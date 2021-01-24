Coronavirus Update: N.H. Reports 6 Deaths, 808 New COVID-19 Infections

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 24:

6 new deaths reported.

808 new cases reported.

The state's COVID-19 deaths total 987.

Active cases total 6,122.

239 patients are currently hospitalized.

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Six more New Hampshire residents die of COVID-19

Update: Sunday, Jan. 24, 5:30 p.m.

State health officials announced six more coronavirus deaths Sunday, bringing New Hampshire's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 987. The patients who died were all over 60, according to the state, and resided in Belknap, Coos, Rockingham, and Sullivan counties.

The Department of Health and Human Services also reported 808 new COVID-19 cases, including 98 positive test results for individuals younger than 18. There are currently more than six thousand active coronavirus cases in New Hampshire, and 239 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces 10 additional deaths

Update: Saturday, Jan. 23, 4:22 p.m.

Ten additional Granite Staters have died due to the coronavirus, the state announced Saturday. Five of the fatalities were from Hillsborough County. The remaining five deaths were from the counties of: Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, and Sullivan.

Since the pandemic began, 981 residents have died from COVID-19 and the state has confirmed more than 61,000 cases.

As of Saturday, there are just under 6,000 active infections in New Hampshire.

State health officials reported 636 new cases and 229 current hospitalizations.

- NHPR Staff

State reports nine more COVID-19 deaths

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 5:10 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced Friday that nine more residents have died from COVID-19. The patients who died resided in Cheshire, Grafton, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties. The state's death toll from the virus now stands at 971.

State health officials also reported 724 new positive test results for the coronavirus. Of the newly identified cases, 114 patients are under the age of 18.

According to officials, community transmission is continuing to occur in all New Hampshire counties, with most new cases being traced to contact to people with confirmed COVID-19 diagnoses or associated with outbreaks at residential facilities.

- NHPR Staff

Portion of vaccines allocated to vulnerable communities

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 5:01 p.m.

New Hampshire is allocating 10 percent of its COVID-19 vaccines to communities that are especially vulnerable to coronavirus infection. Mobile vaccinations to reach those communities are set to start next week.

Black and Latino residents in New Hampshire have made up a disproportionate share of COVID cases and hospitalizations. Michael Apollo, the emergency preparedness coordinator for the Nashua Public Health Network, says Nashua and other cities are using census data and the COVID-19 vulnerability index to identify where to set up mobile vaccination clinics.

The city will also be relying on community health workers to reach Spanish, Portuguese, French and Swahili speakers and let them know about the vaccinations.

- Daniela Allee

Governor Sununu extends State of Emergency

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 3:26 p.m.

Today, Governor Chris Sununu issued Executive Order 2021-1, the fifteenth extension of the State of Emergency declared in Executive Order 2020-04, and Emergency Order #83, giving towns flexibility to postpone or reschedule 2021 town meetings and preprocess ballots in local 2021 elections prior to the enactment of Senate Bill 2.

SB2, to be taken up by the NH House in February and expected to pass, offers towns these provisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the emergency order will allow towns to make those decisions earlier.

- NHPR Staff

Vaccine registration for Phase 1B off to busy start

Update: Friday, Jan. 22, 12:29 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu says registration for the next phase of New Hampshire's coronavirus vaccination plan got off to a quick start, with 60,000 people signing up in the first 40 minutes.

Registration opened at 8 a.m. Friday for the approximately 325,000 people in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan. That includes anyone age 65 or older, people with at least two qualifying medical conditions, corrections workers, and staff and residents of residential facilities for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The easiest way to register is via the vaccines.nh.gov website. Those who can't schedule an appointment online can call the state's 2-1-1 hotline.

- AP

State announces 12 deaths, 925 new COVID cases

Update: Thursday, Jan. 21, 3:20 p.m.

State health officials announced Thursday that 12 more New Hampshire residents have died from COVID-19. Six of the deaths were connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities. In the past week, the state has lost 65 people to the virus.

The state also reported 925 new coronavirus cases. Active cases in New Hampshire now number 6,204. 240 Granite Staters are currently hospitalized with the virus.

According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, the test positivity rate has fallen slightly in the past week, from around 7% to 6.8%. Community transmission continues to be significant across the state, Chan said.

Several new residential outbreaks were reported, including at New Hampshire's State Prison for Women in Concord.

- NHPR Staff

Twelve more COVID-19 deaths announced in New Hampshire

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5:00 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced twelve additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the state's death toll to 950 since the start of the pandemic.

The state also reported 729 new COVID-19 cases, including 109 individuals under the age of 18. There are currently 254 Granite Staters hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Majority of Valley Street Jail Inmates Considered 'Recovered'

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 3:30 p.m.

The majority of inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at Valley Street Jail in Manchester are considered recovered. Thirty-two inmates at the jail are still positive, and the state continues to test inmates and staff on a weekly basis.

So far, Valley Street Jail has had the largest coronavirus outbreak of any county jail in the state, with dozens of staff and 108 inmates testing positive since the beginning of December.

Judges have allowed some inmates there to be released on bail, citing concerns about medical care and COVID-19 conditions in the facility.

-Sarah Gibson

COVID-19 test positivity rate falls in New Hampshire

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 11:20 a.m.

The percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus in New Hampshire has fallen in recent weeks, though it remains well above where health officials say it should be to limit community spread.

The so-called test positivity rate, which measures the number of positive cases out of everyone getting tested, peaked above ten percent in New Hampshire earlier this month. Speaking on NHPR’s The Exchange Wednesday, state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the seven-day average is now under 7 percent. (Listen to the full episode of The Exchange here.)

“The trend is promising. The overall number still remains too high. We’d like to see that certainly below 5-percent, and the lower the better,” Chan said.

Chan said the positivity rate is one of the key measures in determining if the state is performing enough testing to identify and isolate people with the virus.

- Todd Bookman

5 more deaths in New Hampshire

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 5:20 p.m.

State health officials reported Tuesday that five more Granite Staters have died from COVID-19. The patients were residents of Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, and Strafford counties. So far, 938 people have died from the virus in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic.

The state also announced 877 new positive test results for the coronavirus, among them, 112 individuals under the age of 18.

There are currently 254 patients hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Teachers seek earlier vaccination window

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 12:01 p.m.

New Hampshire teachers and some residents are pushing for the state to prioritize teachers in its COVID-19 vaccine roll-out.

Currently, K-12 teachers in New Hampshire are slated to begin receiving the vaccine in March, in spite of CDC recommendations to put teachers in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution.

Gov. Chris Sununu says that's because vaccines need to go first to those at the highest risk of death and hospitalization from COVID-19.

The state's largest teachers union, NEA-NH, is asking Sununu to move teachers to Phase 1B. This is also the request of over 8,000 people who have signed petitions on change.org, started by a preschool owner in Amherst and parent in Manchester.

The organizers plan to deliver these petitions to the governor this week.

- Sarah Gibson

State announces 1,034 cases; positivity rate of 8.2%

Update: Monday, Jan. 18, 5:45 p.m.

State health officials announced 1,034 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Monday, bringing total infections in New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic to 57,864. No new deaths were announced.

Of the new cases, 138 patients are under the age of 18. There are currently 237 Granite Staters hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

State announced six additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Sunday, Jan. 17, 5:35 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services reported six additional residents have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 933 since the start of the pandemic. There are 6,387 active COVID cases statewide, and 243 residents are currently hospitalized.

The state also announced 941 new positive test results for COVID-19, including 130 patients under the age of 18. According to DHHS, community-based transmission of the coronavirus continues to occur across the state, and has been identified in all counties.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. has had 927 COVID-19 deaths to date

Update: Saturday, Jan. 16, 5:01 p.m.

State health officials announced on Saturday an additional 19 coronavirus deaths, bringing the state total to 927 since the start of the pandemic.

These included residents from Belknap, Grafton, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties -- all 60 or older.

Another 483 new cases were announced. There are currently 252 people hospitalized with the virus and 6,081 active infections.

The state announced on Thursday that residents 65 and older will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine during the next vaccination phase.

- Daniela Allee

11 additional deaths; 794 new cases

Update: Friday, Jan. 15, 6:21 p.m.

Eleven more Granite Staters have died due to the coronavirus. State health officials said Friday night that the residents, all of whom were over 60, were from seven of New Hampshire's 10 counties.

The state reported 794 new cases, and 105 of those individuals are under 18 years old. There are 6,574 active infections statewide and 255 residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Since March, New Hampshire has recorded 908 deaths and 55,500 total COVID-19 cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. mask mandate extended through March 26

Update: Friday, Jan. 15, 3:17 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu has issued an executive order to extend New Hampshire's state mask mandate through March 26. Read the latest emergency order here.

"With high case rates, hospitalizations, and fatalities, our health care system is still under an immense amount of pressure," Sununu said in a press release. "To loosen or eliminate the tools we have utilized with success so far is the wrong approach to fighting this pandemic. The light at the end of the tunnel is within sight - but we must remain vigilant and we cannot let up now."

The governor first announced New Hampshire's mask mandate on Nov. 19. It took effect Nov. 20.

Sununu also issued an order extending the state's travel guidance.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. issues more emergency nursing licenses

Updated: Friday, Jan. 15, 2:50 p.m.

New Hampshire has issued 115 emergency nursing licenses to nursing students and EMTs as of Friday.

In the past several weeks, Governor Chris Sununu issued two emergency orders that allow certain nursing students, EMTs and military service members to apply for a temporary license. It's part of the effort to alleviate the state's nursing staffing shortage, which has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state has lost about twelve-hundred licensed nursing assistants since 2018, according to the New Hampshire Healthcare Association.

- Daniela Allee

On Jan. 22, residents 65 and older can register for the vaccine

Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that the state has updated its COVID-19 vaccination plan to allow residents 65 and older to start registering for the vaccine. The state unveiled a new website to assist with the next phases of the vaccination plan: vaccines.nh.gov

N.H. Residents 65 And Older Can Register for COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

State announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths

Updated: Thursday, January 14, 4:15 p.m.

State health officials Thursday announced twelve more COVID-19 deaths in New Hampshire. Nine of the patients who died were associated with long-term care facilities, according to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan.

The state also announced 706 new coronavirus infections. According to Chan, the past week has seen an average of 750-800 new cases per day. 70 patients have died in that same period.

Currently, there are 6,728 known active COVID infections in New Hampshire. 270 residents are hospitalized with virus.

New residential outbreaks announced; previous outbreaks closed

The Department of Health and Human Services announced eleven new residential outbreaks Thursday, at: Birch Hill in Manchester, Carriage Hill Assisted Living, Dover Center for Health and Rehab, Greystone Farm at Salem, Keene Center/Genesis HealthCare, Kendal at Hanover, Lafayette Center/Genesis HealthCare in Franconia, Langdon Place of Nashua/Genesis HealthCare, Meredith Bay Colony Club, St. Vincent Rehab and Nursing, and Summerhill Assisted Living in Peterborough.

According to DHHS Commissioner Lori Shibinette, ten outbreaks at residential facilities in New Hampshire have been closed, at: Bedford Hills Center/Genesis HealthCare, The Courville at Bedford - Carlyle, The Elms Center/Genesis HealthCare in Milford, Fairview Senior Living in Hudson, Green Mountain Treatment Center in Effingham, Hanover Hill in Manchester, Lakes Region Community Services, Fairview Nursing Home, Mount Prospect Academy Seacoast Treatment and Stabilization Center, The Residence at Salem Woods, and Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham.

- NHPR Staff

7 more New Hampshire deaths, 1,082 new infections reported

Updated: January 13, 4:30 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human services announced seven additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the state's total deaths to 885.

State health officials also announced 1,082 newly detected coronavirus infections. There are currently 6,607 COVID patients in New Hampshire. Since the start of the pandemic, more than fifty-four thousand residents have tested positive for the virus.

- NHPR Staff

9 more New Hampshire COVID-19 deaths announced

Updated: Tuesday, January 12, 5:15 p.m.

State health officials Tuesday reported nine more Granite Staters have died from the coronavirus, bringing New Hampshire's death toll to 878 since the start of the pandemic.

The Department of Health and Human Services also announced 842 new positive test results for COVID-19, cases that span all ten of the state's counties. There are currently 287 residents hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Many hospitals remain full, but cautiously optimistic

Updated: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 4:30 p.m.

287 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Hampshire. That's high compared to the overall span of the pandemic, but a slight decline from last week. Many hospitals remain full and expect to see cases linked to the winter holidays for about another week, but say they're cautiously optimistic about numbers leveling.

Portsmouth Regional Hospital CEO Dean Carucci says 20 surge beds were added recently, and some staff have taken extra shifts to keep other hospital services open.

"What we would be concerned with is if we see another 10 percent rise in our volume, let's say. Then you're talking about making decisions outside of normal operating."

Larger hospitals in the state like Portsmouth are continuing to take transfers from smaller ones, though available space remains limited.

- Jordyn Haime

State releases guidance for those who've gotten both vaccination shots

Updated: Tuesday, Jan 12, 1:30 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials have released new quarantine guidance for people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Those who have had both doses of their vaccine and have waited 14 days after getting their second shot no longer need to quarantine or get tested after potential exposure to COVID-19, or after traveling outside of New England.

Some members of the first vaccination group - including front line health workers - have now had their second shot of the vaccine.

People within 90 days of a positive test can also follow the new guidance.

Non-essential travel is still discouraged, and anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 should still isolate and get a test...as vaccines and previous infection do not provide 100 percent protection from the virus.

- Jordyn Haime

UNH providing & processing COVID tests

Updated: Monday, Jan. 11, 5:23 p.m.

Since late December, the University of New Hampshire has been providing COVID-19 testing for 30 long-term care facilities and homeless shelters in the state.

More than 3,000 tests for those facilities have been processed at the university's testing lab, and UNH says it can process up to 1,000 tests a day for the state.

That testing for the state of New Hampshire will continue once classes are back in session, and is supported through CARES Act money.

UNH also processes the test results for its own community. Students, faculty and staff are required to get tested at least once a week.

- Daniela Allee

711 new COVID-19 cases reported, no new deaths

Updated: Monday, Jan. 11, 5:10 p.m.

State health officials Monday announced 711 new positive tests for COVID-19 in New Hampshire. No new deaths were reported.

Since the start of the pandemic, 52,307 residents have contracted the virus, and 869 people have died.

- NHPR Staff

797 new cases & 7 deaths announced today

Updated: Sunday, Jan. 10, 4:58 p.m.

The N.H. Department of Health & Human Services announced another 797 new cases of COVID-19 today. Nearly 20% - 138 - of these new cases involve children and teenagers under 18 years of age.

7 additional deaths were also announced, spanning Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Coos counties. There are currently 6,454 confirmed active cases statewide, 262 hospitalized, and the virus has taken the lives of at least 869 Granite Staters.

- NHPR Staff

16 additional deaths, 817 new infections

Update: Saturday, Jan. 9, 6:09 p.m.

Another 16 deaths from COVID-19 were announced Saturday night.

New Hampshire has now had 862 coronavirus deaths - with more than 100 of the fatalities recorded in 2021. The latest deaths were from six counties: Belknap County, five; Hillsborough County, four; Strafford County, three; Merrimack County, two; and Coos and Rockingham counties, one each.

State health officials also reported 817 new cases, with 109 of the individuals younger than 18. There are 268 residents hospitalized and there are 6,635 current cases statewide.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. gets $156 million in relief funds

Update: Saturday, Jan. 9, 7:51 a.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Education has received an additional $156 million through the latest round of federal coronavirus relief funds.

The funding is intended to help school districts with safely reopening, assessing student learning, and other actions. The department is developing school-level allocations for the second Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said Thursday that the funds will provide additional resources to close the gaps that this pandemic has widened.

"COVID-19 has been the most disruptive event in the history of New Hampshire education, forcing us to adopt new methods of instruction and work even harder to meet the needs of our most vulnerable students," Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said in a statement Thursday. "These funds will provide additional resources to close the gaps that this pandemic has widened."

- AP

Shaheen, Hassan vaccinated after violence, lockdown

Update: Saturday, Jan. 9, 7:30 a.m.

New Hampshire's U.S. senators have received their initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan were vaccinated Thursday.

They said the attending physician of the U.S. Congress urged senators to get vaccinated after the violence at the Capitol on Wednesday, when many senators were in a confined space for an extended period.

The senators, both Democrats, said they want constituents to know that they have full faith in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines.

- Associated Press

N.H.'s first phase is targeting front-line health care workers

Update: Friday, Jan. 8, 7 p.m.

Over 80,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been allocated in New Hampshire so far, as of Thursday.

The state is still in the first phase of vaccination, targeting front-line health care workers, first responders, and long term care facility residents and staff first. A majority of the vaccines so far have been administered to hospitals.

Of the doses available, about 45 percent have been given to patients, as some begin to get their second shots.

The state plans to begin the next vaccination phase, which includes people over 75 and people with medical conditions that put them at high risk, by the middle or end of January.

- Jordyn Haime

N.H. has 19 additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Friday, Jan. 8, 6:30 p.m.

With 19 additional deaths reported Friday, New Hampshire has recorded 87 deaths from the coronavirus since New Year's Day. It's been the deadliest week since the pandemic began.

State health officials announced nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections, 6,811 current cases statewide, and 297 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

The geographic breakdown of the latest fatalities: Hillsborough County, eight; Belknap County, five; Merrimack County, three; and Rockingham County, three.

Since the pandemic began, there have now been 846 deaths and 50,152 confirmed coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces 11 more deaths, 515 new cases

Update: Thursday, Jan. 7, 5:31 p.m.

The state reported 11 additional coronavirus deaths and 515 new infections today.

Belknap, Hillsborough, and Merrimack counties each had three fatalities. The other two deaths were from Coos and Rockingham counties.

New Hampshire has recorded 827 deaths and confirmed nearly 50,000 positive cases since the coronavirus pandemic began.

There are currently 6,630 cases statewide and 314 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Some workers looking to get second vaccine shot

Update: Thursday, Jan. 7, 3:21 p.m.

Some health care workers in New Hampshire say they haven't been able to schedule an appointment for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both doses of the vaccine are necessary for it to be effective, either 21 or 28 days apart.

Health care workers use the state's Vaccine Administration Management System to register to get vaccinated, but appointments past the end of January haven't been made available yet. The system was established in December, just before the vaccine became available.

In a call with providers Thursday, New Hampshire health officials said second vaccine doses have been reserved for health care workers. The state is working on shifting to a new registration system, where more appointments will be available soon.

- Jordyn Haime

N.H. announces 24 additional COVID-19 deaths

Update: Wednesday, Jan. 6, 4:31 p.m.

State health officials announced 24 additional COVID-19 deaths and 912 new infections on Wednesday.

With the latest fatalities, New Hampshire now has recorded 816 residents who have died from the coronavirus.

Of the 24 deaths, only one was younger than 60, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS does not provide much more demographic data on those who die from the virus.

Of the new cases, 134 are residents under 18 years old.

There are 6,785 current cases statewide and 301 people hospitalized. Since March, the state has confirmed nearly 50,000 coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

Long-Term Care Facilities Say Scheduling Vaccine Clinics Hasn't Been Easy

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 5:40 p.m.

The effort to vaccinate New Hampshire's long-term care population against COVID-19 is off to a somewhat rocky start, according to the statewide association representing these facilities.

“The pace has been slow,” New Hampshire Healthcare Association President Brendan Williams said Tuesday afternoon. “I think Operation Warp Speed has sort of devolved into Operation Pony Express when it comes to the actual vaccinations.”

Most of New Hampshire’s long-term care facilities are relying on a program called the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-term Care, which is run by the federal government and administered by large pharmacy chains, for their COVID-19 vaccines. At a Tuesday press conference, Governor Sununu said the program has nonetheless “required a lot of oversight by our teams, even though it's supposed to be a direct federal contract.”

In the initial weeks of the program, New Hampshire facilities have run into scheduling problems or other roadblocks to getting those doses to the residents who need them as efficiently as possible.

Williams said some problems have also come up at facilities that house both nursing home and assisted living beds. One of the participating pharmacy chains, which he declined to identify, restricted some of its clinics in such facilities only to nursing home residents, until the state stepped in to correct the issue.

“I think the state's done a good job of running interference,” Williams said. “So when when facilities have issues and they have had issues with CVS or Walgreens, the state's done a good job of reaching out to those pharmacies and making our case for us.”

At a press conference Tuesday afternoon, New Hampshire’s Infectious Disease Control Chief Beth Daly said 62 vaccination clinics have been completed at long-term care facilities to date, and 66 more clinics are scheduled in the coming weeks.

- Casey McDermott

11 new deaths, 305 hospitalized

Update: Tuesday, Jan. 5, 3:20 p.m.

Dr. Benjamin Chan today announced 11 additional COVID-19 deaths and 305 residents hospitalized due to the virus. The state epidemiologist said nine of the 11 deaths were associated with long-term care facilities. Chan says about two-thirds of the coronavirus deaths in the state over the past week were linked to long-term care facilities.

New Hampshire is averaging 750 to 800 new infections a day. There are 6,480 active cases statewide.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, announced 15 new outbreaks at long-term care facilities or other congregate living facilities. The state has also closed out three of the outbreaks it was previously monitoring, Shibinette said.

Governor Sununu provided an update on the phased vaccination plan for Granite Staters. (View his slideshow here on the phases.) The state is currently in the first phase, which focuses on high risk individuals, first responders and long-term care facilities. Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the state's Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, said the state has received 17,175 vaccine doses this week.

The governor's news conference on the state's COVID-19 response is continuing. This post will be further updated.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 1 additional death, 879 new cases

Update: Monday, Jan. 4, 5:02 p.m.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 remain high. The state reports tonight that 319 residents are in the hospital due to the virus.

There was one additional death and 879 new infections announced. The fatality was a woman from Hillsborough County, who was older than 60, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, there are 6,200 active coronavirus cases. Since the pandemic began, the state has recorded 781 deaths and 47,328 total cases.

- NHPR Staff

Towns could delay meetings over virus concerns

A bipartisan Senate bill would allow New Hampshire towns and school districts to postpone their March elections to the second Tuesday of April, May, June or July if they are concerned about coronavirus.

Towns also would be allowed to postpone the business or deliberative session of the annual Town Meeting when budgets are adopted to later dates. In the event of postponement, elected officials whose terms would have expired would continue.

The arrival of the pandemic last spring created confusion and raised questions about the legality of postponing such meetings. Some towns conducted parts of their meeting online and offered drive-up voting instead of the traditional in-person gatherings.

- The Associated Press

1,317 new COVID-19 cases

Update: Sunday, Jan. 3, 5:14 p.m.

State health officials announced 11 additional deaths and 1,317 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

New Hampshire has had 780 deaths since the pandemic began.

The latest fatalities were from Belknap, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham and Strafford counties.

There are 6,096 active cases statewide and 325 residents are hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR staff

Ten additional COVID-19 deaths in N.H.

Update: Saturday, Jan. 2, 5:12 p.m.

Another 10 Granite Staters have died from COVID-19, the state announced Saturday.

Six were from Hillsborough County, two from Belknap County, and one each from Merrimack and Rockingham counties. All the deceased were older than 60, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services.

New Hampshire has had 769 coronavirus fatalities -- and confirmed 45,184 positive cases -- since the pandemic began.

There are 6,468 active cases statewide and 335 residents are currently hospitalized -- the highest count since March.

The new case numbers are from test results over the past handful of days, with 378 new infections from Thursday, and 712 from Wednesday. Of the new cases, 150 are under the age of 18.

The geographic location of the new cases: Hillsborough County, 234; Rockingham County, 212; Strafford County, 131; Merrimack County, 115; Cheshire County, 56; Grafton County, 50; Belknap County, 47; Coos County, 32; Sullivan County, 21; and Carroll County, 16. Nashua had 121 cases, and Manchester 101. The state on Saturday was continuing to determine the residence of 42 cases.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu issues order extending state of emergency

Update: Friday, Jan. 1, 6:30 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued an executive order today that extends the state of emergency he first issued March 13 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the 14th extension of the emergency order. The extension, which was anticipated given the rising COVID-19 case numbers and the national emergency declaration, is for another 21 days.

- NHPR Staff

