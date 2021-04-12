Coronavirus Update: 380 New COVID Infections Reported In New Hampshire

NHPR is continuing to cover the developing story around coronavirus in New Hampshire. Bookmark this page for the latest updates, including case numbers and other important news of the day.

Click here for all of our COVID-19 coverage.

The latest numbers in New Hampshire

Scroll down to our live blog for more COVID-19 news and the latest updates.

The most recent update from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services on April 12:

No new deaths reported.

380 new cases reported.

The state's COVID-19 deaths total 1,257.

Active cases total 3,384.

118 patients are currently hospitalized.

Click here for NHPR's COVID-19 tracker for case and trend data in N.H.

Other important links:

Support our journalism...become an NHPR member today.

LIVE BLOG - CORONAVIRUS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE:

New Hampshire Muslims observe second Ramadan during pandemic

Update: Monday, April 12, 5:50 p.m.

The month of Ramadan begins this evening, and it's the second year that Muslims across New Hampshire have had to balance traditional observance and festivities with COVID safety.

Imam Mustafa Akaya is with the Islamic Society of Concord. He says that while his mosque is open, this year still feels far from normal.

One difference is not eating together after sunset.

“We call it Iftar, like breaking the fast, all together, and that’s one of the activities we used to do in Ramadan, so were not gonna do any...all together coming, we're just gonna come for special, like for our prayers, and then we leave right after.”

Akaya says many regular mosque-goers haven't been by for more than a year. But, as vaccination rates climb, he says more and more people have been returning in person.

- Alli Fam

New infections reported, hospitalizations tick upward

Update: Monday, April 12, 4:10 p.m.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 380 new COVID-19 infections Monday. No new deaths were announced.

Get the latest updates on COVID-19 delivered to your inbox - sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter today.

Reported hospitalizations increased by more than ten percent over Sunday's numbers; 118 residents are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 89,220 Granite Staters have contracted the virus. 1,257 residents have died.

- NHPR Staff

Another New Hampshire COVID death

Update: Sunday, April 11, 6:10 p.m.

State health officials announced another coronavirus death in New Hampshire Sunday. The patient was a female resident of Rockingham County. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,257 Granite Staters have died from the virus.

415 new COVID-19 infections were reported. Health officials say 107 residents are hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. has conducted over 673,000 PCR tests

Update: Saturday, April 10, 5:39 p.m.

As New Hampshire continues to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, with new locations and participating pharmacies, the state is seeing another bump in the statistics. On Saturday, the state announced three additional deaths, one of whom was younger than 60, and reported 471 new cases.

There are 110 patients currently receiving treatment at hospitals due to the virus. There are 3,689 active infections.

Since the start of the pandemic, the state has recorded 1,256 COVID-19 deaths and diagnosed 88,446 cases. As vaccinations continue - including a third mass site at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend - the state's testing numbers have now exceeded 673,000 for the PCR test, and 39,000 for the antibody lab test.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. has 2 more deaths; new cases rising again

Update: Friday, April 9, 5:59 p.m.

State health officials on Friday announced two additional COVID-19 deaths, one of which occurred in December, and was recently linked to coronavirus.

The state also reported 552 new cases, with 123 of those being residents under the age of 18. Cases are on the rise over the past two weeks.

There are currently 100 people hospitalized due to the virus, and 3,697 active infections.

Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has recorded 1,253 COVID-19 deaths and confirmed more than 87,000 cases.

- NHPR Staff

Governor to get vaccinated Saturday in Loudon

Update: Friday, April 8, 1:49 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu is due to receive his COVID-19 vaccination Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

The speedway this weekend is serving again as a mass vaccination site for the state. It is by appointment only.

Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette and Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, are also scheduled to receive their vaccination shots Saturday at approximately noon.

- NHPR Staff

All in N.H., resident or not, will soon be eligible for vaccine here

Update: Thursday, April 8, 3:21 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced today that everyone 16 and older in New Hampshire, regardless of residency, will be eligible to register and get the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 19.

That means, among others, out-of-state college students and second-home owners will be allowed to get vaccinated - which college towns in the state have called for, while Sununu said residents must first have a chance to get their vaccine.

Sununu made the announcement as state health officials reported a big increase -- over 200,000 residents -- registering for the vaccine since last week.

Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control, says around 60% of those 16 and older in New Hampshire have made the choice to get vaccinated.

Daly said the state has administered 754,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 20% of the state is now fully vaccinated.

Daly reports that New Hampshire has around 100 different vaccination sites, including 86 pharmacy locations -- another 41 pharmacies will begin to offer the vaccine in the next week or so -- appointments must be scheduled through VINI (vaccines.nh.gov).

The vaccine update comes as New Hampshire continues to see an uptick in new cases.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, state epidemiologist, said the state recorded 515 new cases Thursday, and is now averaging over 400 new cases a day over the past week. The test positivity rate is also creeping up, now at 5.0%, and the state is tracking 3,585 active infections, he said.

The state announced one additional death, a resident not associated with a long-term care facility. "Hospitalizations are starting to increase," Chan said, "and there are 102 people statewide now hospitalized with COVID-19, which is also an increase from last week."

-- NHPR Staff

Additional J&J vaccine shots, spots available

Update: Thursday, April 8, 11:59 p.m.

For those hoping to get the single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine this weekend, the state says that Sunday appointments are available in Concord, Newington and Salem.

The appointments are available through VINI, the state's online vaccine scheduling system.

The mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon is also offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine this weekend, however that site is already fully booked.

- Alli Fam

1 Additional Death; 96 Residents Hospitalized

Update: Wednesday, April 7, 6:59 p.m.

Another resident has died from the coronavirus. State health officials announced tonight that a man from Rockingham County, who was older than 60, died from the virus.

New Hampshire has recorded 1,250 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

The state also reported 434 new cases and 3,387 active infections. There are currently 96 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Support NHPR's COVID-19 reporting by becoming an NHPR member.

As COVID Variants Spread, State Prepares To Ramp Up Testing

Update: Wednesday, April 7, 6:15 p.m.

As the CDC says that a COVID variant is now the most common strain circulating in the country, New Hampshire health officials say they are ramping up variant testing.

In the week ending on March 31st, over 500 positive cases in New Hampshire received the testing, a process called genetic sequencing.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan says that although the B.1.1.7 variant is still a minority of cases here, he expects it to follow national trends.

“As we see an increasing proportion of some of these variants of concern, we expect that the virus may be more difficult to control,” he said.

At the same time, Chan says we already know what works to reduce the spread of COVID-19, and that still applies for the variants: wearing masks, social distancing, getting vaccinated.

-Alli Fam

Hassan highlights funding to combat pandemic scammers

Update: Wednesday, April 7, 10:59 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says New Hampshire residents have lost more than $950,000 to pandemic-related fraud, identity theft and other scams, and she's pushing federal officials to do more to stop it.

Hassan, a Democrat, wrote to the Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday.

She asked how it plans to use $30.4 million in pandemic relief funding to combat scammers she called "a danger to the health and financial security of Americans."

She says the commission has received more than 425,000 reports of such scams, including 1,461 from New Hampshire.

- Associated Press

State reports 404 new COVID infections

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced 404 newly-identified COVID-19 infections Tuesday, including 85 patients under the age of 18. No new deaths were reported.

The state is currently monitoring 3,313 active cases of the coronavirus, and 94 patients are hospitalized.

- NHPR Staff

Sununu predicts vaccine cards could lead to problems

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 6:00 p.m.

Governor Chris Sununu says he's wary of government-mandated vaccine cards. Speaking in a live chat with the Washington Post today, Sununu said he wants as many people to get vaccinated as possible but ultimately sees the matter as one of individual choice. He predicted forcing people to prove their COVID-19 vaccine status would mostly lead to problems.

"At the end of the day, these passports, carrying your card around, to prove that you've been vaccinated, I think you are asking for a lot of problems there, with an experimental vaccine at that," Sununu said. "It's just ripe with - you are going to get pushback from not just the Republicans or the Democrats:, from everybody."

But, Sununu added that despite his own concerns over vaccine cards, he believes private businesses could be within their rights to require workers or customers prove they'd received a COVID-19 vaccination.

- Josh Rogers

UNH cancels final football games

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 6 p.m.

The University of New Hampshire Football team is canceling the final two games of its spring season due to COVID-19 cases within the program.

UNH has had to cancel its three previous games due to positive tests. The school played just a single game of what was supposed to be a six-game season.

The team plans to resume its normal football schedule this fall.

- Todd Bookman

DHHS reports outbreak at college in Warner

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 1:50 p.m.

State health officials are alerting those who attended events at Magdalen College in Warner of potential exposure to COVID-19.

Get the latest updates on COVID-19 delivered to your inbox - sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter today.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services has identified an outbreak associated with events that were open to the public at the school between Sunday, March 21, and Easter Sunday. At least sixteen cases have been associated with the outbreak.

The campus is currently closed to the public.

The agency is notifying those known to have close contacts, but is urging anyone who participated in or attended events at Magdalen College during those dates to seek testing.

- Rick Ganley

New Hampshire ranks first in using up vaccine supply

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 1:00 p.m.

New Hampshire is first in the nation for making use of its COVID-19 vaccine supply, an improvement over lagging performance compared to other states earlier this year.

As of Monday, New Hampshire administered about 95 percent of its available vaccine doses, according to federal data.

New Hampshire also leads the nation in getting at least one shot into residents’ arms. About 42 percent of Granite Staters have received at least one dose, which is ahead of every other state.

New Hampshire falls farther behind, however, on completing all recommended vaccine doses. Only about 20 percent of people have been fully vaccinated, putting us behind about half of states, including the rest of New England.

- Casey McDermott

Staffer to Governor Sununu tests positive

Update: Tuesday, April 6, 8:17 a.m.

A staff member in Gov. Chris Sununu's office has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor's office says the person is in self-quarantine and has not been in the office since Thursday. The person had minor symptoms over the weekend, and had the test conducted.

One close contact to the employee is currently quarantining. Contact tracing is underway for any possible close contacts to the person within 48 hours prior to their symptoms, the governor's office said Monday night.

The governor's office says this is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 within the office - the first was Dec. 7, 2020.

- NHPR Staff

Support NHPR's reporting on COVID-19 - become a member today.

State reports 289 new COVID-19 infections

Update: Monday, April 5, 4:55 p.m.

State health officials reported 289 newly-identified COVID-19 infections Monday. No new deaths were reported.

Of the new cases, 45 patients are under 18 years old.

According to officials, community-based transmission is still occuring in all ten New Hampshire counties. Eighty-three Granite Staters are hospitalized with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,249 residents have died from the coronavirus. There are currently 3,287 current cases of COVID-19.

- NHPR Staff

Another mass vaccination at Loudon speedway

Update: Monday, April 5, 4:45 p.m.

The state will host its third mass vaccination site at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon this weekend. The clinic is not open to walk-ins, but appointments are available on VINI, the state's online COVID vaccine registration system.

The state hopes to vaccinate twelve thousand Granite Staters at the clinic using the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Two previous mass clinics were held at the outdoor racetrack earlier this spring.

- Alli Fam

Two additional deaths announced in New Hampshire

Update: Sunday, April 4, 9:20 p.m.

New Hampshire's Department of Health and Human Services announced 414 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, and two additonal deaths.

The state's death toll from the coronavirus stands at 1,249. There are 87 residents currently hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

2 more COVID deaths; 440 new infections

Update: Saturday, April 3, 5:59 p.m.

State health officials announced two additional COVID-19 deaths Saturday. There have been 1,247 coronavirus deaths in New Hampshire to date.

The state reported 440 new cases, 3,681 active infections, and 85 residents hospitalized due to the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the state has confirmed 85,448 coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. surveyed schools about return before mandate

Update: Saturday, April 3, 9:59 a.m.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's mandate that all K-12 schools return to full-time, in-person learning by April 19 caught administrators and teachers off guard, though many schools were already on track to meet that deadline.

Among the two-thirds of schools that responded to a recent Department of Education survey, 60% began offering in-person instruction five days a week to all students who wanted it before April 1.

Sununu Says All Schools Must Reopen Later This Month

Among the rest, 16% planned to reach that goal by April 19, and another 20% had planned to get there by May 3.

Critics of Sununu's announcement Thursday noted that many teachers won't be fully vaccinated by April 19.

- AP

Support NHPR's reporting on COVID-19 -- become an NHPR member today

DHHS reports 410 new infections

Update: Friday, April 2, 5:18 p.m.

State health officials reported 410 new cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire today.

That marks the fifth straight day of 400 or more new cases, and continues the trend of steady increases in infections in the state.

Eighty-five people are hospitalized in the state from the virus. That's the single highest daily number in nearly a month.

No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported Friday.

All residents aged 16 and older are now eligible to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

- NHPR Staff

17 percent of N.H. is fully vaccinated

Update: Friday, April 2, 4:31 p.m.

With anyone 16 and older now eligible, New Hampshire continued to see large numbers of residents using the state’s website to sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Gov. Chris Sununu said the state saw nearly 150,000 vaccination appointments in a single week.

More than 450,000 first doses have been administered, and 227,000 residents, or 17% of the state, are now fully vaccinated, according to Sununu.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is well within sight,” he said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is our shot to get back to normal, and we encourage all Granite Staters to do their part and sign up for an appointment today.

Sununu has signed up for his shot, which he is scheduled to get next week.

- Dan Tuohy

Rising cases part of what Sununu calls spring surge

Update: Thursday, April 1, 3:19 p.m.

The state epidemiologist announced seven additional COVID-19 deaths today. None were associated with a long-term care facility, said Dr. Benjamin Chan.

Chan reports 433 new cases, 81 current hospitalizations, and 3,287 residents with active infection.

The latest figures come as New Hampshire further expands the eligibility for vaccines. Starting tomorrow, April 2, everyone 16 and older in New Hampshire can schedule an appointment for a vaccine shot.

New Hampshire will be expanding the number of vaccination locations, says Dr. Beth Daly, chief of the state’s Bureau of Infectious Disease Control. Besides the state’s sites, there are 45 different pharmacy locations, she notes.

Lori Shibinette, commissioner of the state Department of Health and Human Services, says the state is closing a known outbreak at the Bedford Nursing and Rehab Center. She announced three new outbreaks: Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, Northern N.H. Correctional Facility in Berlin, and Rockingham County House of Corrections in Brentwood.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced today that, effective April 19, all K-12 schools will be required to return to in-person class five days a week.

Asked about whether the state would allow out-of-state college students to signup for a vaccine, Sununu said New Hampshire will not take that step. “I don’t know of any states that are currently vaccinating out-of-state college students,” Sununu says.

— Dan Tuohy

College towns urge state, Sununu to devise plan to vaccinate all college students

Update: Thursday, April 1, 2 p.m.

Administrators of towns and cities that are home to colleges and universities have sent Gov. Chris Sununu a letter requesting the state devise a plan to provide COVID-19 vaccines to out-of-state college students.

Read the letter here.

The communities represented are Durham, Hanover, Henniker, Keene, Manchester, Nashua, New London, and Plymouth. "Any effort we can make to vaccinate all of our local population, including college/university students - who live, work, and participate in the economies of communities around the state - will be a benefit to New Hampshire and all of our residents," the letter reads.

- NHPR Staff

Efforts underway to allow all college students to be vaccinated

Update: Wednesday, March 31, 6:01 p.m.

The group representing New Hampshire colleges and universities says it in discussions with Gov. Chris Sununu to identify a date when all college students - including those from out of state - become eligible for the state's COVID vaccine registration process.

A spokesperson for Sununu says the state's position has not changed, and that non-resident students who attend college in New Hampshire are not currently eligible for vaccines here.

When registering for a vaccine, New Hampshire residency can be shown with documents such as a drivers license or payroll check with a state address.

Eligibility for out-of-state students varies across New England. Rhode Island and Massachusetts will include all out-of state college students in their vaccine plans starting April 19th.

Maine and Vermont are only allowing residents to register.

- Alli Fam

A fifth of N.H. inmates received at least one dose

Update: Wednesday, March 31, 4:41 p.m.

About 19 percent of men and women incarcerated in New Hampshire's prisons have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state Department of Corrections says it is currently vaccinating inmates in its four facilities aged 50 and above and hopes to start vaccinating inmates above the age of 40 next week.

It says that it has requested vaccines for all remaining residents but is waiting for state allocations.

During Phase 1b earlier this year, state-run correctional facilities offered vaccines to staff on-site. It says about 60 percent of its staff got vaccinated that way, and others have been vaccinated in the community since then.

The Department of Corrections says it is not able to collect more detail on staff vaccination rates off-site because of medical privacy protections

- Sarah Gibson

State vaccine site sees busy - and smooth - day

Update: Wednesday, March 31, 4:31 p.m.

More than 35,000 residents booked an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine today by 3 p.m., Gov. Chris Sununu said.

Today was the first day those in the 30-39 age bracket were able to sign up via vaccines.nh.gov. Sununu says users did not experience wait times today. The state will further expand the eligibility Friday, when those 16 and older can register for the vaccine.

The state estimates about 25,000 in the 30-39 group have already received at least their first dose.

In his update this afternoon, Sununu noted that, due to FDA requirements, 16- and 17-year-olds will only be allowed to get the Pfizer vaccine, and a parent must be present at the time of the vaccination.

- NHPR Staff

486 new cases, one additional death

Update: Wednesday, March 31, 3:30 p.m.

N.H. health officials have announced 486 new cases today, the highest daily new case total since February 1.

The state says 89 of those cases are in people under the age of 18. One additional death was reported, putting the overall total at 1,238.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. announces 408 new COVID cases

Update: Tuesday, March 30, 8:01 p.m.

State health officials announced 408 new COVID-19 cases and 2,864 active cases statewide - the most current cases in a day since Feb. 21. Explore The Data: Tracking COVID-19 in New Hampshire

No additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 70 residents were under age 18. There are currently 80 people hospitalized in the Granite State due to coronavirus, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

- NHPR Staff

UNH to cancel summer on-campus youth programs

Update: Tuesday, March 30, 6:01 p.m.

The University of New Hampshire has announced that it will cancel in-person, on-campus youth programs this summer.

“The decision was made after careful review of available staffing, COVID-19 health and safety requirements, and the significant work required over the summer to ensure the university can open fully for the fall semester,” reads part of the UNH announcement.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause for family summer planning. We truly appreciate your interest in our youth programs and camps and hope you will find suitable alternatives for a wonderful summer camp experience.”

— NHPR Staff

Support NHPR's reporting on COVID-19 by become an NHPR member today.

2,570 vaccinated in two-day greater Nashua clinic

Update: Tuesday, March 30, 3:01 p.m.

A two-day vaccination clinic at Fidelity in Merrimack vaccinated 2,570 people, according to Nashua Public Health.

The vaccinated individuals were teachers, school staff, child care providers, youth camp staff, and residents 50 and older from greater Nashua.

Fidelity provided space, as well as a 10,000-square-foot tent, for the clinic. In addition to Nashua Public Health, the clinic was organized with support from Nashua Public Works, Litchfield Police, and Merrimack police and fire departments.

The multi-agency and jurisdictional teamwork is a staple behind these kinds of clinics, not to mention the volunteers that help. The mass vaccination clinics at New Hampshire Motor Speedway saw health and public safety personnel from towns and cities from around the state.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. getting additional federal vaccine aid

Update: Tuesday, March 30, 1:21 p.m.

U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire say the state is getting nearly $30.7 million in additional federal money to support COVID-19 vaccines to correct a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention formula that previously shortchanged small states.

The money is coming from the December federal aid package, as well as the latest one, known as the American Rescue Plan.

The amount includes an installment Tuesday of more than $12.7 million through the December funding package, as well as nearly $18 million that will arrive through subsequent installments starting in April.

- Associated Press

Sign-ups for 40 and older going smoothly

Update: Tuesday, March 30, 8:20 a.m.

The next phase of vaccination signups in New Hampshire is off to a smooth start Monday. Residents age 40-49 became eligible Monday, including Gov. Chris Sununu.

Your Guide To Coronavirus Vaccines in New Hampshire

His office said by 4 p.m., 36,000 people had booked appointments.

The next group, ages 30-39, can register as of Wednesday, and the last group ages 16-29, can sign up Friday.

The vaccine has not yet been approved for children under 16.

- Associated Press

N.H. DHHS Data Quality Check Adds to Overall Case Total; 272 New Cases

Update: Monday, March 29, 5:10 p.m.

No new deaths were reported today - a first for the month - but in addition to 272 newly identified cases, the total case count grew by 47 after the state conducted a look at the quality of its data. Those additional cases range from November 2020 through March 2021. The total number of cases identified in N.H. is now 83,340.

There are currently 73 residents hospitalized with COVID-19 and 2,785 active cases.

- NHPR Staff

Regional Public Health Networks Focus on Vaccine Accessibility for N.H. Residents of Color

Update: Monday, March 29, 4:22 p.m.

In the Seacoast region and Strafford County, community groups, like Black Lives Matter Seacoast, are helping people of color 18 and older schedule their appointments. The community groups are collecting the contact information of residents of color who want a COVID-19 vaccine, and passing the list to the region’s Public Health Network.

The North Country and Greater Manchester Regional Public Health Networks are also scheduling residents of color through the state’s equity allocation.

Greater Monadnock Public Health Network is operating a vaccine waitlist to provide vulnerable populations the opportunity to find earlier vaccine appointments.

You can find your Regional Public Health Network here.

- Alli Fam

New Daily COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb Upwards

Update: Sunday, March 28, 9:20 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials reported nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The average number of new daily cases has been inching up in recent weeks, as state health officials warn of another possible surge in the virus.

Even as the pace of vaccination picks up in the state, COVID-19 continues to spread and shows little sign of fully receding.

The average daily number of hospitalizations in New Hampshire has held steady for two weeks.

Meanwhile, the state has averaged between two and four deaths linked to the coronavirus every day for more than a month.

-NHPR staff

Thousands Vaccinated At N.H.'s Second Mass Clinic

Update: Sunday, March 28, 7:00 p.m.

The state held its second COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic over the weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

In all, more than 9,000 people got their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine over the past two days at the track.

Vaccinators administered the shots through opened car windows. At times, the state says more than 700 people an hour were being vaccinated.

People who received their first shots over the weekend will get their second shot in late April.

-Josh Rogers

Four additional deaths, 401 new infections reported

Update: Saturday, March 27, 4:16 p.m.

Four additional Granite Staters have died from COVID-19. The state Department of Health and Human Services on Saturday announced the four residents were from Belknap, Cheshire, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties.

The state reported 401 new cases, and 2,818 current infections statewide.

There are 78 residents in the hospital due to the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the state has confirmed 82,745 coronavirus cases.

- NHPR Staff

N.H. reports 2 additional deaths, 389 new cases

Update: Friday, March 26, 5:17 p.m.

New Hampshire is now averaging about 40 more COVID-19 cases a day than a week ago. This comes amid steadily increasing or stagnant progress on the pandemic on several fronts.

Hospitalizations, which declined sharply through much of January and February, have been stuck in roughly the same place for the past week: About 70 people have been treated, statewide, each day.

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were also confirmed Friday: A man over age 60 from Cheshire county, and a man under age 60 from Hillsborough County.

Since the pandemic began, 1,231 New Hampshire residents have died from the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Governor extends mask mandate

Update: Friday, March 26, 3:59 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu today issued his 18th extension of the state emergency declaration, which was first issued a year ago this month in response to the coronavirus pandemic. He also extended the state's mask mandate through April 16.

The order requires residents who are over the age of 5 to wear a mask any time they are in public spaces, indoors or outside, and they are unable to maintain social distance of 6 feet from those outside of their households.

Asked about the mask order during a news conference Thursday, Sununu said he expected to extend the mask order, citing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases and concern for a "spring surge" in cases.

- NHPR Staff

State announces vaccine sign-up dates for all ages over 16

Update: Thursday, March 25, 3:25 p.m.

New Hampshire residents over the age of 16 will be able to register for vaccine appointments within days, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday.

Residents between 40-49 years old will be able to begin registering using the state's VINI system on March 29, residents between 30-39 will be able to register on March 31, and residents over 16 can register beginning on April 2.

- NHPR Staff

Editor's note: NHPR is tracking this developing story. Bookmark NHPR.org for updates.

State announces one death; infection rates trending upward

Update: Thursday, March 25, 3:15 p.m.

New Hampshire's state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced one new COVID death Thursday. The patient was associated with a long-term health care setting, Chan said. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,229 Granite Staters have succumbed to the virus.

The state also reported 418 new infections. According to Dr. Chan, New Hampshire's case numbers are trending upward, with a seven-day average of 300-350 new positive test results per day. The test positivity rate is also increasing, with a seven-day average of 4.4%.

Chan says the increase in new cases is primarily in patients under 60, and that vaccination roll-outs have contributed to a decrease in cases in older patients. Some of the cases contrinuting to that trend may be tied in an increase in infections on the state's college campuses, according to Chan.

There are 82 residents hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

10 new deaths, as reported new cases continue rise

Update: Wednesday, March 24, 5:55 p.m.

After steady improvement containing the pandemic since the start of the year, progress in New Hampshire appears to have stalled.

On Wednesday, the state reported that 10 more people have died from the virus, the highest one-day jump in over a month. Three of those people were under age 60, according to the state.

As New Hampshire's seeing rising averages in new deaths and cases of COVID-19, hospitalizations are stuck at the same level they have been for the last week. They still have yet to fully fade back to levels seen before the winter surge.

Statewide, New Hampshire hospitals have been treating at least 60 people for the coronavirus every day since early November.

The state also reported 360 new cases. Since the pandemic began, New Hampshire has confirmed 81,521 positive tests for coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

VA authorized to vaccinate all veterans

Update: Wednesday, March 24, 4:06 p.m.

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law Wednesday that would allow VA Medical Centers to vaccinate all veterans, including those who are not currently enrolled in VA healthcare, as well as their spouses and caregivers.

Sen. Maggie Hassan is an original cosponsor of the Senate version of the bill.

A spokesperson for the Manchester VA would not say when COVID-19 vaccines would be available to those who now qualify under this law, but encouraged anyone interested to sign up for updates at the VA's website.

Veterans who received a dishonorable discharge are excluded.

- Peter Biello

1 additional death announced in N.H.

Update: Tuesday, March 23, 6:54 p.m.

State health officials announced an additional COVID-19 death Tuesday. A man from Hillsborough County, who was older than 60, died from complications with the virus.

The state also announced 386 new cases, 2,476 active infections, and 64 hospitalizations.

- NHPR Staff

Race track in Loudon to be mass vaccination site this weekend

Update: Tuesday, March 23, 1:34 p.m.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced that the state will have a second mass vaccination site this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. It is by appointment only, and it will be held Saturday and Sunday.

The state vaccinated more than 11,000 residents March 6-8 at the race track in Loudon.

Sununu said appointments remain available for eligible residents to schedule in the state's COVID-19 vaccination website.

The state hopes to vaccinate 8,000 residents this weekend. In the announcement, Sununu's office says the Pfizer vaccine will be the only vaccine offered at this weekend's appointments at the Motor Speedway.

- NHPR Staff

State announces 207 new infections

Update: Monday, March 22, 4:55 p.m.

There are 207 newly-identified COVID-19 infections in New Hampshire, according to Monday's report from state health officials. Of the cases with complete information, all ten of the state's counties are represented, and 35 of the patients are younger than 18.

No new deaths were reported, and the hospitalization number remained stable at 72.

- NHPR Staff

241 new COVID infections reported in New Hampshire

Update: Sunday, March 21, 6:00 p.m.

State health officials announced 241 new positive test results for COVID-19 Sunday. Forty of the newly-identified infections are connected to patients under the age of 18, and the cases span all ten of New Hampshire's counties.

No new deaths were reported.

- NHPR Staff

DHHS announces four more COVID-19 deaths

Update: Saturday, March 20, 7:00 p.m.

Four more New Hampshire residents have died from the coronavirus, according to state health officials. The Department of Health and Human Services says that the patients who died were residents of Cheshire, Hillsborough, and Rockingham Counties.

The state also reported 344 newly-identified COVID-19 infections, and a current case total of 2,241. Sixty-three Granite Staters are hospitalized with the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,217 residents have died from the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

State announces 6 additional coronavirus deaths

Update: Friday, March 19, 3:40 p.m.

State health officials announced six new COVID-19 deaths Friday. The patients who died were residents of Cheshire, Coos, Hillsborough, and Rockingham counties.

The state also reported 334 new positive test results for the coronavirus, including 67 individuals younger than 18 years old. Officials are tracking 2,345 active infections, and 74 Granite Staters are currently hospitalized with the virus.

- NHPR Staff

Explore the data: Visit NHPR's COVID-19 data tracker

Sununu: Vaccine will be available for all N.H. adults in a matter of weeks

Update: Thursday, March 18, 5:30 p.m.

Governor Sununu says vaccine eligibility for all adults in New Hampshire is only weeks away.

People who work in schools and child care facilities are getting vaccinated now. Registration will open up people who are 50 and older next week, on March 22.

“I think some folks will be registering on the 22nd and getting their vaccine like the twenty second or the twenty third," Sununu said at a press conference Thursday. "It's we're not waiting weeks away here. Folks can register and get the vaccine almost immediately.”

Sununu didn't have an exact date for when the general population will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Registration is now happening on VINI, the state’s new system for vaccine appointments, which rolled out Wednesday.

- Alli Fam

Five more deaths, 347 new infections announced

Update: Thursday, March 18, 3:25 p.m.

Five more New Hampshire residents have died as a result of COVID-19, state health officials announced Thursday. According to state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state's death toll now stands at 1,207 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Chan says that in the past week, the state has seen sixteen deaths, 80% of which are tied to community transmission, rather than long-term care and residential facilities. This is the result of vaccinations being pioritized for nursing homes, Chan says.

Case numbers have risen slightly compared to previous weeks. According to Dr. Chan, the state averaged 250-300 newly-identified infections per day in the past seven days, with a test positivity rate holding steady at about 3.6%.

New Hampshire health officials are currently tracking 2,340 active cases of the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

State reports 327 new COVID infections

Update: Wednesday, March 17, 4:20 p.m.

New Hampshire health officials announced 327 newly-identified coronavirus infections Wednesday. No new deaths were announced. The new cases are patients who reside in all ten New Hampshire counties. Sixty-two of the patients are under 18 years old.

Seventy-nine Granite Staters are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

- NHPR Staff

Bill Targets Price Gouging During States Of Emergency

Update: Wednesday, March 17, 8:20 a.m.

A bill aimed at regulating price gouging in states of emergency went before a state Senate committee Tuesday morning.

Brandon Garod, chief of the Consumer Protection Division at the Department of Justice, says many consumers called his office to report possible price gouging of essential goods like PPE during the pandemic.

“I found myself in the unfortunate position of having to tell these callers, tell these consumers that, New Hampshire doesn’t have any price gouging protection,” Garod said. “And, as a result, that there wasn’t really a mechanism for the attorney general’s office to institute an investigation.”

Not all high prices would be considered price gouging in the bill. A business could be passing on the increased cost of acquiring the product to the consumer, among other possibilities.

Some economists have argued that high prices stop consumers from hoarding goods and incentive suppliers to produce more, which can push prices back down.

-Alli Fam

College-Based COVID Surges Continue In N.H.

Update: Tuesday, March 16, 6:35 p.m.

Colby Sawyer College continues to deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases identified last week.

The school has converted the gymnasium into emergency isolation housing, and although a few students have isolated there, it is currently empty.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 16 of the 55 students who tested positive remained on campus. The rest are isolating at home, according to a spokesperson for the school.

Students who tested negative at Friday’s mass testing event were also offered the opportunity to return home, which is what sophomore Kylie Callan did.

“From what I heard, there was someone in the same dorm as me,” Callan said. “She was moving out, but she was positive. I hadn't packed anything, but I was like, ‘I'm getting out now.’ ”

Classes are online, and will remain so until March 24th.

The surge of cases at Colby Sawyer is the latest in a string of college-centered COVID outbreaks in New Hampshire. College towns like New London, Durham and Hanover are seeing some of the highest per capita case counts in the state.

-Alli Fam

Three additional deaths announced Tuesday

Update: Tuesday, March 16, 8:03 p.m.

State health officials announced three additional COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. All three residents were older than 60.

New Hampshire has recorded 1,202 deaths from the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 286 new cases, 2,074 active infections, and 66 hospitalizations on March 16.

- NHPR Staff

Several N.H. Hospitals Loosen Visitor Restrictions

Update: Tuesday, March 16, 7:35 a.m.

Several local hospitals are loosening visitor policies, as coronavirus cases in New Hampshire continue to decrease and vaccination efforts expand.

Catholic Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center both made changes this week to allow one visitor per patient in most cases. DHMC in Lebanon will allow three visitors at a time for end-of-life care.

Elliot Hospital, Concord Hospital, and Portsmouth Regional Hospital also have relaxed visitation policies this month.

-Daniela Allee

Health Officials Link COVID Cluster To Wrestling Meet

Update: Tuesday, March 16, 7 a.m.

New Hampshire health officials have identified a COVID-19 cluster associated with a wrestling tournament in Hampton.

Officials say the event took place March 6 at the RIM Sports Complex. They say anyone who participated in or attended the tournament should seek testing. Contact tracing investigations are underway.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it’s aware of the situation and is following up on it.

-NHPR staff

Support New Hampshire Public Radio's reporting - become an NHPR member today.

Earlier updates

CLICK HERE FOR EARLIER UPDATES FROM NHPR.