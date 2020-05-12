Coronavirus Update: 9 Additional Deaths Bring New Hampshire's Total To 142

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day. Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

Scroll down to our live blog for more COVID-19 news.

Updated on Tuesday, May 12:

The state announced nine new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing New Hampshire's total to 142. All nine patients were over 60 years old; six were residents of Hillsborough County, two were from Rockingham County, and one was a resident of Merrimack County.

81 new positive test results for coronavirus were also announced. The state's case total now numbers 3,239.

Click here for NHPR's COVID-19 tracker to see more case and trend data in New Hampshire.

Other important links:

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

Nursing home outbreak worse than previously reported

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 4:50 p.m.

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home is much larger than was previously known. As of Tuesday afternoon, 29 residents and 5 staff at the facility in Goffstown had tested positive. That's more than double the number of cases that were known when the state announced the outbreak on Monday.

Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

According to nursing home administrator David Ross, 31 of the 34 people who tested positive did not show any symptoms. State public health workers and the National Guard are on site conducting tests of all residents and staff today. No deaths have been associated with this outbreak so far.

- Jason Moon

Support our reporting...become a member of NHPR today.

Hospitals say losses far exceed federal aid

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 4:30 p.m.

New Hampshire hospital administrators say they are glad to be getting millions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid, but are stressing that so far, it’s falling far short of their losses.

“We are well over $300 million dollars in losses as of the end of April," says Steve Ahnen, head of the New Hampshire Hospital Association. "We’ve received about a hundred and ten million in funds, emergency relief funds, from the CARES Act - so that offsets less than a third.”

Ahnen was addressing one of the panels Governor Chris Sununu appointed to help him make decisions on coronavirus aid spending.

Lawmakers advising Sununu have proposed sending hospitals another $100 million dollars. A separate chunk of federal money - $112 million - earmarked for rural hospitals arrived earlier this month. Ahnen said that money will help, but he still expects overall hospital losses for May to come in at around $200 million.

- Josh Rogers

New testing site in Concord

Update: Tuesday, May 12, 1:45 p.m.

The state is establishing a new testing site in Concord starting Wednesday, May 13. The site is located at 28 Stickney Avenue, which is near the bus terminal and not far from Loudon Road.

Residents can sign up and reserve a test via the state's online registration, emailing covidtesting@DHHS.nh.gov, calling (603) 271-5980, or by contacting a health care provider.

The site will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Gov. Chris Sununu's office announced.

Under procedures updated last week, residents with symptoms, an underlying health condition, a person 60 or older, and health care workers can request and reserve a test at the site. Residents with questions about COVID-19 may also call 2-1-1.

- NHPR Staff

Lawmakers Outline New Pandemic Relief Spending Priorities to Sununu

Update: Monday, May 11, 9:25 p.m.

Top lawmakers are asking Gov. Chris Sununu to spend more federal coronavirus aid on hospitals, nursing homes, small businesses, nonprofits and colleges. The recommendations account for about a quarter of the $1.25 billion New Hampshire received under the federal cares act.

Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

Sununu will have final say over the spending decisions, but the bipartisan panel he tapped to advise him is so far unanimously backing $345 million in proposed spending. That includes $100 million for hospitals, $30 million for non-profits and $20 million for nursing homes.

The panel will formally outline those requests in a letter to Sununu Tuesday morning.

“I think we can send a strong message with the document and the letter, that that’s what we see at this point,” said Sen. Chuck Morse, the state Senate’s ranking Republican.

Other spending recommended by the panel includes $100 million to help small businesses; $25 million for child care providers; and $5 million dollars each for New Hampshire’s food bank and for local farmers.

-Josh Rogers

89 new cases; two new residential outbreaks in New Hampshire

Update: Monday, May 11, 6:00 p.m.

The state has announced 89 newly identified cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, bringing the state's total cases to 3,160. Of the patients with complete information, four of the new cases are patients under the age of 18, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

State epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan said at a press conference Monday that while no new deaths related to coronavirus are being reported, a number of deaths are currently under investigation that will likely increase the death toll in the coming days.

So far, 133 New Hampshire residents have died as a result of the coronavirus.

Sign up for NHPR's coronavirus newsletter to get the latest updates.

Chan reiterated the continuing need for social distancing, even as the state begins to allow businesses to reopen with new restrictions.

In addition to a newly identified outbreak at Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown where 12 patients and two staff tested positive (scroll down for NHPR's earlier reporting), Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette announced a second institutional outbreak at Community Resources for Justice, a residential program for adults transitioning out of incarceration. Eleven residents and three staff members at CRJ tested positive for the virus, Shibinette said.

- NHPR Staff

Goffstown nursing home latest to report COVID-19 outbreak

Update: Monday, May 11, 1:10 p.m.

Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown is the latest long term care facility in New Hampshire to be hit by an outbreak of COVID-19. According to the New Hampshire Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes in the state, employees and residents are being tested today.

Hillsborough County Nursing Home has 300 beds. According to data provided by the state, it is the seventeenth long term care facility in the state to experience a coronavirus outbreak. Outbreaks at similar facilities are responsible for roughly three out of every four coronavirus deaths in New Hampshire.

- Jason Moon

Two New Deaths Reported In State From COVID-19

Update: Sunday, May 10, 7:35 p.m.

State officials say two additional New Hampshire residents have died from COVID-19. That brings the total deaths from the illness in New Hampshire to 133.

The two deaths announced Sunday were both 60 years old or older.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 61 new positive test results in the state, which increases the total number of confirmed cases to 3,071.

Five of the new cases are residents under the age of 18.

-NHPR staff

Southern N.H. Malls To Reopen Monday, With New Precautions

Update: Sunday, May 10, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire's largest shopping malls, located just over the border from Massachusetts, are re-opening on Monday, as the state slowly reopens for business.

The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, and Pheasant Lane Mall in Nashua will all open with new safety protocols from their manager, Simon Property Group.

The new protocol requires Simon employees to wear face masks and get screened for fever and flu-like symptoms before each shift. It says retailers will be asked to follow those same screening and PPE guidelines with employees.

According to the new guidelines, counters, transaction registers, and computer touchscreens will be disinfected regularly. Malls will make masks available to customers for free at the entrance and will put 6-foot dividers in lines, escalators, and food courts to encourage social distancing.

The malls draw large numbers of shoppers from nearby Massachusetts, where officials say infection rates are rising and the COVID-19 surge is far from over.

In an effort to reduce the density of shoppers at its New Hampshire malls, Simon says it is reducing occupancy of its facilities to 50 square feet per person and, if a mall reaches capacity, customers will be asked to wait in their cars outside.

Read more on the state's reopening here.

-Sarah Gibson

N.H. reports 10 more deaths from COVID-19

Update: Saturday, May 9, 6:15 p.m.

Ten additional residents have died from COVID-19, state officials announced Saturday.

The updated numbers bring the total deaths in New Hampshire to 131. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 71 new positive test results, which increases the total number of confirmed cases to 3,011.

Four of the new cases are hospitalizations. A total of 313 Granite Staters have now required hospital care at some point after their infections, which is 10 percent of the overall known cases. DHHS says 1,228 people, or 41 percent of the total caseload, have recovered from the virus.

Five of the new cases are residents under the age of 18.

The total current case number is 1, 652.

The 10 announced deaths Saturday were all 60 years old or older. Six of the fatalities, three women and three men, were residents of Rockingham County. Three women were from Hillsborough County, and a man from Merrimack County also died.

Several cases remain under investigation, but known cases indicate community-based transmission continues to occur across the state, according to DHHS.

- NHPR Staff

Sign up for NHPR's email newsletter for coronavirus news and updates in New Hampshire.

Week in review in 24 photos

NHPR photos by: Annie Ropeik, Cori Princell, Josh Rogers, Genevieve Andress, Sean Hurley, and Dan Tuohy

Click here to make a donation to support NHPR's reporting on COVID-19.

Shaheen says Americans should get vaccine for free

Update: Saturday, May 9, 11:30 a.m.

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is calling on the White House to ensure all Americans can have free access to a COVID-19 vaccine, when it becomes available.

Shaheen joined a group of 22 U.S. senators that is asking the Trump administration to outline the federal government's strategy for production and distribution of the vaccine. The letter was sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"A vaccine for COVID-19 is critical to protect the public health and truly get our country back up and running at full capacity once again," the letter reads.

- NHPR Staff

Earlier updates

CLICK HERE FOR EARLIER UPDATES FROM NHPR.