gov. Chris Sununu to make an official announcement about how and whether the state's schools will open next year, mayors across the state are already making plans for their own districts.

COVID cases top 6,000 in N.H.

Update: Saturday, July 11, 5:17 p.m.

With 33 new positive test results, coronavirus cases in New Hampshire topped 6,000 Saturday.

One additional death and four new hospitalizations were announced. A woman older than 60 from Hillsborough County died from COVID-19, becoming the 391st resident to die from the virus, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.

To date, 5,013 of the residents to test positive have recovered.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. deaths rise to 390

Update: Friday, July 10, 5:20 p.m.

Three more Granite Staters have died from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths here to 390.

New Hampshire health officials say the three residents were 60 and older. Two lived in Hillsborough County, and one was from Belknap County.

The state reported 18 new cases. Of the total 5,991 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, 4,897 people have recovered. Four new hospitalizations were announced, as the number of current hospitalized patients decreased to 20.

- NHPR Staff

Snowmobile event 'Grass Drags' canceled due to COVID

Update: Friday, July 10, 2:39 p.m.

Organizers of a three-day snowmobile event known as the Grass Drags announced today the annual fall event is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was scheduled for Oct. 9-11. But town officials in Fremont expressed concern about possible transmission of COVID-19.

The event organized by the N.H. Snowmobile Association is also known as the Race Into Winter Grass Drags. Participants operate their snowmobiles on grass, as the name entails, and skimming across water on their machines.

- Dan Tuohy

1 additional death, 21 new cases

Update: Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced one additional COVID-19 death on Thursday, a woman over 60 from Hillsborough County. There have been 387 deaths from coronavirus.

The state reported 21 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,973. Of those, 81 percent, or 4,831 residents, have recovered.

Three of the new cases require hospital care. The current hospitalization number is 24 patients.

- NHPR Staff

Mobile food bank traveling to Lakes Region

Update: Thursday, July 9, 4:28 p.m.

A mobile food pantry is traveling through the Lakes Region to help families put food on the table.

The New Hampshire Food Bank and Army National Guard are hosting a food pantry Friday at Laconia Middle School. The pantry will start at 1 p.m. and finish at 3 p.m.

The Food Bank says that since the spread of COVID-19, one in seven people in the state don’t know where their next meal will come from.

The mobile pantry will also drive through Manchester and Nashua in the coming weeks. More information can be found on nhfoodbank.org.

- Shehzil Zahid

Catholic schools to resume classroom instruction in fall

Update: Thursday, July 9, 4:10 p.m.

Catholic schools in New Hampshire will resume classroom learning in the fall. The Diocese of Manchester is also announcing a new program to encourage students to transfer to their schools.

The Transfer Incentive Program gives transfer students from non-Catholic schools grants off tuition.

Transfer students from grades 1-8 will receive $1500 for the first two years of school, while students from grades 9-12 will receive $3000. The program is not need-based and will run July 1 - August 31.

- Shehzil Zahid

5,200 filed unemployment claims last week

Update: Thursday, July 9, 12:31 p.m.

Another 5,200 residents filed unemployment claims last week, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

That’s a slight uptick from the previous week, when 4,800 New Hampshire workers filed new claims.

The number of unemployed workers requesting benefits had been declining since it peaked in early April at around 40,000 first time filings.

- NHPR Staff

State Library reopening with restrictions

New Hampshire's State Library is re-opening to the public by appointment only. The library will allow visitors on weekdays, in half-hour and hour-long increments.

They say the scheduling will leave time for cleaning between appointments. Use of masks and physical distancing will also be enforced.

State officials say walk-up appointments may be accommodated, but they encourage people to schedule visits in advance.

The library offers genealogical records, microfilm and other research materials, with more than 600 thousand items in its catalog.

- NHPR Staff

2 additional deaths, 20 new cases in N.H.

Update: Wednesday, July 8, 5:17 p.m.

State health officials have announced two additional deaths from coronavirus. In New Hampshire, 386 residents have now died from the virus. The deaths Wednesday were two women, age 60 and older, from Hillsborough County.

The state reported 20 new cases and one new hospitalization. It continues to record a decrease in patients receiving hospital care; as of July 8, current hospitalizations numbered 22 - the lowest since mid-March.

Of the overall confirmed cases in the state, 81 percent of the patients have recovered, the state says.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. officially closes another nursing home outbreak; 6 remain

Update: Tuesday, July 7, 3:14 p.m.

New Hampshire Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced that an outbreak at Bedford Nursing and Rehabilitation is officially closed. There remain six outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Long-term care homes have been largely impacted by COVID-19, with more than 80% of deaths linked to these facilities. On Tuesday, Shibinette announced two additional coronavirus deaths; both were at long-term care facilities.

The state announced 19 new positive test results for the coronavirus, which brings the total confirmed cases to 5,932. There are three new hospitalizations.

Face Mask Questions

Gov. Chris Sununu said he encourages residents and visitors to wear face masks when out in public, and in situations where social distancing is impossible. And he says that remains the advice for anyone attending President Trump's rally Saturday in Portsmouth.

Sununu says he will be wearing a mask when he meets the president.

“We hear from the Trump campaign that they’ll be there wearing masks as well," he said during a news conference Tuesday in Concord.

- NHPR Staff

COVID-19 impacts substance abuse, disorder recovery efforts

Update: Tuesday, July 7, 2:10 p.m.

Specialists in the substance use recovery field say the pandemic is hitting them and their clients hard.

On a call Tuesday with Senator Maggie Hassan, Michelle Merritt, of the advocacy group New Futures, said many substance use disorder providers in New Hampshire have received COVID relief funds, but they are still struggling to support their staff and clients.

“Over the coming months it's really going to be critical to make sure our provider system which again is young and fragile has some protection,” Merritt says.

Providers say they need help connecting their clients to basics like housing, food, and phones to help them stay connected during the pandemic and avoid relapse.

- Sarah Gibson

New Hampshire reports 21 new COVID-19 cases; one more death

Update: Monday, July 6, 5:25 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday that a resident of Rockingham County has died from COVID-19. The patient, who was identified as a female over 60, is the 382nd New Hampshire resident to succumb to the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

The state also announced 21 new positive test results for COVID-19, bringing the state's total cases to 5,914. Several cases are still under investigation, the state says. The results of those investigations will be included in future updates.

- NHPR Staff

5 more deaths, 43 new cases in New Hampshire

Update: Sunday, July 5, 7:00 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported five new deaths from COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire's total deaths to 381.

The state also reported 43 new cases, bringing New Hampshire's total positive corononavirus test results to 5,897.

- NHPR Staff

4 additional deaths: 380 total deaths in N.H.

Update: Saturday, July 4, 7 p.m.

State health officials reported four additional deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing New Hampshire's total deaths to 380.

Overall confirmed infections are 5,871, up from 5,857 reported on July 3. The current coronavirus case tally is 824.

The current hospitalization bed count registered at 25 on July 4. To date, 569 residents have required hospital care at some point for coronavirus. Go Deeper: Explore the data of COVID-19 in N.H.

- NHPR Staff

1 additional death, 38 new cases reported July 3

Update: Friday, July 3, 5:23 p.m.

A woman from Hillsborough County has died from COVID-19, state health officials announced Friday. The resident, who was 60 or older, was the 376th Granite Stater to die from the coronavirus.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services also reported 38 new cases, bringing the state's total confirmed cases to 5,857.

Two new coronavirus hospitalizations were also identified, bringing the current total to 27 people. That's down from a high of more than 120 hospitalizations in May.

- NHPR Staff

State replacing defective PPE sent to N.H. nursing homes

Update: Friday, July 3, 8:16 a.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state has replaced defective personal protective equipment that was shipped to some nursing homes in New Hampshire from the federal government.

Sununu said the state has been working with nursing homes to make up for the defective PPE that the feds sent, which included medical gowns without armholes and gloves too small to use.

“We're making sure that as soon as we hear of those incidences, we're replacing it out of our own stockpile,” he said.

State public health officials also announced Thursday that communal dining and recreation can resume in long-term care facilities in certain counties. Facilities in Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, which have been hardest hit, will not be allowed to take that step.

Seven long term care facilities in New Hampshire still have active outbreaks of COVID-19.

- Jason Moon

Sununu lifts quarantine for lodgings for N.E. residents

Update: Thursday, July 2, 3:11 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu is continuing to relax coronavirus restrictions in the state.

Sununu on Thursday announced visitors from other New England states will no longer be asked to quarantine for two weeks.

Hospitals in the state will also be allowed to resume procedures that are not time-sensitive.

The moves come as state public health officials announced 21 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths in New Hampshire.

The 14-day quarantine requirement remains in effect for residents from states outside New England. Sununu said lifting the restriction was made in cooperation with neighboring states, and reports of declining cases. Read the "Safer at Home" guidance for hotels

The state has adapted its restrictions on lodgings since the early days of the pandemic, including an emergency order restricting hotels and similar businesses to provide lodging for vulnerable populations or essential workers.

- Jason Moon

N.H. COVID-19 Deaths Rise to 375

State health officials announced two additional deaths and 21 new cases of coronavirus Thursday. As of July 2, 375 residents have died from COVID-19. Dr. Ben Chan, state epidemiologist, said the two deaths were associated with long-term care facilities.

The total confirmed cases climbed to 5,822, but Chan said New Hampshire statistics continue to show promising signs. The state reported two new hospitalizations, the first announced in four or five days, and new cases have gradually declined over the past month, according to Chan.

The U.S. at large is seeing a surge in infections, but that is not the case in New Hampshire.

The 375 deaths in the state reflects the impact COVID-19 has on more vulnerable populations, Chan said.

He encouraged residents to continue to take precautions to limit possible transmission, such as maintaining social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings.

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced the state has officially closed the outbreak at Villa Crest Nursing and Retirement Center in Manchester.

The state has identified seven current outbreaks at long-term care facilities, and it has closed 23 outbreaks since the beginning of March.

- NHPR Staff

Back-to-school guidance coming soon

Update: Thursday, July 2, 8 a.m.

A task force convened by the New Hampshire Department of Education to determine how schools should re-open in the fall has sent their final recommendations to Gov. Chris Sununu.

The task force says districts should implement professional development on remote learning, and be prepared to provide remote instruction or a remote/in-person combination, depending on the circumstances.

The recommendations leave many of the final decisions - such as how to conduct screenings of staff and students, and whether to open schools back up - to individual districts.

Sununu is expected to give official guidance to schools by mid July.

- Sarah Gibson

Consumer Advocate Wants Rulemaking on Plan to End Utility Shutoff Ban

Annual Shrine Game canceled

The annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl has been canceled this summer because of the pandemic.

It would have been the 67th summer football game between two all star teams of high school seniors from New Hampshire and Vermont.

The annual event is one of 30 similar games across the country that raise money for Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Shrine Board met Tuesday night and announced on Facebook that while disappointing, the decision was in the best interest of all parties.

- Lauren Chooljian

Confirmed cases in N.H. now 5,802

Update: Wednesday, July 1, 5:30 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state Wednesday. There are now 5,802 confirmed cases, 77% of which have recovered from the coronavirus.

There were no new hospitalizations from the virus. The current number of patients in the hospital stands at 32.

There were also two more deaths linked to the illness announced July 1 - two women from Hillsborough County. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is 373.

- NHPR Staff

Lawmakers seek UNH COVID-support funds

Update: Wednesday, July 1, 4:44 p.m.

A group of lawmakers is recommending that Gov. Chris Sununu send $10 million to the University System of New Hampshire, and $5 million to community colleges, to help them operate safely next year.

The money would come from federal CARES Act funds for New Hampshire that are set aside for higher education.

USNH has already received its first installment of $10 million to cover COVID-related expenses, including converting spring and summer classes to online formats, and training teachers.

It says it would use the next $10 million for enhanced cleaning and safety measures this fall, and for developing a testing lab with a capacity to process 2,000 tests per day.

- Sarah Gibson

COVID-19 blows up state's revenue plan

Update: Tuesday, June 30, 5:59 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu is predicting a significant drop in state revenues due to COVID-19 -- to the tune of over half a billion dollars in the current budget.

Sununu says he'll oppose any efforts to raise taxes to make up for the shortfall, but he’s asked every state department to make cutbacks.

“Eliminating discretionary spending, at least until we see what might be coming out of the federal government," he said. "Putting a hold on any new capital projects that might be beginning in the next month or so. Let’s just put a hold on that. Doesn’t mean we’re canceling the projects, but we’re just trying to be smart with our cash management.”

Sununu says he’s also put a hiring freeze in place.

Under current law, the state cannot use existing federal CARES Act funds to make up for revenue shortfalls. Sununu repeated calls for Congress to produce additional relief that helps states financially.

- Alex McOwen

Relief funds made available as eviction moratorium ends

Update: Tuesday, June 30, 3:40 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced that $35 million in federal CARES Act money is being made available to provide an "off ramp" for New Hampshire residents facing housing insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state's moratorium on evictions ends tomorrow, July 1. (Related story: 'Tsunami of Evictions' Could Follow N.H.'s Eviction Ban')

The funds will be accessible through two programs: grants distributed to households and a short-term rent assistance program, both administered through the state's Community Action Programs. Residents interested in applying should visit capnh.org or dial 2-1-1.

An order preventing utility shut-offs as a result of non-payment of bills is set to expire on July 15.

The application for that assistance opened Tuesday. Greg Schnieder of Southern New Hampshire Services says his phone has been ringing off the hook.

“So I think we had a couple of hundred applicants, or you know potential applicants, they may not all follow through with it, or people who expressed an interest anyway and needed help. I couldn’t tell you how many more have come in since then,” he said.

The funding will also go to help those who owe money on utility bills.

- NHPR Staff

Outbreaks at three nursing homes closed

The state's Department of Health and Human Services is closing the books on three COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in the state: at Mt. Carmel Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, The Courville at Manchester, and the Crestwood Center in Milford.

DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette made the announcement Tuesday. Four new COVID-19 deaths - all patients who were residents of long-term care facilities on the state - were also announced.

- NHPR Staff

Relief Funds for Hospitals, Medical Providers

Governor Sununu also announced disbursements for hospitals and medical providers that have shouldered financial losses since March.

Nearly 68 long-term care facilities will receive $10.8 million, and 134 smaller organizations and providers are getting $8.8 million from the emergency health care system relief fund.

And eight additional hospitals are receiving funds.

N.H. courts to resume jury trials

Update: Tuesday, June 30, 2:19 p.m.

New Hampshire courts will soon resume jury trials that were sidelined due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Judicial branch officials announced Tuesday that jury trials would gradually resume, starting in Cheshire County. The state expects to hold a pilot jury in August.

New Hampshire Superior Courts put on hold nearly 1,000 jury trials. All criminal and civil trials were canceled April 16. The courts have a COVID-19 resource guide, and requirements, such as cloth face coverings.

- NHPR Staff

Tourism picking up in New Hampshire, but travel habits changing

Update: Monday, June 29, 4:15 p.m.

As the economy reopens, leaders from New Hampshire’s tourism industry say they’re starting to see more visitors, but not as many as they would have seen before COVID-19.

Christopher Bellis, owner of the Cranmore Inn in North Conway, says people’s travel habits are changing.

“There’s definitely a lot more day trippers who are coming up. How people are choosing to travel I believe is different this year," he says. "And I believe more people are doing campgrounds and Airbnbs where they feel somehow more protected.”

Bellis says about a third of his guests are New Hampshire residents, and the rest are coming from out of state.

Industry leaders say they’re expecting this coming July 4th weekend to be the busiest since reopening earlier this month.

- Alex McOwen

Hotels, lodgings can be 100% open today

Update: Monday, June 29, 8:20 a.m.

Some of the final pieces of the New Hampshire economy are allowed to reopen today, after the state ordered them closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting June 29, movie theaters can begin screening indoors again, although, many theaters, including independent houses, aren’t reopening just yet.

Performing arts venues are also allowed to begin staging events starting today. Like at the movies, occupancy is limited to 50%. Amusement parks in the state can reopen, as well, but only at 25% of capacity.

And overnight camps for kids are allowed to start their summers, but most camps are taking a pass and will remain closed for the season.

Sununu announced last week that hotels and lodgings could also reopen June 29 at 100 percent, under social distancing guidelines.

- Todd Bookman

31 new positive test results Sunday

Update: Sunday, June 28, 5:09 p.m.

The state announced three new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 on Sunday, but the current number of hospitalizations remains at one of its lowest points at 37.

New Hampshire health officials report 31 new cases. The total identified coronavirus cases are now 5,747. Of those, 4,412, or 77 percent, have recovered.

The new cases Sunday include 14 residents of Manchester, and five residents of Nashua.

- NHPR Staff

51 new cases, 2 additional deaths

Update: Saturday, June 27, 5:59 p.m.

Another two residents have died from coronavirus.

State health officials say two women from Hillsborough County, who were 60 years old or older, died from the virus. There have now been 367 deaths in New Hampshire from COVID-19.

The state on June 27 also announced 51 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 5,717. Of the total caseload, 77 percent have recovered from the infection.

Twenty-one of the new cases were from testing linked to a known outbreak at Greenbriar Healthcare in Nashua, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. sees 8 additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Friday, June 26, 5:31 p.m.

New Hampshire announced eight new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the state's total number of deaths to 365.

There are 34 new positive cases of COVID. Most of those are in Hillsborough, Merrimack and Rockingham counties.

The state says three of those cases had no identified risk factors, but most of the new cases had close contact with an infected person or are associated with an outbreak setting.

Current hospitalizations continued to drop - to 32 on Friday. Of 5,671 total cases identified since March, 4,381, or 77 percent, have recovered.

- Daniela Allee

Governor issues fifth extension of state emergency order

Update: Friday, June 26, 5:11 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday issued a fifth extension to the state emergency declaration.

The state of emergency is extended for another 21 days.

The first declaration was issued March 13, which was the same day the federal declaration was made. The governor has issued more than 55 emergency orders so far, as the state is now reopening most sectors of the economy, under state guidelines for public health.

- Dan Tuohy

N.H. has a new fund for self-employed residents

Update: Thursday, June 25, 3:21 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced a new relief effort for self-employed residents Thursday. Called SELF, the Self-Employment Livelihood Fund will be capped at $50,000 for qualifying business people.

Applications will be accepted from July 6 to July 17.

The idea for the fund comes from the Main Street Relief Fund, a $400 million fund to help small businesses in New Hampshire, using CARES Act funding.

Scores of self-employed individuals applied for the Main Street fund, but were not eligible for that recovery aid. Sununu said criteria will include:

self-employed businesses must be located in New Hampshire,

the owners must be the only employees, and it must be a for-profit business,

the business cannot be permanently closed - not including temporary closure due to COVID-19;

it cannot be in bankruptcy,

the business must have had gross receipts in 2019 of less than $1 million.

Sununu on Thursday also announced $1.5 million in CARES Act funding to be awarded to Volunteer NH. And the state on Monday, June 29, will notify about 600 childcare and early childhood programs and providers $15 million in funds. The money will go toward family childcare, after-school programs, recreation, and summer camps.

Hotel Update: Sununu said New Hampshire hotels and campgrounds will be allowed to operate at 100 percent occupancy, starting Monday, June 29. The guideline for out-of-state visitors to self-attest they quarantined for 14 days will remain in place.

10 More Deaths: Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced 10 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Thursday. Eight of the deceased residents were from long-term care facilities.

Shibinette reported 40 new cases, which brings the total confirmed cases to 5,638.

An estimated 137,000 residents have been tested for coronavirus in the state.

- NHPR Staff

NASCAR event at Loudon will allow fans

Update: Thursday, June 25, 3:16 p.m.

The NASCAR Race originally scheduled for July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway has been postponed to August. The NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 will be Sunday, August 2.

Gov. Chris Sununu has approved a plan that directs attendees to follow social distancing requirements and other protocols. The wearing of masks is quote "highly encouraged."

Cash will not be accepted at this event, only card and digital payments.

Camping around the track, which usually begins a week before the race, will not be allowed.

- Peter Biello

N.H. unemployment rate: 14.5%

Update: Thursday, June 25, 11:12 a.m.

Another 5,200 people filed initial claims for unemployment benefits in New Hampshire last week, according to new data from the U.S. Labor Department.

That’s significantly lower from the early stages of the pandemic, when more than 40,000 residents filed initial claims in a single week.

The state’s unemployment rate stands at 14.5 percent.

That’s higher than in neighboring Vermont and Maine, where the unemployment rates are 12.7 percent and 9.3 percent, respectively.

- Todd Bookman

Merrimack H.S. staff member tested positive for COVID-19

Update: Thursday, June 25, 11:09 a.m.

A staff member who volunteered at Merrimack High School’s outdoor graduation two weeks ago has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district’s superintendent shared the news with families Wednesday night. The district says the state health department has contacted other staff who came within 6 feet of the staff member, unmasked, for longer than 10 minutes.

The superintendent says the infected staff member did not have unsafe contact with any graduate or family member of a graduate.

The district did not respond to requests for more information about when the staff member was tested, and how long the district has known about the positive test results.

- Sarah Gibson

Deerfield Fair canceled

Update: Thursday, June 25, 9:53 a.m.

Public health concerns around potential COVID-19 transmission has led to the cancellation of the Deerfield Fair, which bills itself as New England's oldest family fair.

"At this time, we do not feel that it would be possible to provide our valued guests and supporters with a safe and traditional fair experience," the fair's board of directors said in a statement. "The Deerfield Fair without 4-H, FFA, amusement rides, and most of our vendors and exhibitors would not be the annual family event that our community looks forward to. We understand that this is disappointing news, and we share in your sadness."

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces 4 additional deaths, 27 new cases

Update: Wednesday, June 24, 6:09 p.m.

State health officials announced four additional deaths from the coronavirus on Wednesday. The total number of deaths from COVID-19 is now 347.

The four residents were all 60 years old or older; two lived in Hillsborough County and two in Rockingham County.

With 27 new positive test results, New Hampshire's total case count is 5,598. Nearly 80 percent, or 4,358 people infected, have recovered from the virus, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

No new hospitalizations were announced.

- NHPR Staff

COVID also impacts housing for those in recovery

Update: Tuesday, June 23, 6:01 p.m.

COVID-19 equity task force members are asking Gov. Chris Sununu to help fund housing for people in recovery.

Members of the task force say many people with mental health disorders or substance addictions have lost their jobs during the pandemic and aren't able to afford rent at recovery houses, making it hard for those residences to survive.

Kim Bock is the executive director at New Hampshire Coalition of Recovery Residences.

"These houses are run by very caring individuals who would do anything to try and keep this house running, whatever that house happens to be. But finances are a reality and like every other small business in New Hampshire, if they can’t make the finances work, they’ll have to close.”

So far, six recovery houses in the state have closed. Bock says houses may need as much as $1.5 million in funding for rental assistance and capacity building.

- Shehzil Zahid

New funds to support veterans, children, and those with mental health and drug problems

Update: Tuesday, June 23, 3:20 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced new funding allocations Tuesday to support children's programs, veterans, and residents in need of mental health services and substance abuse help. The money from the federal CARES Act:

$5 million for youth-focused programs

$6 million for mental health and substance use disorder

$7 million for veterans assistance, including services for vets with housing needs.

The governor also said that a $300 weekly stipend to frontline workers from a long-term care stabilization fund would be extended until July 31. The benefits have gone to 23,000 workers to date, and $30 million in funds have been disbursed.

N.H. Reports 4 Additional Deaths

State epidemiologist Ben Chan said four additional residents have died from COVID-19. All four were residents of long-term care facilities.

There have now been 343 deaths attributed to the coronavirus in New Hampshire.

The state reported 15 new cases, for a total of 5,571 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Chan says state data continues to show promising trends, including decreases in the number of cases and hospitalizations. The state reported zero new hospitalizations Tuesday. Regardless, he urged Granite Staters to continue to practice social distancing and to wear cloth face coverings when in public, in places where one cannot maintain a 6-foot area from others.

"Practice good cough and sneeze etiquette," he said.

Chan says the state has not seen a spike in coronavirus cases stemming from recent protests for racial justice in cities like Concord, Manchester, Nashua, and Portsmouth.

- NHPR Staff

Hotline aims to help unemployed residents find temporary health insurance

Update: Monday, June 22, 5:50 p.m.

Three New Hampshire hospitals have set up a free hotline to help people who are unemployed because of COVID-19 find temporary health insurance.

Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Parkland Medical Center and Portsmouth Regional Hospital are all part of the HCA hospital network, which is offering this service.

Hotline advisors can walk people through a number of different options, including how to enroll in state and federal health insurance exchanges or apply for Medicaid.

- Daniela Allee

Some day camps open in New Hampshire...and some are holding off

Update: Monday, June 23, 10:45 a.m.

New Hampshire’s day camps are allowed to open today, but some won’t be bringing kids back until later in the season. But how are towns and cities making that call?

Click here to get the story from NHPR's Alex McOwen.

Dept. of Ed issues guidelines for school summer programs

Update: Friday, June 19, 2:50 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Education is issuing guidance for local schools to open their buildings for in-school summer programs. The recommendations include the wearing of face masks, staggered drop-off and pick-up times for parents, and moving class activities outside if possible.

The document doesn't provide any limits on the number of students allowed inside a school.

In-school summer programs range from special education services to drivers-ed programs.

- Jason Moon

New guidance for amusement parks, movie theaters, performing arts and music venues

Update: Thursday, June 18, 3:16 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will announce a new fund next week for self-employed business people.

The fund is originating as an offshoot of the Main Street Relief Fund, a $400 million pool of federal funds. Checks are being mailed Friday to some 5,500 small businesses in that relief fund.

In the application process, Sununu said thousands of self-employed people who submitted paperwork were rejected, because they did not meet the qualifications for the Main Street fund.

The state is also creating an appeals process for businesses that believe their submissions were wrongfully disqualified.

The state has issued new guidance for amusement parks, movie theaters, performing arts and music venues, and adult day care operations.

The guidelines require those businesses to limit capacity and to encourage visitors to wear face masks. Sununu said the guidance aims to allow the venues to open with the space to ensure physical distancing of customers and parties.

Starting June 29, indoor movie theaters, performing arts centers, and music venues will be allowed to operate at half capacity. Amusement parks will be limited to 25 percent capacity.

- NHPR Staff

1 new death, 17 new cases reported June 18

Update: Thursday, June 18, 3:17 p.m.

The state on Thursday said another resident has died from COVID-19. The individual was at a long-term care facility, said Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

There have now been 331 coronavirus deaths in the state. Shibinette announced 17 new cases, which brings the total confirmed cases to 5,450.

Of the total cases, 533 people, or 10 percent, required hospitalization at some point.

“As you can see, our data is certainly trending in the right direction,” Shibinette said.

She announced two long-term care facilities that had outbreaks - Mountain Ridge in Franklin and Ridgewood Center in Bedford - were both cleared from the state’s list.

The state reports 109,000 residents have been tested for coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Uptick in weekly jobless claims in N.H.

Update: Thursday, June 18, 2:03 p.m.

New Hampshire saw a small uptick in weekly unemployment claims in early June.

The U.S. Department of Labor reports there were around 6,300 first-time filers in each of the first two weeks of June. That was up slightly from the 6,100 new claims for the week ending May 30.

New Hampshire unemployment rate stood at 14.5% last month.

- Shehzil Zahid

Long-term care centers make up most of new COVID cases

Update: Wednesday, June 17, 6:39 p.m.

New Hampshire reported 73 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, with 75% of them from three long-term care facilities dealing with an outbreak, according to state health officials.

The new positive results were identified after recurring testing of residents and staff at those homes. The state did not immediately disclose which three facilities account for the 54 cases.

Ten of the new cases required hospitalization, and 10% of the overall confirmed cases of COVID-19 have required hospital care at some point. (Go Deeper: Explore the data of coronavirus cases and testing in N.H.)

Four additional residents died June 17 due to coronavirus. They were three women and one man from Hillsborough County. All were 60 or older.

The total number of deaths in the state is now 330.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. amusement parks eye reopening dates

Update: Wednesday, June 17, 4:06 p.m.

Canobie Lake Park in Salem announced its reopening day will be July 16.

The amusement park says it will roll out new policies, including online ordering, as part of a plan to reopen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There will also be health and safety protocols, such as social distancing in accordance with state and federal recommendations.

Amusement parks may reopen June 29, under the state's emergency orders and universal guidance design to limit potential exposure to the virus, including screening of employees for possible symptoms and wearing cloth face coverings or masks.

- NHPR Staff

Seafood festival at Hampton Beach canceled

Update: Wednesday, June 17, 3:31 p.m.

The 2020 Hampton Beach Seafood Festival has been canceled.

Organizers say the event - which typically draws 100,000 visitors over three days each September - would be impossible to hold given the public health and safety protocols that would have to be put in place.

Instead, the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce will produce a summer seafood guidebook which will direct would-be festival goers to local seafood restaurants.

The chamber also plans to have some activities during the festival’s scheduled dates in September that would include a Sept. 11th tribute, fireworks, and a 5K road race.

- Alex McOwen

U.S.-Canada border to remain closed to non-essential travel

The U.S., Canada and Mexico have agreed to extend their agreements to keep their shared borders closed to non-essential travel until July 21 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest agreement extends the closure by another 30 days. The restrictions were first announced March 18 and extended twice previously.

U.S. border patrol says it will also no longer detain illegal immigrants in holding facilities, but will immediately return the undocumented individuals to the country they entered from, either Canada or Mexico. If that is not possible for a particular person, the government says they will return the individuals to their country of origin.

- Staff and Wire Report

Main Street Relief Fund grants soon in the mail

Update: Tuesday, June 16, 3:40 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the state will soon cut checks to 5,456 small businesses that applied for aid under the $400 million Main Street Relief Fund.

The average grant is about $62,000. The total amount being disbursed is $338 million. It's short of the $400 million because the state capped the total allowable grant at $350,000.

The money, from the federal CARES Act, was established as a pool for small businesses to cover some of their losses, including rent and utilities.

“This wasn’t to make anybody rich, it wasn't even to cover all their losses,” Sununu said.

Around 13,000 businesses submitted pre-qualification applications. Nearly 5,000 submissions were disqualified because the individuals were self-employed, and another 2,300 were disqualified for not meeting the criteria, the governor said. Sununu says the state is looking into what more it might be able to do to help self-employed business people.

- NHPR Staff

Updated: What's Open (and what's not open) in New Hampshire

4 of 6 new deaths are from long-term care centers

Update: Tuesday, June 16, 3:19 p.m.

Dr. Ben Chan, New Hampshire’s state epidemiologist, said six more residents have died from COVID-19. Four of them were associated with long-term care facilities.

The state announced 27 new positive test results, bringing the total confirmed cases to 5,364.

Two of the new cases are hospitalized.

Chan said the state’s data points to continued good news in terms of fewer cases and hospitalizations.

More than 100,000 have now been tested for coronavirus, and the state is avering 1,700 tests a day, he said.

New guidelines for visiting nursing homes

Update: Tuesday, June 16, 3:09 p.m.

Health Commissioner Lori Shibinette reported a new outbreak at a long-term care facility. She says 10 residents and three staff members at Holy Cross Health Center in Manchester have tested positive for the virus.

She announced Greystone Farm at Salem is now removed from the state’s list of outbreaks.

The state on Tuesday unveiled its new visitation plan for long-term care homes. Every facility is required to develop an individual plan that’s tailored to their needs and safety.

The visits will be:

“No-contact visits” outside

Limited to two people, and no one under the age of 12

by appointment

Residents will continue to be screened regularly, and visitors will be screened before visits. And visits will only be at facilities that are not experiencing an outbreak.

Residents at long-term care facilities account for nearly 80 percent of coronavirus deaths in the Granite State.

- NHPR Staff

Jobless rate falls as economy starts to fully reopen

Update: Tuesday, June 16, 1:01 p.m.

The state’s unemployment rate fell in May as more parts of the economy reopened.

The rate now stands at 14.5 percent, according to New Hampshire Employment Security. Unemployment peaked in April at 17.1%.

Food service, retail and construction all saw positive job growth last month as businesses began to reopen.

The numbers remain a stark reminder of the economic challenges in New Hampshire. While 24,320 more people were working in the state in May, compared with April, more than 105,000 residents were unemployed in May. That estimate is nearly 86,000 greater than May of 2019.

- Todd Bookman

Earlier updates

CLICK HERE FOR EARLIER UPDATES FROM NHPR.